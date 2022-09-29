U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

Robotic Bartender Market Size to Grow by USD 678.8 Mn, Bars and Pubs Leveraging the Use of Advanced Technology will Drive Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotic Bartender Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 678.8 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.27% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Bartender Market 2022-2026

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Market Dynamics

The bars and pubs leveraging the use of advanced technology are driving the robotic bartender market growth. Advanced technologies such as AI and smart sensors help bar and pub owners improve the customer experience. Automated machine bartenders offer features such as preparing drinks with a mobile app and real-time monitoring.

The inclusion of self-learning technologies is a trend in the market. Digital devices can perform complex tasks through self-learning, with advances in AI. Automated machine bartenders can learn the habits and moods of their users and prepare drinks accordingly. During the forecast period, vendors are expected to include swarm technology, which enables robotic bartenders to learn from each other.

Vendor Landscape

The robotic bartender market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The manufacturing bases and facilities of most vendors are located in developed countries of North America and Europe. Prominent vendors are involved in developing, designing, and manufacturing robotic bartenders. They use advanced monitoring technologies to improve the overall reliability, performance, and safety of robotic bartenders. They are focusing on increasing the ease and operability of robotic bartenders, which can spur large-scale adoption. In addition, prominent vendors are focusing on the integration of AI and IoT. Moreover, vendors are opting for M&A and strategic partnerships.

Company Profiles

The robotic bartender market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Barsys Industries LLC, Bartesian Inc, F&P Robotics AG, Foxtender, GKI Group, MAKR SHAKR srl, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Party Robotics, Richtech Robotics Inc., Robolab Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SirMixABot Inc., SmartBar USA, Somabar Inc, TendedBar Inc., and Yanu OU.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of the factors considered for analysis include growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, investments, and growth in market share.

Market Segmentation

  • By end-user, the market has been classified into commercial and residential. The commercial segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

  • By geography, the market has been classified into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Shelf-mounted Robots Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The shelf-mounted robots market share is projected to increase by USD 5.52 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Hospitality Robots Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hospitality robots market share is expected to rise by USD 291.74 million from 2021 to 2026.

Robotic Bartender Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.27%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 678.8 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

23.05

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Barsys Industries LLC, Bartesian Inc, F and P Robotics AG, Foxtender, GKI Group, MAKR SHAKR srl, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Party Robotics, Richtech Robotics Inc., Robolab Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SirMixABot Inc., SmartBar USA, Somabar Inc, TendedBar Inc., and Yanu OU

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Barsys Industries LLC

  • 10.4 Bartesian Inc

  • 10.5 Foxtender

  • 10.6 MAKR SHAKR srl

  • 10.7 MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Party Robotics

  • 10.9 SirMixABot Inc.

  • 10.10 SmartBar USA

  • 10.11 Somabar Inc

  • 10.12 TendedBar Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robotic-bartender-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-678-8-mn-bars-and-pubs-leveraging-the-use-of-advanced-technology-will-drive-growth---technavio-301635702.html

SOURCE Technavio

