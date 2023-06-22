'Robot Stomachs' And AI Work In Tandem To Transform Yogurt Industry One Byte At A Time

Artificial intelligence (AI) proponents say the technology will transform every industry from healthcare and automobiles to yogurt.

Danone S.A., a renowned multinational food company, plans to use AI and a top-secret robot stomach to revolutionize its operations and drive growth in the highly competitive yogurt market.

By harnessing the power of AI, Danone aims to improve its products and operations on several fronts to boost profits and keep the company at the forefront of the yogurt industry.

See Next: New Battery Beats Tesla's Lithium-Ion By A Mile With 50% Cheaper Price Tag, 99% Recyclable and Three Times Longer Lifespan

Improving Products Using AI

AI continues to improve and innovate sectors across the board. ChatGPT has impacted everything from education to marketing. Startups like Thumzup, for example, have created an AI-based marketing platform for brands. And companies like Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., and more continue to rollout AI-based features and products.

AI technology offers Danone an opportunity to boost its product development process. By analyzing vast amounts of data, AI algorithms can identify consumer preferences, market trends and emerging flavors with remarkable accuracy. The tools can recognize shifts away from Peach Mango Blend toward Hazelnut Full Fat or other flavors. When given multiple data points such as consistency, color and packaging, the AI can predict the movement of market trends and suggest new popular products that warrant development money. AI can also streamline formulation and testing, so Danone can get products onto the shelves faster to meet consumers' preferences before they shift.

See Next: This Startup Invented Programmable, Drinkable Plastic That Dissolves In Water In 60 Hours

Testing With Robot Stomachs

Danone is also using technology to study fermentation and the health benefits of its products' probiotics. This includes a proprietary secret "robot stomach," a device that tests a probiotics' journey through the digestive system. It simulates food absorption and shows which products can best withstand powerful stomach acids and can then take up residence in the stomach. Probiotics need to survive for some time in the stomach to promote health benefits, so Danone uses the robot stomach to find products that can live up to their health claims.

The company adds machine learning and AI to this process by establishing connections between healthy gut bacteria and someone's health. It reviews medical histories and bodily samples to establish links to a range of health outcomes, which then informs its product development and marketing strategies. The company's efforts reflect the growing concern about poor gut health worldwide and the central role probiotics can play in improving immunity and disease prevention.

To stay updated with top startup news & investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter

Personalized Products And Approaches

AI-powered platforms can review preferences, dietary requirements and buying patterns to create tailored recommendations. The company can use AI data to build personalized campaigns, present the best product to specific customers and offer individualized promotions. It can spot regional and national differences in yogurt consumption and trends, allowing the company to develop brand loyalty with consumers and set itself apart from competitors like Nestle ADR and others.

Personalized yogurt brands and campaigns also need improved supply chains to send products around the world. Danone integrates AI into its supply chain systems to forecast demand, optimize inventory levels, and improve production planning. It can respond to market fluctuations and demand by offering the right product — built through AI insights — and can streamline its operations by predicting bottlenecks, improving production line maintenance and reducing downtime. The optimization of supply chain management through AI empowers Danone to enhance cost-effectiveness, increase productivity and ultimately deliver better value to its customers.

See more on startup investing from Benzinga.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article 'Robot Stomachs' And AI Work In Tandem To Transform Yogurt Industry One Byte At A Time originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.