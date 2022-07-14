U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,753.50
    -51.00 (-1.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,320.00
    -438.00 (-1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,645.00
    -117.25 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,701.00
    -26.40 (-1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.15
    -2.15 (-2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.00
    -24.50 (-1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    -0.53 (-2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0013
    -0.0047 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.10
    +0.81 (+2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0069 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8590
    +1.4470 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,739.60
    -76.28 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    423.00
    +5.74 (+1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,111.82
    -44.55 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,643.39
    +164.62 (+0.62%)
     

Robotic Palletizers Market to See Notable Growth of USD 3.44 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.34 % with Industry Size, Emerging Trends, and Growth Analysis

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled "Global Robotic Palletizers Market" guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. An outstanding Robotic Palletizers Market research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects of Robotic Palletizers industry. The report also recognizes and analyses the rising trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. The report provides major statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is a helpful source of assistance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Robotic Palletizers Market industry. The company profiles of all the chief and dominating market players and brands who are taking steps such as product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions are mentioned in the superior Robotic Palletizers Market report.

Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo
Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the robotic palletizers market was valued at USD 2.27 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.44 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.34 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Get Sample PDF Brochure (Including Graphs, Charts & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-robotic-palletizers-market

Market Overview:-

Palletizing refers to the process of loading an object like a corrugated carton on a pallet or a related device in a clear pattern. DE palletizing refers to the process in which unloading the loaded object in the reverse pattern. Several manufacturing companies and plants now days have automated their application with a palletizing robot solution of some kind. Robotic palletizing technology upsurges the profitability and productivity while allowing for more flexibility to run products for longer time period.

A robotic palletizer is a category of palletizers which employs a robotic arm to orient, pick and place the individual products from one place to another and arrange them into a single stack of load. Robotic palletizers are the next generation of palletizers, and they will replace the conventional palletizers. These palletizers have lots of advantages, such versatility, as lower capital cost and multi-tasking abilities which make them the more preferable.

  Some of the major players operating in the robotic palletizers market are:

  • A-B-C Packaging Machine Corporation (U.S.)

  • Okura Yusoki Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Fuji Robotics Americas (U.S.)

  • ABB (Sweden)

  • Concetti S.P.A (Italy)

  • Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc. (U.S.)

  • Wildeck (U.S.)

  • Krones AG (Germany)

  • Kuka AG (Germany)

  • Kion Group AG (Germany)

  • FANUC Corporation (Japan)

  • Columbia Machine, Inc. (Columbia)

  • Premier Tech Ltd., (Canada)

  • Arpac LLC (U.S.)

  • Aetnagroup Spa (Italy)

  • Fromm Packaging Systems Inc (U.S.)

  • Fhope Packaging Machinery Co, Ltd. (China)

  • Signode Denmark Aps (U.S.)

  • Webster Griffin Ltd. (U.K.)

Access Full 350 Pages PDF Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-robotic-palletizers-market

Robotic Palletizers Market Dynamics

Growing demand from food and beverages Sector

The food and beverage industry has led the global robotic palletizers market for several years. The rising demand of food and beverage products has driven the use of packaging of products which has shipped across the globe. The Dynamic shipping of food products with no damage or spillage increases the demand of robotic palletizers in the market because these palletisers can easily stabilize the loads, which are expected to push the demand for robotic palletizers in the market.

Improved workspace safety

Robotic palletizers are properly designed palletizers which eliminates the workplace hazards and threats associated with manual labour. Manual palletizing poses crushing, falling, slipping and tripping hazards and they are also cause muscle strains due to the repetitive stacking and reaching of products. So due to safety purpose increase the demand of robotic palletisers because it protects employees from risk and it is not put them in danger. Robotic palletizers remove people from the risks by replacing them with robots.

Rise in demand due to zero damages

Robotic palletizers are very demanding in many industries because Robots can be equipped with end of arm tools (EOATs) which are capable of handling bags, heavy totes, pails, cardboard boxes or just about anything else. These robotic palletizers can be programmed to apply enough pressure to lift a product without tearing its bag, breaking its case, or bending its box. There is no any chance for damages and the product will not dropped. It isn't stacked on the wrong pallet, in the wrong orientation, or under something too heavy. Robotic palletizers are both more precise and accurate than people due to this increase the demand of robotic palletizers which are expected to drive the market growth rate.

Opportunities

Associate beneficial factors

The constant need to upsurge effectiveness in the handling of delicate products, efficiency of production, cost effectiveness of these equipment are some major factors which are expected to boost the demand of the robotic palletizers in the market and will create beneficial opportunities in upcoming period.

Technological advancement

The development of hybrid palletizers that offer functionalities of both robotic and traditional palletizers will further create numerous opportunities which will led to the growth of the robotic palletizers market in forthcoming period. Moreover, upsurge in strategic collaborations and rise in emerging new markets will also act as market drivers and further boost valuable opportunities for the market's growth rate.

