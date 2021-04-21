Robotic Process Automation Market to Reach USD 7.64 Billion in 2028; Rising Number of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide to Bolster Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market Are: Automation Anywhere (California, Unite,d States), Blue Prism PLC (Warrington, United Kingdom)IPsoft Inc. (New York, United States), Kofax, Inc. (California, United States),Nice Systems Ltd. (Ra'anana, Israel), NTT Advanced Technology Corporation (Kanagawa, Japan), Pegasystems, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States), Redwood Software (Houten, Netherlands), Uipath SRL (New York, United States), OnviSource, Inc. (Texas, United States), EdgeVerve Systems Limited (Karnataka, India), HelpSystems (Minnesota, United States), FPT software (Hanoi, Vietnam), Xerox Corporation (Connecticut, United States), Daythree Business Services Sdn Bhd (Selangor, Malaysia), Kryon Systems (New York, United States), Softomotive (London), Genpact Ltd (New York, United States)

Pune, India, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotic process automation (RPA) market is set to gain impetus from the rising number of COVID-19 cases requiring more registration and testing. According to the ‘Annals of Internal Medicine 2020’ report, 32% of healthcare providers spent more on state-of-the-art solutions to manage their costs and administrative services in the U.S. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “ Robotic Process Automation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Operation (Rule-Based, Knowledge-Based), By Application (Administration and reporting, Customer Support, Data Migration & Capture Extraction, Analysis, Others), By Industry (Retail, Manufacturing and Logistics Industry, BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Hospitality, Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028.” The report further states that the market size is projected to grow from USD 1.61 billion in 2021 to USD 7.64 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 25.0% in the forecast period. It stood at USD 1.29 billion in 2020.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure:

Story continues

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/robotic-process-automation-rpa-market-102042

COVID-19 Pandemic: Urgent Need to Adopt Digital Solutions for Automation will Aid Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled companies to shut down their branches and physical stores. Hence, they are relying more on digital solutions to automate front-end and back-end processes. The demand for advanced software is surging rapidly as more firms are looking for transforming their engagements with stakeholders, customers, suppliers, and employees. Our reports will help you choose the right strategy to overcome various challenges in this market.

Data Migration & Capture Extraction Segment Held 16.4% Share in 2020

By the deployment, the market is segregated into on-premises and cloud. Based on the operation, it is divided into rule-based and knowledge-based. Lastly, by the application, it is categorized into administration and reporting, customer support, data migration & capture extraction, analysis, and others. Amongst them, the data migration & capture extraction segment generated 16.4% in terms of the robotic process automation market share in 2020. The administration and reporting segment, on the other hand, is set to grow considerably backed by the ability of robotic process automation software solutions to automate administration processes.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/robotic-process-automation-rpa-market-102042

Report Coverage-

The research report provides a complete analysis of existing organizations that can affect the outlook throughout the forthcoming years in both positive and negative ways. At the same time, it delivers an in-depth assessment by highlighting data on numerous aspects that may contain drivers, challenges, dynamics, trends, hindrances, and opportunities. It also offers the size of the robotic process automation industry from a global perspective by determining historical data.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Technologies to Boost Growth

Organizations nowadays are demanding for robotic process automation solutions as they can operate business functionalities from end-to-end and handle complicated unstructured information. Many companies are blending cognitive technologies and artificial intelligence with these software solutions to expand horizons of business process automation. These factors are expected to propel the robotic process automation market growth in the near future. However, the instalment of thousands of bots, training programs for existing employees, hiring of new professionals, and setting up novel infrastructure require huge investments, which may hinder growth.

Regional Insights-

Government Initiatives to Implement Automation Solutions will Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, North America earned USD 471.3 million in terms of revenue in 2020. This growth is attributable to the rising adoption of process management and automation solutions by small, and medium, and large enterprises. The government of the U.S. is also taking various initiatives to implement automation solutions for improving the work processes of numerous companies. On the other hand, Asia Pacific would exhibit the fastest growth because of the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0. Japan and China are anticipated to lead throughout the forthcoming years, while India is set to go through a rapid digital transformation.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/robotic-process-automation-rpa-market-102042

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Introducing New Automation Solutions to Intensify Competition

The global market houses several prominent companies that are currently aiming to conduct research and development activities to introduce unique RPA solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic has also compelled numerous companies to help the healthcare sector manage their testing operations smoothly. Below are the two latest industry developments:

April 2020 : Automation Anywhere launched intelligent automation solutions to help enterprises, healthcare agencies, and governments to deploy business and remote working continuity programs to tackle the challenges faced owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

October 2019: Automation Anywhere introduced the world’s first cloud-native, web-based Digital Workforce platform named Automation Anywhere Enterprise A2019. It can lower infrastructure barriers and costs to adopt robotic process automation.

A list of reputed providers of robotic process automation present in the global market:

Automation Anywhere (California, United States)

Blue Prism PLC (Warrington, United Kingdom)

IPsoft Inc. (New York, United States)

Kofax, Inc. (California, United States)

Nice Systems Ltd. (Ra'anana, Israel)

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation (Kanagawa, Japan)

Pegasystems, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Redwood Software (Houten, Netherlands)

Uipath SRL (New York, United States)

OnviSource, Inc. (Texas, United States)

EdgeVerve Systems Limited (Karnataka, India)

HelpSystems (Minnesota, United States)

FPT software (Hanoi, Vietnam)

Xerox Corporation (Connecticut, United States)

Daythree Business Services Sdn Bhd (Selangor, Malaysia)

Kryon Systems (New York, United States)

Softomotive (London)

Genpact Ltd (New York, United States)

AntWorks (Singapore)

KPMG (Amstelveen, Netherlands)

Quick Buy - Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102042

Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Annexure / Appendix Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Deployment (Value) On-Premises Cloud By Operation (Value) Rule-Based Knowledge-Based By Application (Value) Administration and reporting Customer Support Data Migration & Capture Extraction Analysis Others By Industry (Value) Retail Manufacturing and Logistics Industry BFSI Healthcare IT and Telecom Hospitality Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



TOC Continued…

Speak to Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/robotic-process-automation-rpa-market-102042

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Credit Card Fraud, Bank Fraud, Phone or Utility Fraud, Employment or Tax-Related Fraud), By Application (Consumer, Enterprise), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Media Monitoring Tools Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software/Platform, Services), By Type (Print Media Monitoring, Broadcast Media Monitoring, Online Media Monitoring), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Application (Customer Experience & PR Management, Real-Time Analytics), By Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Application (Marketing and Sales Automation, Customer Management, Lead Generation & Customer Retention), By Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunications, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare) and Regional Forecasts, 2021 – 2028

Endpoint Security Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premises), By End-user (Commercial, Consumer), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/robotic-process-automation-rpa-market-9551



