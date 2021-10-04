U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

Robot Market revenue to cross USD 12 Bn by 2030: Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·4 min read

Major robot market players include Xenex Disinfection Services LLC, Amazon Robotics, LG Electronics, PAL Robotics, Honda, Blue Ocean Robotics, Finsen Technologies, Kawada Robotics, Robotlab, Inc., TMI Robotics, Starship Technologies, Ubtech Robotics, Inc., Hyundai Robotics, and RV Automation Technology Co. Ltd.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

According to latest report “Robot Market by Product (UVC Disinfection Robots, Delivery Robots, Guide Robots, Security Robots) Vertical (Retail, Hospitality, Education & Scientific Research, Healthcare, Residential, Public, Food & Beverage), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2030”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of robot will cross $12 billion by 2030. The increasing deployment of delivery robots and guide security robots for delivering food & beverages and guiding people in airports and museums is supporting the market demand.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for UVC disinfection and delivery robots, positively impacting the market growth. The UVC disinfection robots played a pivotal role in overcoming the shortages of labor supply, traditional surface disinfectants, and minimizing the effect of COVID-19 virus. Consumers are preferring contactless robot deliveries to minimize human contact.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5127

The guide/security robot segment in the robot market is anticipated to register a high growth rate by 2030due to the rising deployment of these robots in airports, hotels, museums, and universities to perform patrolling and guidance tasks. To reduce crime rate, the real-estate sector is deploying security robots to increase safety of residents in the communities.

The Asia Pacific robot market is poised to witness a significant gain owing to the rising labor costs and incentive to automate its manufacturing sector. China, Japan, and Singapore are increasingly emphasizing on development of new robotic solutions to automate routine tasks and overcome the shortage of labor. The presence of major robotics leaders, such as Kawada Robotics, Hyundai Robotics, Honda Robotics, Epson, Kawasaki, and Mitsubishi, is driving the market expansion of robots in the region.

Some of the major companies functioning in the robot market are Xenex Disinfection Services LLC, Amazon Robotics, LG Electronics, PAL Robotics, Honda, Blue Ocean Robotics, Finsen Technologies, Kawada Robotics, Robotlab, Inc., TMI Robotics, Starship Technologies, Ubtech Robotics, Inc., Hyundai Robotics, and RV Automation Technology Co. Ltd. Market players are emphasizing on acquisitions and new robot launches to gain a completive edge over others.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5127

Some key findings in the robot market report include:

  • Robots are increasingly being deployed in hospitals to control the spread of viral and bacterial infections. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in higher deployment of UVC disinfection robots to maintain hygiene.

  • Retail sectors are switching to delivery robots to achieve sizable savings, mitigate administrative errors, and improve supply chain & logistics management.

  • Educational & research centers, hotels, restaurants, and shopping malls are deploying robots for food delivery purpose in order to reduce the delivery time and offer contactless deliveries to customers.

  • Security robots are being deployed in hotels, colleges, airports, and railways for patrolling and surveillance. These robots are equipped with cameras and sensors to record suspicious activities and ensure safety & security of people.

  • Delivery & guide/security robots are witnessing a growing demand from the public and food & beverage vertical in the MEA. The market in the region is positively influenced by the growing hospitality industry.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Robot Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on industry landscape

3.2.1 Global outlook

3.2.2 Regional impact

3.2.3 Industry value chain

3.2.4 Competitive landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Component suppliers

3.3.2 Technology providers

3.3.3 Manufacturers

3.3.4 End use landscape

3.3.5 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.6 Vendor matrix

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/robot-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


