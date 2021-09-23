U.S. markets closed

Robotic farming firm Iron Ox raises $53M

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Bay Area-based autonomous farming startup Iron Ox this week announced a $53 million round. The Series C, led by Breakthrough Energy Venture, brings the firm’s total funding up to $98 million.

Iron Ox is one of a large number of companies looking to revolutionize farming for the 21st century, amid growing concerns over population growth, climate change, labor shortages and a slew of other mounting concerns. Solutions range from large-scale indoor farms to field robotics designed for a more plug and play approach that operates with a more traditional setup.

The startup refers to its approach as a “closed loop system.” It’s effectively a robotic greenhouse full of proprietary harvesting technology. The company doesn’t have any outlandish claims in terms of yield, saying it more or less amounts to what you’ll get from a traditional farm, but it’s working to do so with a significantly smaller environmental footprint -- and a model that is less beholden to seasonal changes than standard farming.

Iron Ox says its system uses around 90% less water than traditional farming. These sorts of systems also integrate data into every part of the process, collecting a significant amount of information about the produce they grow to improve on future yield.

“World-class investors know that humanity’s most important pursuit is to reverse climate change. To get there, we can’t settle for incrementally more sustainable crops — and we can’t ask consumers to compromise on taste, convenience, or value,” co-founder and CEO Brandon Alexander said in a release tied to the news. “We are applying technology to minimize the amount of land, water and energy needed to nourish a growing population. The team at Iron Ox will not stop until we achieve our long-term mission of making the produce sector carbon negative.”

The company says this round will go toward scaling manufacturing, expanding operations in the U.S., ramping up R&D and hiring more headcount.

  • Bill Gates' green tech fund bets on Silicon Valley farming robots

    As California struggles with another crippling drought, a Silicon Valley startup that believes robots can grow produce more sustainably said Wednesday it raised $50 million in a funding round led by Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Iron Ox uses robots that are integrated with a hydroponic system consuming 90% less water than traditional farms, said CEO Brandon Alexander.

  • Produce-growing robots drawing major green investors

    SARAH OSENTOSKI, IRON OX SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING: "I think it's a really exciting way we can move forward in agriculture right now."Silicon Valley company Iron Ox believes robots may be the answer to growing produce more sustainably, as widespread drought continues to threaten agriculture across the world.And big investors are noticing.Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures is betting on them, leading the latest $50 million funding round.At the company’s 10,000-square foot greenhouse in Gilroy, California, robots are integrated with a hydroponic system the company is using to grow produce.A robot named Grover moves pallets of produce – mostly Genovese Basil – around the facility.It’s a delicate task.Each pallet – known as a module – carries 80 gallons of water with roughly 70 seedlings – around 1,200 pounds of material.At the dosing station, Grover hands off the pallet to Ada – a robotic arm that uses suction to lift the raft from the water, allowing the roots to be inspected.Iron Ox claims their system uses 90% less water than traditional farms and 90% less electricity than a vertical farm that uses LED lights.Senior Vice President of Engineering Sarah Osentoski believes robots like these can help pave the way to a sustainable future."I really believe that we need to grow in a way that could feed the future of the world without hurting the earth. So a big part of our mission is to grow more with less. And so we designed these robots to always consider how we could grow with less water and less electricity. So Grover enables us to grow this modular way in a greenhouse environment using the sun, and then Ada allows us to precisely inspect and understand what's going on.” Water usage is increasingly in the spotlight in California.The last major drought from 2012 to 2017 reduced irrigation supplies to farmers, forced strict household conservation measures and stoked deadly wildfires.In this greenhouse, any water not used can be pumped back into the system to be reused later, Iron Ox CEO Brandon Alexander says."It's been an eye opener. I think we're now at a stage where most people understand that conditions are only getting worse.”Another stop for Grover is the scanning station, where cameras hang above a metal rafter to capture 3-D images of the plant, which scientists use to study the crop’s yield.ALEXANDER: “We want to give each plant exactly what it needs and nothing it doesn't. We have these sensors that plug into the module and they check the nitrogen content, they check the potassium and phosphorus and acidity, and then they say, what is missing? What does that plant need that we're not giving it."Other produce in the Gilroy greenhouse includes Thai basil and strawberries, while at the San Carlos headquarters they’re working on cilantro, parsley, tomatoes, and others.They’re currently building a 535,000-square-foot greenhouse in Lockhart, Texas.There, they’ll be using 5,400 modules.OSENTOSKI: "I think it's a really interesting way to bring modern technology in a controlled setting to agriculture. And it lets us do things and grow in ways that are really unique and different.”

