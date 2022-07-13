Robotic Pet Dogs Market to record USD 914.33 Bn growth -- Technavio identifies Ageless Innovation LLC, BIRANCO Ltd., and Consequential Robotics Ltd. as key vendors

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Robotic Pet Dogs Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and key strategies adopted and products offered by vendors including Ageless Innovation LLC, BIRANCO Ltd., Consequential Robotics Ltd., Contixo, Dimple nyc., Hyundai Motor Co., Sony Group Corp., SoundOriginal Electronics Co. Ltd., Tombot Inc., WEofferwhatYOUwant, and WowWee Group Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Robotic Pet Dogs Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Purchasing our full report provides you with a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Read Our Sample Report

The market will observe an incremental growth of USD 914.33 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 11.28% during the forecast period.

The global robotic pet dogs market is concentrated and comprises several global, regional, and domestic vendors. These vendors focus on major factors, such as brand, labor, quality, and innovation, to compete in the market. In addition, they emphasize developing innovative products to sustain themselves in the competitive market. They also focus on building brands and brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors. They differentiate themselves based on quality and price.

Although the efficiency of robotic pet dogs in entertaining the aged population, purpose of leisure, and high adoption of artificial intelligence technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, market trends such as the increased adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional strategies will further increase the growth opportunities for market vendors. However, the high price for advanced robotic pet dogs, increased number of pet ownership, and the presence of counterfeit robotic pet dogs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Story continues

Download a Report Sample Now

Robotic Pet Dogs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global robotic pet dogs market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

The offline distribution channel accounted for maximum sales in the market. The increasing sales of robotic pet dogs through specialty stores and other retailing formats, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores, as well as department stores are driving the growth of the segment. However, during the forecast period, the sales of robotic pet dogs are expected to increase through online channels due to changing consumer preferences toward online stores.

Geographic

The market will observe significant growth in North America. The region will occupy 35% of the global market share during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as the launch of featured and premium robotic products, including robotic dogs, increasing use of online platforms for purchasing robotic products, and rising awareness and adoption of robotic pet dogs as a new source of entertainment for children in the US.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our robotic pet dogs market report covers the following areas:

Robotic Pet Dogs Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the robotic pet dogs market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the robotic pet dogs market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Robotic Pet Dogs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic pet dogs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the robotic pet dogs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the robotic pet dogs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic pet dogs market vendors

Related Reports:

Robotic Pet Dogs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.28% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 914.33 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 16.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ageless Innovation LLC, BIRANCO Ltd., Consequential Robotics Ltd., Contixo, Dimple nyc., Hyundai Motor Co., Sony Group Corp., SoundOriginal Electronics Co. Ltd., Tombot Inc., WEofferwhatYOUwant, and WowWee Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ageless Innovation LLC

10.4 BIRANCO Ltd.

10.5 Consequential Robotics Ltd.

10.6 Contixo

10.7 Dimple nyc.

10.8 Sony Group Corp.

10.9 SoundOriginal Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.10 Tombot Inc.

10.11 WEofferwhatYOUwant

10.12 WowWee Group Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robotic-pet-dogs-market-to-record-usd-914-33-bn-growth--technavio-identifies-ageless-innovation-llc-biranco-ltd-and-consequential-robotics-ltd-as-key-vendors-301583892.html

SOURCE Technavio