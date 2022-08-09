U.S. markets open in 7 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,147.25
    +5.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,835.00
    +43.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,198.00
    +14.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,944.40
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.84
    +0.08 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.30
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    20.71
    +0.10 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0209
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.29
    +0.14 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2086
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0580
    +0.0850 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,811.53
    +243.21 (+1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.07
    +13.19 (+2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.37
    +42.63 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,000.42
    -248.82 (-0.88%)
     

Robotic Lawn Mower Market is Set to Progress at a CAGR of 15.20% from 2020 to 2025, Vendors are Entering into Strategic Alliances with Technology Providers for Technical Support to Compete in the Market

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ROBOTIC LAWN MOWER MARKET value is set to grow by USD 697.02 million from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The Y-O-Y Growth rate of 2021 for the market was estimated at 14.80%. The increasing demand from commercial segment is notably driving the robotic lawn mower market growth, although factors such as availability of alternatives may impede market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Robotic Lawn Mower Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Robotic Lawn Mower Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Browse summary of the 120 page ROBOTIC LAWN MOWER MARKET report for additional information

Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

  • AL-KO KOBER SE

  • ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

  • Deere & Co.

  • Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

  • Husqvarna AB

  • MTD Products Inc.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • STIGA Spa

  • YAMABIKO Corp.

  • Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

For detailed information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the 20+ leading companies available with Technavio. REQUEST FREE SAMPLE REPORT (INCLUDING GRAPHS & TABLES) OF THIS MARKET

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the shutdown of production plants in the first and second quarters of 2020 in several countries in the region. Moreover, due to the shutdown of offline distribution channels such as dealer and retail channels, the sales of robotic lawn mowers declined in 2020. The governments of several countries lifted lockdown restrictions in the third quarter of 2020, which led to the resumption of manufacturing operations of robotic lawn mower manufacturers and related business partners and distributors. This will propel the demand for robotic lawn mowers in the region during the forecast period.

Robotic Lawn Mower Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.20%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 697.02 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.80

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 52%

Key consumer countries

US, Sweden, Germany, China, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AL-KO KOBER SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Deere & Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA Spa, YAMABIKO Corp., and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "INDUSTRIALS MARKET" Research Reports

Robotic Lawn Mower Market is Segmented By

  • End-user

The robotic lawn mower market share growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The residential segment comprises robotic lawn mowers used by homeowners. The increasing focus of vendors on expanding their product offerings in the residential segment may accelerate the growth momentum of the market during the forecast period.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE COPY OF THIS REPORT using business Email ID to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments on higher priority

Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Key Driver

  • The increasing demand from the commercial segment is a significant factor in driving the robotic lawn mower market growth. Technological innovations have enabled market vendors to overcome challenges, such as low productivity, limited battery life, and the need for frequent maintenance of robotic lawn mowers.

  • The adjustable shock absorbers components present in robotic lawn mowers adjust according to the slope and allow it to perform lawn mowing activity in large garden areas with an uneven ground surface. The self-navigation features and cordless structure of robotic lawn mowers provide flexibility in movement and prevent damage caused by uneven land surfaces or slopes.

  • These features are expected to encourage commercial end-users, such as golf fields, hotels, sports fields, and parks to shift from manual cutting machine to robotic lawn mowers for garden and lawn care.

For more insights on the latest drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies. READ FREE SAMPLE REPORT OF THIS MARKET

Robotic Lawn Mower Market is Segmented By

  • Geography

52% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Sweden, Germany, and France are the key markets for robotic lawn mowers in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA, North America, and South America. An increase in garden spaces and the increasing number of large-scale landscape restoration projects will facilitate the robotic lawn mower market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

For detailed information on the regional opportunities to create efficient business plans. VIEW FREE SAMPLE REPORT OF THIS MARKET

Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic lawn mower market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the robotic lawn mower market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the robotic lawn mower market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic lawn mower market vendors

Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Related Reports

Browse Summary of the 139 Page MOWER CONDITIONERS MARKET Report by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 452.59 million, progressing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The mower conditioners market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AGCO Corp., Bucher Industries AG, CLAAS KGaA GmbH, and more.

