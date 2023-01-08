U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,922.25
    +6.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,805.00
    +33.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,145.00
    +31.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.50
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.10
    +0.33 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.60
    +4.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    +0.19 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0663
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    -0.1510 (-4.06%)
     

  • Vix

    21.13
    -1.33 (-5.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2115
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9220
    -0.1080 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,132.12
    +170.34 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.25
    +3.69 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Robotic Refueling System Market Size Set to Achieve USD 2,263.2 Million by 2030

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Robotic Refueling System Market Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

TOKYO, Jan. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Robotic Refueling System Market Size was valued at USD 65.3 Million in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 2,263.2 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 48.5% from 2022 to 2030

Robotic technology adoption by businesses and consumers skyrocketed early in the pandemic and is still accelerating. AI, machine learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data are propelling robots into nearly every aspect of daily life. In 2022 and beyond, trust in technology, cost effectiveness, and evidence generation will all accelerate the robotic revolution.

Robotic Refueling System Market Statistics

  • Global robotic refueling system market revenue gathered USD 65.3 Million in 2021, with a 48.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2030

  • Europe robotic refueling system market share gathered over 35% in 2021

  • Asia-Pacific robotic refueling system market growth is projected to attain over 49% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

  • By component, the hardware sub-segment seized USD 39.8 million in market revenue in 2021

  • Based on fuel pumped, the gasoline sub-segment acquires over 58% of shares in 2021

  • Rising number of aviation projects is a key trend in the robotic refueling system industry that fuels the demand

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3107

Robotic Refueling System Market Report Coverage:

Market

Robotic Refueling System Market

Robotic Refueling System Market Size 2021

USD 65.3 Million

Robotic Refueling System Market Forecast 2030

USD 2,263.2 Million

Robotic Refueling System Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

48.5%

 

Robotic Refueling System Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Robotic Refueling System Market Base Year

2021

 

Robotic Refueling System Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Component, By Fuel Pumped, By Payload Carrying Capacity, By End-User Industry, And By Geography

Robotic Refueling System Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

ABB Group Ltd., Aerobotix, Boeing, FANUC Corporation, Fuelmatics AB, KUKA AG, Mine Energy Solution (MES), Neste, Rotec Engineering, Scott Technology Ltd, Simon Group Holding, and TATSUNO Corporation.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Robotic Refueling System Market Dynamics

Investment in R&D, rising demand in emerging markets, and increased use of drones are some of the factors propelling the robotic refueling system market. Companies in the robotic refueling systems market are investing in R&D to improve their systems' capabilities and efficiency. As emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America look to improve their fuel-handling infrastructure, demand for robotic refueling systems is increasing. Drones are also increasingly being used for refueling operations, particularly in the aviation industry.

Growing Adoption of Robotic Refueling in Aviation Sector Propels the Industry Growth

The aviation industry consumes a lot of fuel, and using robotic refueling systems in this industry can help improve the efficiency and safety of fuel-handling operations. The need to improve safety and efficiency in fuel handling operations, as well as the industry's growing demand for automation, are likely to drive the adoption of robotic refueling systems in the aviation sector. Trends such as the increasing use of drones for refueling operations and the development of hybrid systems that combine the use of robots and human workers are also likely to have an impact on the market for these systems. Furthermore, robotic refueling systems for the aviation sector may include features such as advanced sensors and controls, advanced software, durable construction, and high-pressure fuel hoses and nozzles.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/robotic-refueling-system-market

Robotic Refueling System Market Segmentation

The global robotic refueling system industry has been split into component, fuel pumped, payload carrying capacity, end-user industry, and region.

