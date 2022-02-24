U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

Robotic Assistance Devices Signs Apex3 Systems as New Dealer and Receives ROSA Order with Additional Units Expected

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • AITX
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc.

Detroit, Michigan, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has signed Apex3 Systems, LLC as a new authorized dealer, and has received an order for a ROSA security robot from this new dealer. Apex3 Systems is considered by some as the Chicago area’s top-tier systems integrator.

“RAD’s ROSA along with RAD Light My Way looks like a perfect complement to our existing offerings,” said Michael Potter, CPP, President of Apex3 Systems. “We are very excited to be able to present these solutions to our clients throughout Illinois and expect that many of these opportunities will materialize very soon.”

With the addition of this new authorized dealer, RAD’s dealer network has expanded to 32, covering the US, Canada, and the European Union.

“Over the past few months RAD has experienced a substantial uptick in channel partner inquiries bringing with them immediately closable sales opportunities,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “Apex3 Systems sought us out and were aware of how our solutions will benefit their clients. I sense that we’ve hit a critical mass in our exposure. And with the launch activities that we have planned for RAD Light My Way about to be released, RAD’s momentum should accelerate even greater,” Reinharz added.

ROSA is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras.

RAD Light My Way offers property management and campus security professionals a new and better way to address security. A first of its kind, the solution puts the power of security in the hands of employees, faculty, and students through the combination of affordable, smart, interactive technology, a mobile app, and live remote monitoring and response services. The facility management industry has taken notice. RAD Light My Way is the winner of the 2021 Best Workplace Experience Award, part of CBRE’s annual Supplier Innovation Challenge.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT, ROSA, Wally, Wally HSO, AVA, ROAMEO, or RAD Light My Way. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

About Apex3 Systems, LLC
Apex3 Systems is an integrator of security solutions offering a complete spectrum of services including design, installation, maintenance, training, and consultation. Whether a single location, campus environment or multi-building property, Apex3 Systems has the solution to address your security concerns. Apex3 Systems differentiates itself by working diligently with customers providing best of breed customer service, while implementing secure intelligent solutions. For more information, please visit apex3systems.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)
AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

###

Steve Reinharz
949-636-7060
@SteveReinharz


