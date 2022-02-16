U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

Robotic Lawnmowers Accessories Market Size to Reach $409.43 Million by 2027. APAC to add Revenue of $15.39 Million in the Next 5 Years – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·5 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The global robotic lawn mower accessories market was valued at USD 297.96 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 409.43 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.44%.

Chicago, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The robotic lawn mower accessories market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.44% during the period 2021−2027.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:

  1. The development of li-ion batteries and growing prominence of Asian manufacturing are the key trends that are expected to support the market growth.

  2. Perimeter/signal cables hold the highest revenue share in the market. However, blades/knives are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 6.82% (by value) during 2022-2027.

  3. The growing demand for robotic lawn mowers and rebounding of the construction industry is driving the demand for robotic lawn mower accessories in the market.

  4. Residential application is the major revenue generator in the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% (by value) during the forecast period.

  5. The US, Germany, and the UK are the key revenue generators for the robotic lawn mower accessories vendors in the market.

  6. COVID-19 has resulted in various supply chain disruptions that have significantly hampered the sourcing of raw materials. Moreover, there was fall in demand for robotic lawn mower from the commercial sector which has hampered the demand for its accessories in the market. However, the increased leisure time pushed the participation of individuals in lawn care activities and enhancing their outdoor living space, thereby supporting the residential demand for the robotic lawn mower and therefore its accessories in the market.

ROBOTIC LAWN MOWERS ACCESSORIES MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTE

DETAILS

MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)

USD 409.43 MILLION (2027)

CAGR (REVENUE)

5.44% (2022-2027)

BASE YEAR

2021

FORECAST PERIOD

2022–2027

LARGEST MARKET

Europe

MARKET SEGMENTS

Product (Perimeter/Signal Cable, Blades/Knives, Batteries, Perimeter/Signal Cable Spikes, Robot House, Wall Hangers, Connectors, Couplings, Perimeter/Signal Cable Tracker, Lightning Protector, Other Accessories, and Robot Rings), Application (Residential and Commercial)

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa

COUNTRIES COVERED

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Finland, Poland, Denmark, Norway, Australia, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

KEY OFFERINGS:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, application, and geography

  • Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 9 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/robotic-lawn-mowers-accessories-market

ROBOTIC LAWNMOWERS ACCESSORIES MARKET – SEGMENTATION

  • The demand for blades is expected to rise with the growing demand for robotic lawn mowers across various countries. Europe is expected to generate the highest revenue of $27.65 million from robotic lawn mower blades/knives.

  • There are several smart models of robotic lawn mowers available in the market that do not require a boundary wire. These mowers are equipped with sensor technology that enables them to distinguish between grass and other surfaces. Hence, this technology is expected to hamper the demand for boundary wires, thereby affecting the market growth.

  • In 2021, residential applications led the robotic lawn mower accessories market owing to the growing standard of living and increasing interest among the population in lawncare activities. Moreover, the lower impact of COVID-19 on residential construction as compared to commercial led to a higher demand for robotic lawn mower accessories.

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Perimeter/Signal Cable

  • Blades/Knives

  • Batteries

  • Perimeter/Signal Cable Spikes

  • Robot House

  • Wall Hangers

  • Connectors

  • Couplings

  • Perimeter/Signal Cable Tracker

  • Lightning Protector

  • Other Accessories

  • Robot Rings

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Residential

  • Commercial

Market Segmentation by Geography

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • UK

    • France

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Sweden

    • Netherlands

    • Finland

    • Poland

    • Denmark

    • Norway

  • APAC

    • Australia

    • China

    • Japan

  • Latin America

    • Mexico

    • Brazil

  • Middle East and Africa

    • UAE

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

ROBOTIC LAWNMOWERS ACCESSORIES MARKET COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE

The global robotic lawn mower accessories market is highly fragmented. The rapidly changing market scenario, with a shift from petrol/gasoline-based lawn mowers to robotic lawn mowers that prevent environmental degradation, is expected to provide growth opportunities to vendors. Moreover, continual innovations and upgrades in batteries, perimeter cables, and other accessories are required to sustain in the market. The present scenario is driving vendors to change and refine their unique value propositions to achieve a strong market presence. Some key players in the robotic lawn mower accessories market include Husqvarna, STIGA, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi, and others. Several other players operating in the market with a significant revenue share include Ningbo Daye Garden Machinery Co., Milagrow HumanTech, and others. There exists stiff competition among these players in the market.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/robotic-lawn-mowers-accessories-market

Prominent Vendors

  • Bosch GmbH

  • Husqvarna Group

  • STIGA S.P.A

  • MTD Products

  • ZCS S.P.A ( Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.P.A)

Other Prominent Vendors

  • STIHL

  • Grimsholm Products AB

  • Greenworks Tools

  • WORX

  • Kärcher

  • Deere & Company

  • AYI Robot

  • Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd

  • Milagrow HumanTech

Explore our garden tools profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Content

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