The component segment is bifurcated into hardware and software. Based on the fuel pumped, the market is split into gasoline, natural gas, petrochemicals, and others. Based on payload carrying capacity, the segmentation covers up to 50 kg, 50 - 100 kg, and 100 - 150 kg. By end-user industry, the segmentation includes Automotive, aerospace,         construction, marine and shipping, mining, military and defense, oil and gas, warehouse and logistics, and others Furthermore, the region is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Robotic Refueling System Market Share

According to our robotic refueling system industry research, the hardware component type accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecasted timeframe. The software sub-segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

According to our market forecast for robotic refueling systems, the gasoline sub-segment achieved a significant market share from 2022 to 2030. Petrochemicals, on the other hand, are expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years.

In terms of payload carrying capacity, 100-150 kg will see significant market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, aerospace is the highest revenue-generating end-user industry segment in 2021, while the mining sub-segment will grow at an impressive rate between 2022 and 2030.

Robotic Refueling System Market Regional Outlook

Among all the regions, Europe conquered the robotic refueling system market with a noteworthy share in 2021. The European robotic refueling systems market is likely to be supported by the region's increasing demand for automation, as well as the adoption of stringent safety and environmental regulations.

North America collected the second-highest revenue in the global scenario. The North American market for robotic refueling systems is likely to be driven by the region's strong adoption of automation technologies, as well as the need to improve safety and efficiency in fuel-handling operations.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to witness quick growth from 2022 to 2030. The Asia-Pacific market for robotic refueling systems is likely to be driven by rising automation demand in emerging economies such as China and India, as well as the region's need to improve fuel handling infrastructure.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3107

Robotic Refueling System Market Players

Some prominent robotic refueling system companies covered in the industry are ABB Group Ltd., Aerobotix, Boeing, FANUC Corporation, Fuelmatics AB, KUKA AG, Mine Energy Solution (MES), Neste, Rotec Engineering, Scott Technology Ltd, Simon Group Holding, and TATSUNO Corporation.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Robotic Refueling System Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Robotic Refueling System Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Robotic Refueling System Market?

  • Which region held the largest share in Robotic Refueling System Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers of Robotic Refueling System Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Robotic Refueling System Market?

  • What will be the Robotic Refueling System Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on ICT Related Reports:

The Global Data Analytics Market Size accounted for USD 31.8 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 329.8 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 29.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Big Data Market Size accounted for USD 163.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 473.6 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Hadoop Market Size accounted for USD 49.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 851.4 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 37.3% from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying. Turkey's Sabah newspaper reported Evans as saying in an interview that the company was looking to invest in Europe and the Middle East and that he sees Turkey as a very strong production base.

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens to Oil Prices in 2023

    Oil prices enter 2023 in the mid-$70s -- around the same level they were at the start of 2022. Three that stand out to a few Fool.com contributors for their resiliency in any type of oil market are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enterprise Products Partners): Profits in the upstream (oil production) and downstream (chemicals and refining) segments of the energy sector are heavily impacted by highly volatile oil and natural gas prices.

  • Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think

    It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric rises -- like the one Bitcoin went on when it hit its previous all-time high -- 2022's decline was exacerbated by a series of events such as bankruptcies and scandals that rattled investor confidence. Personally, I am hopeful Bitcoin will treat investors much better this year -- especially if they take advantage of today's cheap prices.

  • Developing Nations Aren’t Ready for EVs—Unless They Are Made in China

    Chinese EVs are popular price leaders in Southeast Asia, one of the trends in the electric-vehicle market there that analysts say could be worrisome for global auto makers.

  • US Rejects Oil Offers in First Attempt to Replenish Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is delaying the replenishment of the nation’s emergency oil reserve after deciding the offers it received were either too expensive or didn’t meet the required specifications, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutEconomists Fret Over

  • 3 Tech Titans Worth Owning in 2023 (and Beyond)

    Justin Pope (Amazon): The company's rise to become the largest e-commerce business in the United States made long-term shareholders rich. Like e-commerce, Amazon's cloud business -- Amazon Web Services, or AWS -- has become the industry leader, with approximately 33% of the global cloud infrastructure market.

