In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Robotic Lawnmowers Accessories Market Report. The demand for robotic lawn mower accessories is influenced by the need to maintain the robotic lawnmower in working condition for a longer duration.

Also, the growth in robotic lawn mowers is pushing the requirement to replace blades and knives. Moreover, the perimeter wire, couplings, and connectors are exposed to constant wear tear, requiring replacing accessories. The price of robotic lawn mowers is expected to decline during the forecast period, which will push the number of units sold. The growth in robotic lawn mowers is expected to drive the number of players, thereby leading to a highly competitive environment.



The robotic lawn mowers accessories market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.44% during the period 2022–2027.



GROWTH DRIVERS



• Increasing demand from Nordic countries

• Growth in the construction industry

• Increasing demand for robotic lawn mowers

• Seasonal pattern



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



Due to the growing awareness among the population of IoT and machine learning is increasing the adoption of robotic lawn mowers, countries such as China and Japan are increasingly embracing the technology and taking the initiative to boost the production and consumption of robotic equipment. Hence, all the factors mentioned above are expected to grow robotic lawn mowers’ market and accessories.



The residential sector is the major revenue contributor to the robotic lawn mower accessories market. The widespread usage of robotic lawn mowers by households in European and North American markets due to the prevalence of large landscaping areas is supporting the robotic lawn mower accessories market over the past few years.



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• North America, Europe, APAC, Latin

America, and Middle East and Africa



APAC is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period. Factors such as the improving standard of living, increasing construction of parks and playgrounds, and rapidly expanding residential and commercial construction are expected to push the demand for robotic lawn mowers.



VENDOR ANALYSIS

Some key players in the robotic lawn mower accessories market include Husqvarna, STIGA, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi, and others. Several other players operating in the market with a significant revenue share include Ningbo Daye Garden Machinery Co., Milagrow HumanTech, and others. There exists stiff competition among these players in the market.



Factors such as the requirement for less technical knowledge, involvement of minimal regulations, and growing robotic lawn mowers market are expected to boost the entrance of new players, thereby increasing the competition in the market.



