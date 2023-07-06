Robot Overlords Are Pretty Cute: Smart Home Robot That Resembles A Space Droid Uses ChatGPT To Perform Tasks And Answer Questions

If ChatGPT and smart robots take over the world, at least one company will put them together into an adorable package. A recently launched smart home robot called the Enabot EBO X features the power of the latest artificial intelligence (AI), along with a high-resolution 4K camera to enable a host of capabilities.

With its sleek and futuristic design that resembles a "Star Wars" robot, it seamlessly blends into modern home environments. The robot's broad and impressive features include playing music, recognizing faces, spotting intruders, setting reminders, using night vision and entertaining

Advanced AI Capabilities

At the heart of the robot creation lies ChatGPT from OpenAI. The advanced language model backed by Microsoft Corp. enables the robot to engage in natural and intuitive conversations. ChatGPT and AI startups have continued to grow in prominence and capabilities in recent months since the LLM was released last year. Since then, a number of innovative startups have cropped using the technology. Avawatz, another innovative startup, uses AI to create teams of drones that can work together, and billion-dollar titans like Adobe Inc. and Canva have begun implementing the technology into their platforms.

Ebo can provide feedback to a wide range of queries, from "What is the weather looking like in Albuquerque?" to "Let's dim the lights down before dinner."

The robot's ability to move freely throughout a home gives it a host of capabilities that are not possible with an Alexa or similar device. The EBO X can also use facial recognition when it spots a certain household member. This integrates with the robot's "medication reminder" feature where it can remind people to take their pills at a specified frequency and will do so when it recognizes the person is in front of them. Robotic reminders can prove a lifesaver for elderly people or those with limited mobility who need frequent reminders to follow their medication regimens or perform other medical-related actions.

Families can use the robot to help their family members who need assistance. For example, it offers two-way real-time communication, with family members able to contact owners through the EBO X through a crystal clear video call. Users can also type text messages through the connected EBO HOME app and the robot will convert the text to a voice message, find the recipient using facial recognition and play the message for that person.

Pint-Sized Security Tool

Equipped with a cutting-edge 4K camera, the robot offers advanced features such as object recognition and motion detection. If it detects abnormal movement it will alert the user through the app. Because the robot moves throughout a home, it is able to capture more visuals and possible intrusions compared to static smart doorbells.

The EBO X can connect to Alexa and other smart home devices to provide users with an integrated way to manage multiple aspects of their homes. The convergence of futuristic aesthetics, advanced AI capabilities and a high-resolution 4K camera make this robot a glimpse into the smart home future.