  • Tianqi Expands Lithium Empire With Deal to Buy Australian Miner

    (Bloomberg) -- Tianqi Lithium Corp. has agreed to buy an Australian lithium explorer in a deal that could accelerate production of enough supply of the metal for around 10 million electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Sty

  • US Department of Energy rejects initial bids to resupply oil stockpile

    The DOE last month had said it would purchase up to 3 million barrels for delivery to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in February, the first buy since last year’s record 180-million-barrel release to tame U.S. pump prices. “Following review of the initial submission, DOE will not be making any award selections for the February delivery window,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

  • CES technology trade show adopts social theme

    Farm equipment took the keynote spotlight at the CES technology trade show in Las Vegas, as "human security for all" became the first theme in its 56-year history. In his speech opening the Consumer Electronics Show on Thursday, John Deere Chief Executive John May laid out a strategy of using technology to feed a hungry world as arable land and rural labor decline while costs are rising. "Technology allows farmers to create more with less," May told an audience of 2,000 at one of the world's largest tech events, organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

  • Protesters storm Tesla store in China after price cuts

    STORY: Video showed crowds chanting outside the shop. Some Tesla owners in China who took delivery in recent months expressed anger on social media that they did not qualify for the reduced prices.Tesla also cut prices on its best-selling Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles in Japan, South Korea and Australia in what a person with direct knowledge of the plan said was part of an effort to help stoke demand for output from its Shanghai factory, its single largest production hub.The shift is the first major move by Tesla since appointing its lead executive for China and Asia, Tom Zhu, to oversee global output and deliveries that have been at the heart of the company's recent challenges after falling short of its 2022 delivery target.Reuters was able to verify the location of the protest video by matching the features of the store and its surroundings visible in the video, with features of the store and its surroundings visible on Baidu Maps and in social media posts on Chinese social media app DianPing.Reuters confirmed the current location of the store, which cannot be seen on Baidu Map’s Panorama feature or on Google maps, by speaking to employees of the store. Reuters was not independently able to verify the date on which the video and the pictures were shot.

  • Bed Bath Is Failing. Why It’s Not a Trend.

    For investors following the Bed Bath & Beyond  saga, news that the troubled home goods retailer is teetering on the edge of bankruptcy isn’t a surprise. Moreover, three of the 10 biggest retailers don’t have any debt coming due this year at all: The nearest maturity date for bonds from Costco Wholesale ( COST ), Dollar General ( DG ) and Target ( TGT ) aren’t until May, September, and July of 2024, respectively.

  • Seattle public schools blame tech giants for social media harm in lawsuit

    The complaint, filed on Friday against Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Snap Inc and TikTok-owner ByteDance with the U.S. District Court, claimed they purposefully designed their products to hook young people to their platforms and were creating a mental health crisis. In emailed statements to Reuters, Google said it has invested heavily in creating safe experiences for children across its platforms and has introduced "strong protections and dedicated features to prioritize their well being," while Snap said it works closely with many mental health organizations to provide in-app tools and resources for users and that the well-being of its community is its top priority.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • I Want to Retire by 59. How Can I Do It?

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How eBay Makes Money: Seller Transactions and Marketing Services

    Though eBay is free for buyers, the $24.6 billion company generates significant revenue from its sellers and through advertisements.

  • The IRS just warned that your tax refund could be 'smaller in 2023' — here are the 2 big reasons why and what you should do to respond

    Bigger isn't always better though.

  • Efforts to keep workers from cashing out their 401(k)s gain steam

    New legislation paves the way for employer retirement plans to provide automatic portability services.

  • Oil Edges Higher at Start of Week on Optimistic Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher as investors weighed the outlook for China’s demand recovery and the prospect of less restrictive monetary policy from the US.Most Read from BloombergThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearWest Texas

  • Bonds Open 2023 With a Rally

    U.S. Treasurys are off to a solid start in 2023, providing a glimmer of hope to investors recovering from a historically terrible year for bonds.

  • Putin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to squeeze Europe by weaponizing energy look to be fizzling at least for now. Most Read from BloombergThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearMild weather, a wider array of sup