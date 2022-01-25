Robotic Lawn Mower Market to grow by USD 697.02 million and Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.20%|Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotic lawn mower market is set to grow by USD 697.02 million, progressing at a CAGR of 15.20% from 2020 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The convenience of using robotic lawn mower will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The robotic lawn mower market is segmented as below:
End-user
Residential
Commercial
Size of lawns
Small-sized lawns
Medium-sized lawns
Large-sized lawns
Geographic Landscape
Europe
North America
APAC
South America
MEA
The global robotic lawn mower market share growth through the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The residential segment includes robotic lawn mowers that are procured by homeowners. As this robotic lawn mower targets homeowners with large properties and helps reduce the users' dependence on conventional mechanical grass-cutting equipment or the associated cost for hiring professionals to perform lawn care services. Thus, the vendors are extensively focusing on expanding their product offerings in the residential sectors resulting in pacing the market growth during the forecast period.
Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the robotic lawn mower market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AL-KO KOBER SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Deere & Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA Spa, YAMABIKO Corp., and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa.
Players offer differentiated products at competitive prices to capture a higher customer base. But rapid advances in technology and frequent changes in end-user preferences pose significant risks for vendors. As a result, numerous vendors are strategically entering into alliances with various technology providers for technical support to help them maintain their customer base. Additionally, vendors are collaborating with e-commerce retailers for enhancing their product distribution and customer reach.
The report also covers the following areas:
The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of robotic lawn mower and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the robotic lawn mower market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic lawn mower market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the robotic lawn mower market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the robotic lawn mower market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic lawn mower market vendors
Robotic Lawn Mower Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.20%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 697.02 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.80
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 52%
Key consumer countries
US, Sweden, Germany, China, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, AL-KO KOBER SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Deere & Co., Future Labs V Inc., Greenworks Tools, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, iRobot Corp., LINEA TIELLE Srl, Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., MTD Products Inc., NIKO Srl, Ningbo NGP Industry Co. Ltd., Positec Tool Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA Spa Toadi, YAMABIKO Corp., and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