Browse Summary of the 139 Page AGRICULTURAL MOWERS MARKET Report by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 425 million, progressing at a CAGR of 5.02% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The rising need to boost hay making performance in fields is notably driving the agricultural mowers market growth, although factors such as growing demand for substitute agricultural equipment may impede the market growth.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary                                        

2. Market Landscape                                           

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 01:  Parent market

Exhibit 02:  Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03:  Value chain analysis of household appliances

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovations

3. Market Sizing                                     

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05:  Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06:  Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                                        

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08:  Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09:  Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11:  Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14:  Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by End-user                                           

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Residential

  • Commercial

Exhibit 15:  End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16:  Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17:  Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18:  Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19:  Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20:  Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 21:   Market opportunity by End user

6. Market Segmentation by Size of lawns                                   

6.1 Small-sized lawns

6.2 Medium-sized lawns

6.3 Large-sized lawns

7. Customer landscape                                       

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 22:  Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape                                   

8.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

  • Europe

  • North America

  • APAC

  • South America

  • MEA

Exhibit 23:  Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24:  Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27:  North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31:  South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35:  Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                                 

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Increasing demand from commercial segment

9.1.2 Continuous product developments

9.1.3 Growing aging population

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Availability of alternatives

9.2.2 Availability of refurbished and gardening equipment rental

9.2.3 Limited penetration in developing countries

Exhibit 37:  Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Development of smart cities

9.3.2 Rising number of market consolidation activities

9.3.3 Integration of IoT with mobile robots

10. Vendor Landscape                                        

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 38:  Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39:  Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40:  Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41:  Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AL-KO KOBER SE

Exhibit 43:  AL-KO KOBER SE - Overview

Exhibit 44:  AL-KO KOBER SE - Product and service

Exhibit 45:  AL-KO KOBER SE - Key offerings

11.4 ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

Exhibit 46:  ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 47:  ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG - Product and service

Exhibit 48:  ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG - Key offerings

11.5 Deere & Co.

Exhibit 49:  Deere & Co. - Overview

Exhibit 50:  Deere & Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 51:  Deere & Co. – Key news

Exhibit 52:  Deere & Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 53:  Deere & Co. - Segment focus

11.6 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 54:  Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 55:  Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 56:  Honda Motor Co. Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 57:  Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58:  Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 Husqvarna AB

Exhibit 59:  Husqvarna AB - Overview

Exhibit 60:  Husqvarna AB - Business segments

Exhibit 61:  Husqvarna AB – Key news

Exhibit 62:  Husqvarna AB - Key offerings

Exhibit 63:  Husqvarna AB - Segment focus

11.8 MTD Products Inc.

Exhibit 64:  MTD Products Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 65:  MTD Products Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 66:  MTD Products Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 67:  MTD Products Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 68:  Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 69:  Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments

Exhibit 70:  Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings

Exhibit 71:  Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.10 STIGA Spa

Exhibit 72:  STIGA Spa - Overview

Exhibit 73:  STIGA Spa - Product and service

Exhibit 74:  STIGA Spa – Key news

Exhibit 75:  STIGA Spa - Key offerings

11.11 YAMABIKO Corp.

Exhibit 76:  YAMABIKO Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 77:  YAMABIKO Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 78:  YAMABIKO Corp. – Key news

Exhibit 79:  YAMABIKO Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80:  YAMABIKO Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa

Exhibit 81:  Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa - Overview

Exhibit 82:  Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa - Product and service

Exhibit 83:  Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa – Key news

Exhibit 84:  Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa - Key offerings

12. Appendix                                          

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85:  Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 86:  Research Methodology

Exhibit 87:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 88:  Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robotic-lawn-mower-market-is-set-to-progress-at-a-cagr-of-15-20-from-2020-to-2025--vendors-are-entering-into-strategic-alliances-with-technology-providers-for-technical-support-to-compete-in-the-market-301601400.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • EVs that may qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act tax credit

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details which electric vehicles currently on the market may or may not qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act's EV tax credit.

  • Malcolm Gladwell says it’s ‘not in your best interest to work from home.’ Nearly 20 years ago he said he ‘hates desks’ and writes from his couch

    Gladwell, the author of “The Tipping Point,” said it was “not in your best interest” to “just sit in your pajamas in your bedroom.”

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing Dreamliner deliveries set to resume in coming days

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Boeing's stock following announcements regarding the status of its Dreamliner deliveries.

