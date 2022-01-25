U.S. markets closed

Robotic Lawn Mower Market to grow by USD 697.02 million and Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.20%|Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotic lawn mower market is set to grow by USD 697.02 million, progressing at a CAGR of 15.20% from 2020 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Robotic Lawn Mower Market by End-user, Size of Lawns, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Robotic Lawn Mower Market by End-user, Size of Lawns, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The convenience of using robotic lawn mower will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The robotic lawn mower market is segmented as below:

End-user

  • Residential

  • Commercial

Size of lawns

  • Small-sized lawns

  • Medium-sized lawns

  • Large-sized lawns

Geographic Landscape

  • Europe

  • North America

  • APAC

  • South America

  • MEA

The global robotic lawn mower market share growth through the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The residential segment includes robotic lawn mowers that are procured by homeowners. As this robotic lawn mower targets homeowners with large properties and helps reduce the users' dependence on conventional mechanical grass-cutting equipment or the associated cost for hiring professionals to perform lawn care services. Thus, the vendors are extensively focusing on expanding their product offerings in the residential sectors resulting in pacing the market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40754

Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the robotic lawn mower market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AL-KO KOBER SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Deere & Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA Spa, YAMABIKO Corp., and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa.

Players offer differentiated products at competitive prices to capture a higher customer base. But rapid advances in technology and frequent changes in end-user preferences pose significant risks for vendors. As a result, numerous vendors are strategically entering into alliances with various technology providers for technical support to help them maintain their customer base. Additionally, vendors are collaborating with e-commerce retailers for enhancing their product distribution and customer reach.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of robotic lawn mower and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the robotic lawn mower market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic lawn mower market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the robotic lawn mower market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the robotic lawn mower market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic lawn mower market vendors

Robotic Lawn Mower Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.20%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 697.02 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.80

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 52%

Key consumer countries

US, Sweden, Germany, China, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, AL-KO KOBER SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Deere & Co., Future Labs V Inc., Greenworks Tools, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, iRobot Corp., LINEA TIELLE Srl, Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., MTD Products Inc., NIKO Srl, Ningbo NGP Industry Co. Ltd., Positec Tool Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA Spa Toadi, YAMABIKO Corp., and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Small-sized lawns

  • Medium-sized lawns

  • Large-sized lawns

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AL-KO KOBER SE

  • ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

  • Deere & Co.

  • Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

  • Husqvarna AB

  • MTD Products Inc.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • STIGA Spa

  • YAMABIKO Corp.

  • Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.Download FREE Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/robotic-lawn-mower-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robotic-lawn-mower-market-to-grow-by-usd-697-02-million-and-accelerate-at-a-cagr-of-15-20technavio-301465868.html

SOURCE Technavio

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and Asian stocks declined Tuesday after breathtaking volatility on Wall Street stoked by concerns over Federal Reserve policy tightening and geopolitical tension.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeUAE Says New Attack Repelled as