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-robotic-palletizers-market

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

  • Robotic Palletizers Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

  • Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

  • Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

  • Robotic Palletizers Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

  • Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

  • Robotic Palletizers Market Size

  • Robotic Palletizers Market Size by application/industry verticals

  • Robotic Palletizers Market Projections/Forecast

Market Segmentation

The robotic palletizers market is segmented on the basis of offerings, robot type, payload, speed, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Offerings

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Service

Robot Type

Articulated Robots

  • Collaborative Robots

  • Full Layer Palletizing Systems

  • Cartesian Robots

  • SCARA Robots

  • Parallel Robots

  • Others

Payload

  • < 10 kg

  • >10 kg

Speed

  • >30 Cycles Per Minute

  • 20-30 Cycles Per Minute

  • 10-20 Cycles Per Minute

  • < 10 Cycles Per Minute

 Application

  • Case Palletizers

  • Bag Palletizers

  • Pail Palletizers

  • Depalletizers

  • Other Applications

  • End User

Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

  • Healthcare

  • Electronics

  • Chemicals

  • Construction Industry

  • Consumer Products

  • Others

The countries covered in the Robotic Palletizers market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC)  in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Robotic Palletizers Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Robotic Palletizers Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Robotic Palletizers Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Robotic Palletizers Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-robotic-palletizers-market

Browse More Reports:-

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011053/Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robotic-palletizers-market-to-see-notable-growth-of-usd-3-44-billion-by-2029--registering-a-cagr-of-5-34--with-industry-size-emerging-trends-and-growth-analysis-301586600.html

SOURCE Data Bridge Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Google CEO Sends Worrying Warning About the Economy

    Alphabet ( ), the parent company of Google, seems to prove them right. Indeed, Sundar Pichai, the CEO, has just warned employees that the company will probably not be spared from a potential recession. The internet giant and its subsidiary Youtube, for example, could be affected by a reduction in the advertising and marketing budgets of companies seeking to reduce their costs to cope with the drop in consumer and household spending.

  • Burger King, Wendy's Embrace a New Kind of Value

    Forget the 4 for $4, the $5 Biggie Bag or even the $6 Your Way meal, both chains have a deal designed to take on McDonald's.

  • Bitcoin hashrate slumps to lowest in over five months amid 100-degree-plus weather in Texas

    Bitcoin’s hashrate dropped by more than 27% in 24 hours to 159.41 exahashes per second (EH/s) on Wednesday, the lowest since February this year, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: Bitcoin miners in Texas halt operations amid heat wave Fast facts Multiple crypto miners in Texas, a mining hub in the U.S., have […]

  • Oil prices tumble more than $2 ahead of potential large U.S. rate hike

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT after settling below $100 for a second straight session on Wednesday. Oil prices have tumbled in the past two weeks on recession concerns despite a drop in crude and refined products exports from Russia amid Western sanctions and supply disruption in Libya.

  • Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan Stock Tumbles After Lender Halts Buybacks and Posts Earnings Miss

    Bank earnings season got off to a rocky start Thursday after JPMorgan Chase second-quarter results missed analysts’ estimates. Making matters worse, the lender said it was temporarily halting share repurchases. Shares of JPM organ (ticker: JPM) fell more than 2% in premarket trading.

  • JPMorgan Stock Slumps After Q2 Earnings Miss, Slowing Loan Growth, Share Buyback Suspension

    JPMorgan set aside more than $1 billion to cover potential bad loans as it posted softer-than-expected second quarter earnings and cautioned on "negative consequences" for the global economy.

  • TSMC Sees Solid Q3 Demand As Asia Chipmakers Outpace US Rivals While Congress Debates Support

    "Moving into third quarter 2022, we expect our business to be supported by continued demand," said CFO Wendell Huang.

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Oil Crisis Isn’t Over, IEA Says. Why Prices Are Falling.

    IEA executive director Fatih Birol warns that the worst of the global energy crisis has yet to come.

  • JPMorgan Halts Share Buybacks as Earnings Miss Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. temporarily suspended share buybacks and reported second-quarter results that fell short of analysts’ estimates, driving the stock lower. Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesT

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JP Morgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • China's EV makers choose Qualcomm cockpit chip amid nation's push for tech self-sufficiency

    A powerful chip from US semiconductor giant Qualcomm is touted by Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers as one of the main selling points of their latest models, showing China's continued reliance on American core technologies. In its promotional materials, major Chinese EV maker Li Auto highlighted the smart cockpit of its recently launched flagship L9 model, which is powered by two Snapdragon SA8155P chips - part of Qualcomm's range of 7-nanometre automotive semiconductors. Zeerkr, a new energy

  • Celsius' Mining Unit Files for Bankruptcy Just Months After Announcing IPO Intention

    The mining unit filed for bankruptcy just few months after it said it intends to go public.

  • J.P. Morgan: The Energy Sector Offers the Most Attractive Risk-Reward Profile. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 50% Upside

    Sometimes it’s good to take a worm’s eye view of the markets, to narrow down the search and the market analysis to a particular industry or a particular sector. The zoomed-in view offers some advantages that the macro lacks – greater detail, or a look at opportunities that might get lost in the shuffle of a larger market trend. And that’s what we have here. Markets are trending down right now, but J.P. Morgan energy sector expert Christyan Malek sees a chance for investors to find an attractive

  • Groundbreaking judge will oversee Twitter's lawsuit against Musk

    The first female chief judge on Delaware's nationally known business court will oversee Twitter Inc's lawsuit that seeks to hold Elon Musk to his agreement to buy the social media platform for $44 billion, according to court records. Kathaleen McCormick took over the role of chancellor, or chief judge, last year after the retirement of Andre Bouchard on the Court of Chancery, a favored venue for large corporate disputes.

  • Apple breaks up with Jony Ive, designer of many of its most famous products, report says

    Steve Jobs previously said British designer was most powerful person in the company, besides himself

  • ‘Quality’ companies are getting stronger yet their shares are down in this selloff. This is how to find the bargains.

    If you’re a long-term investor, this year’s selloff is good news because it offers a great chance to pick up quality companies at a discount. “Portfolio managers have been selling what they can as opposed to what they want to sell, and high quality has more liquidity,” says David Sekera, Morningstar Direct’s U.S. market strategist. Now is the time to join the liquidity providers and buy the weakness in quality names getting dunked.

  • ‘Scary times’: Builders are slashing home prices and slowing construction as buyers pull back, survey shows

    A proprietary survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting reveals a broad slowdown in business for home builders.