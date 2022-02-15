U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,444.25
    +50.25 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,759.00
    +288.00 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,477.00
    +224.00 (+1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.00
    +25.60 (+1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.87
    -2.59 (-2.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.10
    -10.30 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.43 (-1.79%)
     

  • dólar/euro

    1.1346
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.62
    -0.74 (-2.70%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.3551
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    115.6020
    +0.0520 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,947.49
    +1,836.65 (+4.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.50
    +52.29 (+5.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,592.63
    +61.04 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market Is Expected to Reach $4.8 Billion, Globally, by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Easier loan processing owing to RPA, adoption of RPA by banks for various financial processes, and better customer services through RPA in financial market drive the growth of the global RPA in financial services market Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global RPA in financial services market.

Portland,OR, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in financial services market generated $0.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 30.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Easier loan processing owing to RPA, adoption of RPA by banks for various financial processes, and better customer services through RPA in financial market drive the growth of the global RPA in financial services market. However, resistance by employees and regular maintenance of the system restrain the growth to some extent. On the other hand, technological advancement in automation processes present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7298

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for the RPA in financial services, thereby positively impacted the RPA in financial services market growth.

  • The pandemic implemented the global lockdown, which forced the business workforce to continue remote working. In such a scenario, RPA allowed financial companies to remain operational.

  • Moreover, financial firms increasingly invested in RPA in order to overcome the burden of manual processes, which in turn, boosted the RPA in financial services market growth.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global RPA in financial services market based on component, deployment mode, application, enterprise size, end user, and region.

Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the service segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 33.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7298

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the cloud segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 34.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global RPA in financial services market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 34.6% during the forecast period. The report also includes LAMEA and Europe.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7298?reqfor=covid

Leading players of the global RPA in financial services market analyzed in the research include Antworks, Automation Anywhere Inc., Atos SE, Blue Prism Limited, IBM, Kofax Inc., NICE SYSTEMS, Protiviti Inc., UiPath, and WorkFusion, Inc.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


