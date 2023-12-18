Robot dogs, e-tricycles and screen-free toys? The coolest gadgets of 2023 aren't all techy

Which one gadget changed our lives in 2023?

None − we already have smartphones, and no single device this rivals that impact.

Instead, this has been the year of robot dogs, greener gadgets with a mission to save money and the planet, and AI-enabled everything.

I’ve tested thousands of consumer gadgets over the last decade and a half and reviewed pretty much all the buzz-worthy, trendy, and downright jaw-dropping new tech tools to come our way.

So what's big this year? Safety gadgets, to keep an eye on everything from your front porch to your truck bed, alongside affordable portable projectors for movie night magic and interactive screen-free tech toys for kids of all ages.

I’ve purchased fewer big-ticket gadgets overall this past year and have been pleasantly surprised by some random finds on Amazon. Here are 10 worth talking about.

Stay charged up on the go

I use the RTops 3-in-1 Travel Charger ($36) to charge my iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously. It tri-folds to a small size that fits in your pocket, purse, or backpack, and you can charge at multiple angles. It’s fast, too, topping you off about 35% faster than “normal” chargers. I use it on the plane, in cars, and wherever I need to ensure my go-to gadgets don’t die. It’s excellent for clearing cords and clutter, too. I used to have a $150 one that I bought at the Apple store. It quit working within a year. I’ve had this one for almost three years without a single issue. It comes in five colors, and I just bought one for everyone in my family.

There’s a new top (robot) dog

PYXEL A Coder’s Best Friend ($88) by Educational Insights wins this year's top dog for kids ages eight and older. While a handful of new robotic dogs debuted to all kinds of buzz this year, I picked this one because it’s a hands-on coding companion that turns passive screen time into endless hands-on playtime. Kids have so much fun they don’t realize how many skills they’re picking up too. They can program various tricks, sounds, and emotions with Blockly and Python – the same coding language that Space X uses!

PYXEL wins this year's top robotic dog for kids ages eight and older.

E-Tricycles, because we genuinely have thought of everything

E-bikes are all the rage with adults − now there’s one for tiny tots, too! The Droyd Romper E-trike ($140) introduces kids ages three and older to electric bikes with fun and safety in mind. Charge it up, slap a helmet on your little one, and turn ‘em loose on this souped-up scooter. Parental speed controls and Romper’s slow-start mechanism make it safe, smooth, and easy to ride. It goes from about three to six miles per hour and includes a colorful, motion-activated light-up front wheel to brighten their path during daytime or nighttime adventures! It also has a tall flag, so you can keep an eye on them when they zip around parks or playgrounds.

Which baby monitors are safe?

While talking about gadgets that think of everything … VTech’s V-Care Smart Baby Monitor is a significant new bit of tech for new parents. It now has rollover and face-covering detection, so it sends you an alert if your baby gets into a potentially dangerous position. It also has a 1080p high-definition, over-the-crib camera with a 110-degree wide-angle lens − so you can see your little one from an app on your smartphone or on the included monitor, and provides detailed sleep analytics, a night light, soothing sounds, and lullabies.

VTech’s V-Care Smart Baby Monitor

What screen-free tech toys are a good idea for kids?

I’ve reviewed several screen-free audio players for kids this year, too, and the one my niece is asking for includes some fantastic new characters − the Tonies MARVEL Spidey & His Amazing Friends ($18 per figure).

If you are not familiar with the Toniebox, it’s an award-winning screen-free audio player that engages kids with stories, songs, and a whole lot of screen-free fun. Just pop a Tonie figurine on top of the box to activate it, and kids can join Spidey, Spin, and Ghost-Spider on three new crime-fighting adventures!

Toniebox, an award-winning screen-free audio player that engages kids with stories, songs, and a whole lot of screen-free fun.

I gave one of these to my friend’s daughter, who has severe physical and developmental challenges, and she loves it. She uses it whenever she goes to a restaurant or out with the family and needs to entertain herself in an entertaining, educational, and screen-free way that’s as good for her brain as it is fun.

For a gadget with wow-factor

This little Anything Speaker ($50) gadget is WILD. It’s a tiny Bluetooth speaker — no bigger than half a golf ball — that uses bone conduction technology to turn nearly any object into an oddly powerful speaker with 360-degree omnidirectional sound up to 3x louder than most smartphones.

Stick or suction it onto any flat surface like a table, window, or metal bowl, and you instantly have a speaker! You have to play around with surfaces to use it on because it vibrates quite a bit, so it’s best to use the 3M stickers that it comes with to keep it from rattling all over the place. The battery lasts about an hour of nonstop play — great for crystal-clear audio in the shower or to impress your family at the next holiday gathering.

Are headlamps good gadget gifts?

Headlamps − the hands-free flashlight − are a must-have gadget these days, and Knog’s Quokka 80 ($30) is my new favorite for being lightweight, inexpensive, waterproof, and easy to use. Charge it up, strap it on, and it lights your way − with a high beam spotlight or wide beam for seeing more around you, too − it shines about 70 feet out in front of you to light your way. It is super handy for runners and cyclists working outside during the winter, but it’s also great for indoors. (I use it to find stuff in my giant purse.) It’s also a must-have for any first aid kit, glove box, camping kit, toolbox, craft room, or kitchen drawer.

Is there an affordable smart projector?

Everyone’s looking for a portable projector these days, and it’s hard to find one that’s affordable but still works well. The KODAK FLIK HD9 Smart Projector ($250) hits the sweet spots for a powerful, portable, and perfect way to take movie night to the next level. Pair it with an app on your smartphone and take it with you to stream shows from Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and all your favorites anytime, anywhere. I gave one of these to my cousin and his family right before they drove across the country with two children under the age of five. She said it was a total life-saver − super easy to set up and use even on a sheet in a motorhome.

Other gadget suggestions

Jennifer Jolly is an Emmy Award-winning consumer tech columnist and on-air correspondent. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author's and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY. Contact her at JJ@Techish.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coolest gadgets of 2023 aren't as 'techy' as you might think.