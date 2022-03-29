Robotic Palletizer Market to Grow by USD 239.16 million| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Robotic Palletizer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.54% in 2022 and a CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (food and beverage industry, pharmaceuticals industry, electronics and semiconductor industry, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Robotic Palletizer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The robotic palletizer market covers the following areas:

Robotic Palletizer Market Sizing

Robotic Palletizer Market Forecast

Robotic Palletizer Market Analysis

Vendor Insights

The robotic palletizer market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABB Ltd.

Alligator Automations

Armstrong

Columbia/Okura LLC

DENSO Corp.

Douglas Machine Inc.

FANUC Corp.

Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Informa Plc

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

KRONES AG

MIDEA GROUP

MMCI Automation

Premier Tech Digital Ltd.

Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC

Staubli International AG

Tetra Laval International SA

Universal Robots AS

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the robotic palletizer market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 36% of the global market growth during this period. Japan and China are the key countries for the robotic palletizer market in APAC.

Key Segment Analysis

The robotic palletizer market share growth by the food and beverage industry segment will be significant during the forecast period. The daily output of packaged food products, beverages, and other consumables is very high. Hence, handling and packaging containers is a difficult task. Therefore, vendors in the food and beverage industry are gradually automating their material handling processes to ensure reduced product damage, along with efficiency in production processes. The increasing demand through vendors for food and beverages packaging will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The automation of material handling operations to reduce labor requirements is driving the robotic palletizer market growth. The demand from end-users to automate repetitive operations and reduce the use of manual labor is a key factor that is driving the adoption of robots in industries and commercial applications, including material handling applications such as palletizing.

The high cost of deploying and maintaining automation systems is challenging the robotic palletizer market growth. Robotic palletizers offer a high ROI over a short period. However, their adoption includes high switching costs. As the robots are integrated into the production system, any malfunction or breakdown can lead to the potential shutdown of the entire production line. Thus, these factors are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Robotic Palletizer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 239.16 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.54 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Alligator Automations, Armstrong, Columbia/Okura LLC, DENSO Corp., Douglas Machine Inc., FANUC Corp., Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Informa Plc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KRONES AG, MIDEA GROUP, MMCI Automation, Premier Tech Digital Ltd., Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC, Staubli International AG, Tetra Laval International SA, Universal Robots AS, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Pharmaceuticals industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Electronics and semiconductor industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 FANUC Corp.

10.5 Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd.

10.6 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

10.7 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

10.8 MIDEA GROUP

10.9 Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC

10.10 Staubli International AG

10.11 Universal Robots AS

10.12 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

