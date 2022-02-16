Robotic Lawnmowers Accessories Market Size to Reach $409.43 Million by 2027. APAC to add Revenue of $15.39 Million in the Next 5 Years – Arizton
The global robotic lawn mower accessories market was valued at USD 297.96 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 409.43 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.44%.
Chicago, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The robotic lawn mower accessories market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.44% during the period 2021−2027.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:
The development of li-ion batteries and growing prominence of Asian manufacturing are the key trends that are expected to support the market growth.
Perimeter/signal cables hold the highest revenue share in the market. However, blades/knives are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 6.82% (by value) during 2022-2027.
The growing demand for robotic lawn mowers and rebounding of the construction industry is driving the demand for robotic lawn mower accessories in the market.
Residential application is the major revenue generator in the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% (by value) during the forecast period.
The US, Germany, and the UK are the key revenue generators for the robotic lawn mower accessories vendors in the market.
COVID-19 has resulted in various supply chain disruptions that have significantly hampered the sourcing of raw materials. Moreover, there was fall in demand for robotic lawn mower from the commercial sector which has hampered the demand for its accessories in the market. However, the increased leisure time pushed the participation of individuals in lawn care activities and enhancing their outdoor living space, thereby supporting the residential demand for the robotic lawn mower and therefore its accessories in the market.
ROBOTIC LAWN MOWERS ACCESSORIES MARKET REPORT SCOPE
REPORT ATTRIBUTE
DETAILS
MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)
USD 409.43 MILLION (2027)
CAGR (REVENUE)
5.44% (2022-2027)
BASE YEAR
2021
FORECAST PERIOD
2022–2027
LARGEST MARKET
Europe
MARKET SEGMENTS
Product (Perimeter/Signal Cable, Blades/Knives, Batteries, Perimeter/Signal Cable Spikes, Robot House, Wall Hangers, Connectors, Couplings, Perimeter/Signal Cable Tracker, Lightning Protector, Other Accessories, and Robot Rings), Application (Residential and Commercial)
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa
COUNTRIES COVERED
US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Finland, Poland, Denmark, Norway, Australia, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa
KEY OFFERINGS:
Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, application, and geography
Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 9 other vendors
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/robotic-lawn-mowers-accessories-market
ROBOTIC LAWNMOWERS ACCESSORIES MARKET – SEGMENTATION
The demand for blades is expected to rise with the growing demand for robotic lawn mowers across various countries. Europe is expected to generate the highest revenue of $27.65 million from robotic lawn mower blades/knives.
There are several smart models of robotic lawn mowers available in the market that do not require a boundary wire. These mowers are equipped with sensor technology that enables them to distinguish between grass and other surfaces. Hence, this technology is expected to hamper the demand for boundary wires, thereby affecting the market growth.
In 2021, residential applications led the robotic lawn mower accessories market owing to the growing standard of living and increasing interest among the population in lawncare activities. Moreover, the lower impact of COVID-19 on residential construction as compared to commercial led to a higher demand for robotic lawn mower accessories.
Market Segmentation by Product
Perimeter/Signal Cable
Blades/Knives
Batteries
Perimeter/Signal Cable Spikes
Robot House
Wall Hangers
Connectors
Couplings
Perimeter/Signal Cable Tracker
Lightning Protector
Other Accessories
Robot Rings
Market Segmentation by Application
Residential
Commercial
Market Segmentation by Geography
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Sweden
Netherlands
Finland
Poland
Denmark
Norway
APAC
Australia
China
Japan
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
ROBOTIC LAWNMOWERS ACCESSORIES MARKET – COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE
The global robotic lawn mower accessories market is highly fragmented. The rapidly changing market scenario, with a shift from petrol/gasoline-based lawn mowers to robotic lawn mowers that prevent environmental degradation, is expected to provide growth opportunities to vendors. Moreover, continual innovations and upgrades in batteries, perimeter cables, and other accessories are required to sustain in the market. The present scenario is driving vendors to change and refine their unique value propositions to achieve a strong market presence. Some key players in the robotic lawn mower accessories market include Husqvarna, STIGA, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi, and others. Several other players operating in the market with a significant revenue share include Ningbo Daye Garden Machinery Co., Milagrow HumanTech, and others. There exists stiff competition among these players in the market.
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/robotic-lawn-mowers-accessories-market
Prominent Vendors
Bosch GmbH
Husqvarna Group
STIGA S.P.A
MTD Products
ZCS S.P.A ( Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.P.A)
Other Prominent Vendors
STIHL
Grimsholm Products AB
Greenworks Tools
WORX
Kärcher
Deere & Company
AYI Robot
Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd
Milagrow HumanTech
Explore our garden tools profile to know more about the industry.
Click Here to View Full Report Table of Content
Read some of the top-selling reports:
Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
U.S. Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
Forestry Power Tool Accessories Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707