Robotic Grippers Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast Report 2022-2029 | Automation in Manufacturing Process to Stoke Market Growth

Key companies covered in Robotic Grippers Market are OnRobot, DESTACO, Applied Robotics, Inc., Cellro B.V., Robotiq Inc., RobotWorx, Inc. LLC, Grabit Inc., SAS Automation, EMI Corp., Festo, KUKA Soft Robotics, TÜNKERS, ATI Industrial Automation, ABB, Weiss Robotics, Piab AB, JH Robotics, Bastian Solutions, SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG

Pune, India, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotic grippers market size is set to expand rapidly due to the rising demand for high-quality and effective instruments in manufacturing industries. Its strong grip and material handling can enhance the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report, titled, "Robotic Grippers Market, 2022-2029."

Robotic grippers are instruments that can hold, move, release, and tighten components in a manufacturing plant. It is extensively used to handle fragile materials in industries such as glass items, chemical containers, and others. They have excellent grip and enhance operational safety during processes. Robotic grippers can withstand harsh temperatures and provide excellent resistance to damages. They are extremely sustainable against wear and tear and maintain their grip even after multiple uses. The incorporation of the technology would enable companies to reduce time consumption, speed up their processes, enhance security, and achieve set goals. In addition, robotic grippers use advanced computerized systems and advanced technologies such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance manufacturing processes. Therefore, this factor can enhance the market growth during the foreseeable period.

Impact of COVID-19

Declining Sales amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Negatively Affect Market Growth

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the stringent government restrictions on manufacturing and production. Restrictions on transport activities have led to the lack of raw materials. Further, the closure of manufacturing facilities is set to lead to a steady decline in the sales of robotic grippers. However, the allocation of part-time shifts has slightly increased the demand for the product. Therefore, the market is expected to grow slowly until the end of the pandemic.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historical Data 2018-2020 Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By End-User Industry and By Geography Robotic Grippers Industry Growth Drivers Automation in Manufacturing Process to Stoke Market Growth Prominent Companies to Launch Innovative Products to Enhance Market Positions Heavy Investments in Production Activities to Propel Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Segments

By type, the market is segmented into servo-electric grippers, vacuum grippers, hydraulic grippers, and pneumatic grippers. Based on application, it is divided into inspection, general assembly, material handling, and others. As per the end-user industry, it is classified into healthcare, food & beverage, logistics, chemical & pharmaceutical, electronics & semiconductors, and automotive & transportation. Geographically, it is clubbed into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights of the Report

The report highlights the recent market trends and the top segments.

It conducts a comprehensive discussion regarding the impact of COVID-19 and the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19.

This report examines the strategies devised by the market's prominent players and the regional developments.

Drivers and Restraints

Automation in Manufacturing Process to Stoke Market Growth

Manufacturers are incorporating advanced automated technologies in their production processes to enhance their operational efficiency and boost the quality of production. Automation reduces labor costs and enhances the speed of operations. The incorporation of robotic grippers enhances safety and prevents accidents in the workplace. It further enhances safety due to its ability to handle delicate goods, which, in turn, eliminates losses. The incorporation of advanced technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and smart sensors would enhance the accuracy and performance of robotic grippers. This factor is set to improve the manufacturer's ability to produce more goods in a shorter time, which, in turn, enables them to refine their annual revenue. Therefore, these factors can drive the robotic grippers market growth.

However, the high investment costs of robotic grippers can hamper the market growth in the upcoming years.

Regional Insights

Heavy Investments in Production Activities to Propel Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate in terms of the robotic grippers market share during the upcoming years due to heavy investments in production techniques by manufacturers. This investment can enable them to enhance their production capacities. In addition, the increasing production activities in developed countries such as Korea, Japan, & China and developing countries such as Malaysia, India, and Indonesia can enhance the market growth.

In the Middle East & Africa, low labor costs and the presence of established companies can enhance the demand for robotic grippers. Moreover, increasing investments in production activities can propel market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies to Launch Innovative Products to Enhance Market Positions

Prominent companies operating in the market are announcing the launch of innovative products to enhance their market positions. For example, Festo announced the launch of adaptive gripper in January 2019. It has a silicone cap that can grip objects of all shapes and sizes. This announcement would enable the company to cater to the consumer's demand and enhance the product. Further, the adoption of partnership strategies can help companies to strengthen their resources and improve production techniques. This strategy can aid companies to enhance their business.