  • McDonald's Menu Move Targets Wendy's, Burger King

    McDonald's created the Big Mac in response to the success that Burger King had with the Whopper. Burger King has its flame broiler and Wendy's has "fresh, never frozen" beef, but every chain has basically the same burgers. Sure, there are variations -- Wendy's has baked potatoes and chili, Burger King has its Chicken Fries -- but it's mostly all the same.

  • Malcolm Gladwell’s work-from-home comments spark backlash and accusations of hypocrisy

    “It’s not in your best interests to work at home,” said Gladwell, during a recent podcast appearance.

  • Snap plans to lay off employees- The Verge

    The scope of the job cuts is currently unclear as managers are still planning it for their teams, the report said, adding that the Snapchat-owner has more than 6,000 employees. Snap declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. The development comes as technology companies, crypto exchanges and financial firms cut jobs and slow hiring as global economic growth slows due to higher interest rates, red-hot inflation and an energy crisis in Europe.

  • Norway threatens to ration electricity in fresh blow for UK and European energy supplies

    Norway has drawn up plans to ration electricity exports in a move that has heightened fears of energy shortages in the UK and Europe this winter.

  • How High Can U.S. Shale Production Climb?

    While the EIA has forecast a rise in U.S. production of roughly 800 boepd by the end of next year, a deep dive into the data suggests that is very ambitious

  • IBM accuses start-up of stealing secret computer tech

    IBM has accused a Swiss tech start-up of using a British front company to steal and copy its trade secrets.

  • Boeing 787 Deliveries Will Resume in ‘Coming Days,’ FAA Says

    Boeing’ s 787 Dreamliners will soon take to the skies again after being grounded for more than a year now that the aircraft manufacturer has secured the final go-ahead from the Federal Aviation Administration. “Boeing (ticker: BA ) has made the necessary changes to ensure that the 787 Dreamliner meets all certification standards,” the FAA said in a statement on Monday. Boeing stopped delivering the 787 jets more than a year ago after quality problems were found in manufacturing.

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil dips on chance of Iran supply boost

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Oil prices pulled back slightly on Tuesday on the latest progress in last-ditch talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, which would clear the way to boost its crude exports in a tight market. Brent crude futures fell 14 cents, or 0.1%, to $96.51 a barrel at 0404 GMT, paring a 1.8% gain from the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $90.60 a barrel, after climbing 2% in the previous session.

  • Why Cracker Barrel's New Menu Item Upset Its Customers

    Cracker Barrel isn't a household name for many, but for others it is their mainstay when it comes to good ol' country home cookin'. Cracker Barrel customer's base has voiced their opinion, and they not only don't want to try the new plant-based sausage, but they don't want anyone to. Cracker Barrel is known for its old-fashioned home cooking and the menu shows it -- the breakfast classic combinations are called "Old Timer's Breakfast," "Grandpa's Country Fried Breakfast," and the "Cracker Barrel's Country Boy Breakfast."

  • The Math Behind GE’s Breakup. It’s a Sum-of-the-Parts Party.

    Once the mightiest of industrial conglomerates, GE is breaking into three pieces. It's time to value each of the businesses.

  • Top Stocks for August 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. It serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries and has operations in the U.S. and Central Europe.

  • McDonald's has an Answer for Wendy's, Burger King

    The popularity of Wendy's Biggie Bag is rising as are prices on everything -- except the Biggie Bag. The choices to toss in the bag are a Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or a Double Stack. The Biggie Bag still includes a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries, and a small drink.

  • ‘They’re not required to tell you that, but you should know.’ 4 questionable, but legal, things some financial advisers do with your money

    Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. There are many people out there who will offer to give you financial advice.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

    Few money managers have the investing track record that billionaire Warren Buffett brings to the table. Since taking over as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an average annual return of 20.1%, through Dec. 31, 2021. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, everyone from novice investors to professionals with decades of experience tends to pay close attention.

  • 3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    Whether the stock market is near an all-time high or in a bear market, no one wants to pay more for a share of a company than it is worth. A dirt cheap dividend stock could be a company that is being valued at less than its historical metrics indicate. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) are three industry-leading businesses that are all cheap stocks based on historical valuations.