Robotic Laser Cutting Market Size to Increase by USD 127.47 mn from 2021 to 2026 | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotic laser cutting market is estimated to grow by USD 127.47 mn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.61% during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Robotic Laser Cutting Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Find more information related to the robotic laser cutting market and use the insights provided by Technavio to obtain growth opportunities. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Market Dynamics

The increased productivity with improved laser technology is challenging the robotic laser cutting market growth. The switch from traditional laser technology to fiber-based cutting in order to improve cut resolution, cutting speed, control on laser pulse, and the life of the equipment has increased the capability of laser cutting further. Green laser is one of the technologies used to improve the above-mentioned parameters. It provides the advantage of absorbing over a 1-micrometer wavelength and can be used with pulsed YAG (yttrium aluminum garnet) or fiber. Furthermore, laser automation adds extra flexibility and capacity, and the nozzle technology leads to energy efficiency. Such advantages are driving the market growth.

The lower least count of the accuracy of robotic laser cutting is challenging the robotic laser cutting market growth. Historically, there was an average positioning error of +-5 mm at the EOAT. However, accuracy has vastly improved with advances in control modules and software to compensate for the error, with a least count of +- 0.05 mm. This has improved the precision and effectiveness of robots in cutting applications. However, the accuracy, compared with the least count of +-0.01mm in five-axis laser cutting machines, is a hindrance to the adoption of robotic laser cutting. It is anticipated that the required precision in the robotic arm will be attained during the forecast period with advanced controls. However, currently, it is a major challenge for the global robotic laser cutting market.

Learn about additional drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the robotic laser cutting market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Company Profiles

The robotic laser cutting market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including ABB Ltd., AMADA Co. Ltd., Coherent Inc., DAIHEN Corp., FANUC Corp., Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., Jenoptik AG, Jinan Style Machinery Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Laser Photonics, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Midwest Engineered Systems Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., Shenzhen Yuejiang Technology Co. Ltd, Staubli International AG, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, Universal Robots AS, Vector Automation Technologies Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By end-user, the market is classified into automotive industry, metal industry, aerospace industry, and others. The automotive industry segment contributes the largest share of the market.

  • By geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Find out the contribution of each segment of the robotic laser cutting market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Robotic Laser Cutting Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.61%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 127.47 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.07

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 69%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., AMADA Co. Ltd., Coherent Inc., DAIHEN Corp., FANUC Corp., Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., Jenoptik AG, Jinan Style Machinery Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Laser Photonics, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Midwest Engineered Systems Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., Shenzhen Yuejiang Technology Co. Ltd, Staubli International AG, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, Universal Robots AS, Vector Automation Technologies Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Automotive Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Metal Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Aerospace Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 DAIHEN Corp.

  • 10.5 FANUC Corp.

  • 10.6 Jenoptik AG

  • 10.7 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 10.8 Laser Photonics

  • 10.9 NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp.

  • 10.10 Shenzhen Yuejiang Technology Co. Ltd

  • 10.11 Staubli International AG

  • 10.12 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robotic-laser-cutting-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-127-47-mn-from-2021-to-2026--technavio-301508198.html

SOURCE Technavio

