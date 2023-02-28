Robosize to Showcase Their Innovative Virtual Fitting Rooms at The 2023 Smart Retail Tech Show

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / The team at Robosize is thrilled to announce that they will be taking part in The 2023 Smart Retail Tech Show at ExCeL, London from Feb 28th to Mar 1st, 2023.

"We look forward to meeting with change agents and thought leaders from throughout the retail industry," said Sina Jalali, Founder of Robosize.

"The fashion industry is experiencing new challenges it has never encountered before, as online shopping becomes more and more popular. We'll examine the industry's response to these challenges as well as how technology is shaping its future."

Robosize utilizes 3D, AI, and AR to create an innovative virtual fitting room for customers. This provides a simple and enjoyable online shopping experience for customers, while helping retailers slash their return rates and boost their sales.

From independents looking to grow their footfall, to international chains seeking their latest tech investment that will keep them at the top of their game, Smart Retail Tech is attended by a huge range of retailers who all want to do one thing; invest and innovate.

This year, delegates and visitors can expect:

86% of attendees have purchasing authority

80% of the UK's biggest retailers register

92% have both an online and in-store presence

Many major retail chains will attend

"We think that a lot of the people we speak with are all going to be struggling with the same pain point. Returned items can cost your business anywhere from 20 - 60% of the item's value. As we enter an inflationary or recessionary marketplace, this will really erode your bottom line."

"Our tool is incredibly easy for customers to use. They can ensure the perfect fit in 30 seconds just by taking a selfie. At the same time, it helps businesses boost their customer satisfaction and customer loyalty, while also increasing the value of the average buy."

Robosize subscribers have already seen:

20% to 55% more conversions

3x to 8x more profitability

An average sale value increase of 10%

Anyone looking to learn more about Robosize is invited to stop by booth ST143-30-

About The 2023 Smart Retail Tech Show

With the retail industry in the midst of its biggest-ever shake-up, it is more important than ever to adapt and bring your business into the 21st century. Smart Retail Tech exists to revolutionize the UK retail industry.

It facilitates the opportunity for businesses to create the perfect customer journey making both online and in-store shopping more personal, tailored and enjoyable. Meaning better customer retention and satisfaction. Who wouldn't want that?

About Robosize

Robosize virtual fitting rooms are the first and only to combine precise sizing suggestions with virtual style try-on spaces. In one convenient package, Robosize provides accurate sizing analysis and photorealistic try-on rooms for each individual.

Robosize overlays the customer's face and physique on the product's image. It preserves the customer's body proportions and then adjusts the garment's colour, shape, and tone to match the consumer.

Our Virtual Fitting Rooms is the latest cutting-edge addition to e-commerce fashion businesses that provide an interactive end-to-end personalization tool for the new generation of retail consumers.

