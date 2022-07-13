U.S. markets open in 8 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,828.25
    +4.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,995.00
    +29.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,803.25
    +24.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,731.20
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.63
    -0.21 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.50
    -1.30 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0038
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.29
    +1.12 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1903
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0500
    +0.2280 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,480.78
    -517.03 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.54
    -10.83 (-2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,444.88
    +108.22 (+0.41%)
     

Robotic Pet Dogs Market to record USD 914.33 Bn growth -- Technavio identifies Ageless Innovation LLC, BIRANCO Ltd., and Consequential Robotics Ltd. as key vendors

·13 min read

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotic Pet Dogs Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and key strategies adopted and products offered by vendors including Ageless Innovation LLC, BIRANCO Ltd., Consequential Robotics Ltd., Contixo, Dimple nyc., Hyundai Motor Co., Sony Group Corp., SoundOriginal Electronics Co. Ltd., Tombot Inc., WEofferwhatYOUwant, and WowWee Group Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Robotic Pet Dogs Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Robotic Pet Dogs Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Purchasing our full report provides you with a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Read Our Sample Report

The market will observe an incremental growth of USD 914.33 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 11.28% during the forecast period.

The global robotic pet dogs market is concentrated and comprises several global, regional, and domestic vendors. These vendors focus on major factors, such as brand, labor, quality, and innovation, to compete in the market. In addition, they emphasize developing innovative products to sustain themselves in the competitive market. They also focus on building brands and brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors. They differentiate themselves based on quality and price.

Although the efficiency of robotic pet dogs in entertaining the aged population, purpose of leisure, and high adoption of artificial intelligence technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, market trends such as the increased adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional strategies will further increase the growth opportunities for market vendors. However, the high price for advanced robotic pet dogs, increased number of pet ownership, and the presence of counterfeit robotic pet dogs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Download a Report Sample Now

Robotic Pet Dogs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global robotic pet dogs market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel

The offline distribution channel accounted for maximum sales in the market. The increasing sales of robotic pet dogs through specialty stores and other retailing formats, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores, as well as department stores are driving the growth of the segment. However, during the forecast period, the sales of robotic pet dogs are expected to increase through online channels due to changing consumer preferences toward online stores.

  • Geographic

The market will observe significant growth in North America. The region will occupy 35% of the global market share during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as the launch of featured and premium robotic products, including robotic dogs, increasing use of online platforms for purchasing robotic products, and rising awareness and adoption of robotic pet dogs as a new source of entertainment for children in the US.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our robotic pet dogs market report covers the following areas:

Robotic Pet Dogs Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the robotic pet dogs market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the robotic pet dogs market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Robotic Pet Dogs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic pet dogs market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the robotic pet dogs market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the robotic pet dogs market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic pet dogs market vendors

Related Reports:

Robotic Pet Dogs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.28%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 914.33 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

16.34

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ageless Innovation LLC, BIRANCO Ltd., Consequential Robotics Ltd., Contixo, Dimple nyc., Hyundai Motor Co., Sony Group Corp., SoundOriginal Electronics Co. Ltd., Tombot Inc., WEofferwhatYOUwant, and WowWee Group Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Ageless Innovation LLC

  • 10.4 BIRANCO Ltd.

  • 10.5 Consequential Robotics Ltd.

  • 10.6 Contixo

  • 10.7 Dimple nyc.

  • 10.8 Sony Group Corp.

  • 10.9 SoundOriginal Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Tombot Inc.

  • 10.11 WEofferwhatYOUwant

  • 10.12 WowWee Group Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robotic-pet-dogs-market-to-record-usd-914-33-bn-growth--technavio-identifies-ageless-innovation-llc-biranco-ltd-and-consequential-robotics-ltd-as-key-vendors-301583892.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 22/07/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

    TSX VENTURE COMPANIES AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("AQS") BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for TradingBULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2022TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

  • Canada Fund Aimco Picks Singapore Over Hong Kong for Asia Beachhead

    (Bloomberg) -- Alberta’s $129 billion investment manager is looking at Singapore rather than Hong Kong for its first office in Asia as it plots an international expansion of its private equity group. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationAlberta Investment Management Cor

  • Taper Tantrum Playbook Is Key for RBI as Rupee Sets Record Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- With rupee sliding to fresh record lows almost every week, analysts say India’s policy makers can take a leaf from their 2013 taper tantrum playbook to curb further losses. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationThe currency has declined almost 7% this year

  • Alaska in Gas Talks with Hilcorp, ConocoPhillips on LNG Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The state of Alaska is in talks with Hilcorp Energy and ConocoPhillips to secure natural gas for a project that would that would liquefy the fuel for export to Asia.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapGovernor Mike Dunleavy and Frank Richards

  • Asian shares bounce, markets on edge ahead of U.S. inflation data

    Asian stocks gained on Wednesday, taking back some of their recent losses, while the euro hovered just above parity against the dollar ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. inflation report later in the global day. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.65%, snapping two straight days of losses, after having slumped to its lowest in two years the day before. Taiwanese stocks led the gains, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp a regional and local index heavyweight rallying 4%, after Taiwan's finance ministry said on Tuesday it would activate its stock stabilisation fund.

  • Top 25 unrestricted NHL free agents: A look at players testing the market

    Johnny Gaudreau, Nazem Kadri and Claude Giroux are among top players who could be unrestricted free agents when the signing period opens July 13.

  • Vitalik Buterin defends Ethereum ahead of merge; ‘not a security’

    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted a defense of the network’s transition to proof of stake (PoS) on Tuesday, responding to arguments suggesting assets secured by such consensus mechanisms are a security. See related article: Ethereum one step closer to Eth2 with Ropsten testnet merger Fast facts “The fact that you can vote on something to […]

  • Oil prices could spike 'well over $150' a barrel: Energy analyst says

    Some analysts believe that the recent relief in oil prices is only temporary. Neal Dingmann, Truist managing director of energy research, predicted gas prices could rise "potentially 50%" if the U.S. has no source of replacements for Russian oil.

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • American Airlines reiterates its earnings outlook for Q2, stock pops

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss American Airlines reiterating its earnings outlook for Q2.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • There's good news from the Biden White House on gas prices

    White House officials say gas prices could soon drop by another 50 cents per gallon.

  • Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive - NY Times

    Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/apple-jony-ive-end-agreement.html on Tuesday. Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • Economist: 'We will see some relief' from inflation pressures

    Inflation is expected to hit a 41-year high on Wednesday, but one economist thinks we'll see some relief as commodity prices trend lower.

  • Walmart Orders 4,500 Electric Vans From Canoo

    Shares of Canoo jumped after Walmart said it will use the electric vehicles to fulfill online orders and control costs.

  • Volta CCO explains how Kroger partnership helps EV charging ‘fit seamlessly’ into everyday life

    Brandt Hastings, chief commercial officer for Volta, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's new partnership with Kroger and why it's important to expand access to EV charging stations. Also, Canoo stock climbs after Walmart orders 4,500 EVs for last mile delivery.

  • Oil Steadies After Tumbling Below $100 on Concerns Over Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after sliding below $100 a barrel on Tuesday as escalating fears about an economic slowdown rippled across markets.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationWest Texas Intermediate plunged about 8% in the previous session to close at the lowest le