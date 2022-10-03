Robot Kitchen Market to record USD 160.44 Mn -- Driven by increasing demand from end-users

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global robot kitchen market will witness substantial growth over the forecast period 2021-2026. The market will be driven by the increasing demand for kitchen robots from end-users. The adoption of kitchen robots in hotels and restaurants is increasing significantly. They help the end-users save time and serve the customers more efficiently. Kitchen robots eliminate the risk of injuries and work effortlessly in conditions that are hazardous to workers. Such benefits are increasing their demand among end-users, which is driving the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robot Kitchen Market 2022-2026

Our full report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors driving the growth of the market. Make informed decisions. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio estimates the market size to grow by USD 160.44 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.48% between 2021 and 2026. In addition, to the increasing demand from end-users, the market growth will also be influenced by trends such as increasing market initiatives.

Vendors in the market are deploying integrated marketing communication strategies by spending on advertisements through channels such as newspapers, magazines, and social media. These marketing efforts are helping vendors in improving their brand authenticity, recognition, and consumer interest in their products. Vendors are also using social media channels such as Instagram to post creative content with an aim of inspiring parents and educating and entertaining youngsters. This trend among vendors is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into segments such as commercial and residential. The market will observe maximum growth in the commercial segment. The segment includes hotels, restaurants, and fast-food stores. The segment will be driven by increasing growth in the restaurant and hotel industries coupled with rising urbanization and increasing preference for eating out in hotels.

By geography, the market is analyzed across regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market. About 42% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The increased development of restaurants and the hotel industry is driving the regional market's growth.

Story continues

Company Profiles

The robot kitchen market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Connected Robotics Inc., Dexai Robotics, Essilor Instruments USA, MELLOW INC., Miso Robotics, Moley Robotics, QSR Automations Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Vendor Landscape

The global robot kitchen market is concentrated with few players occupying the competitive landscape. Vendors in the market are introducing products that are differentiated in terms of quality, design, and brand. Many regional vendors provide customized products at lower prices than international vendors to increase their market presence. Several new vendors are trying to enter the market. However, they find it difficult to compete with global vendors in terms of quality, features, functionalities, and services. The competitive environment of the global robot kitchen market is likely to increase during the forecast period with an increase in product extensions, technological innovations, and strategic M&As.

The competitive scenario provided in the robot kitchen market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Related Reports:

Robot Kitchen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 160.44 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 18.39 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Connected Robotics Inc., Dexai Robotics, Essilor Instruments USA, MELLOW INC., Miso Robotics, Moley Robotics, QSR Automations Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Connected Robotics Inc.

10.4 Dexai Robotics

10.5 Essilor Instruments USA

10.6 MELLOW INC.

10.7 Miso Robotics

10.8 Moley Robotics

10.9 QSR Automations Inc.

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Robot Kitchen Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robot-kitchen-market-to-record-usd-160-44-mn--driven-by-increasing-demand-from-end-users-301637618.html

SOURCE Technavio