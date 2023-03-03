U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

Robotic Surgical Systems Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Forecast

·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in the Robotic Surgical Systems Market are Olympus Corporation, Auris Health, Inc., CMR Surgical Ltd., Stryker, Johnson & Johnson Services, Google Inc.’s joint venture, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Verb Surgical Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Avatera Medical GmbH

Pune, , March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotic surgical systems market size is poised to gain impetus from rising demand for minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Several studies have revealed that MIS results in better immune function and reduced post-operative hospital stays. Robotic minimally invasive surgeries have better accuracy and efficiency. Technological advancements, along with synergy between humans and robots, will drive industry growth. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived into these insights in an upcoming research report, titled, “Robotic Surgical Systems Market, 2023-2030.”

Key industry developments

  • TransEnterix received CE Mark approval for the Intelligent Surgical Unit that will boost AI on the surgical system. The company expects it to improve camera and visualization control and enhance surgical team collaboration.

  • Stryker announced the acquisition of OrthoSensor to bolster the robotic workflow. The deal could help foster the digital ecosystem by empowering surgeons with data-driven solutions.


Request a free sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/robotic-surgical-systems-market-100276


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2023 to 2030

Base Year

2022

Historical Data for

2019 to 2021


Key Takeaways

  • Due to the increased use of surgical robots in urology treatments, the urology application sector is anticipated to occupy a sizeable position in the worldwide robotic surgical systems market.

  • The market for robotic surgical systems is anticipated to be dominated by North America due to the region's higher adoption rate of surgical robots.

  • The region of Asia Pacific is predicted to have a greater CAGR than other regions for the market for robotic surgical systems.

  • A fully automated robot called STAR (Smart Tissue Autonomous Robot), created by the Children's National Health System, can precisely execute delicate tissue procedures.

Drivers and Restraints-

Robotics Surgical Accessories to Remain Dominant to Boost Workflow

The application of surgical robots to optimize and facilitate the positioning of tools and instruments will foster robotic surgical systems market growth. Robotic surgical accessories will drive industry growth as they are sought-after to conduct procedures with high precision. These instruments boost operating room workflows by helping surgical tools insert at the ideal depth and angle. The accessories will gain prominence in neurosurgery and orthopedic procedures and could be explored to enhance tumor resection and laser therapy. However, the high cost of robotic systems and lack of skilled surgeons will dent the market growth.


Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/robotic-surgical-systems-market-100276


Regional Insights-

North America to Observe Investments Galore with Presence of Leading Companies

The North America robotic surgical systems market share will witness an appreciable gain on account of rising research and development activities. Moreover, the presence of leading companies in the U.S. and Canada is expected to solidify their position in the global landscape. The adoption of an efficient medical supply chain and effective therapy development will complement the developments in robotics. The penetration of minimally invasive surgeries will propel regional growth, encouraging key industry players to expand their footprints.

The Asia Pacific has emerged as a lucrative destination in the wake of heightened awareness and technological advancements in Japan, China and India. Besides, surgical robots are expected to be sought for general surgery and pediatric surgery procedures. In a bid to overcome the challenges of providing robotic surgery training, augmented reality and telesurgery will gain prominence to allow surgeons to train surgeons in another city.

Report Coverage-

The report is prepared through rigorous secondary and primary research, involving verification from key industry participants, including leading companies, raw material suppliers and buyers. We have also used qualitative and quantitative analysis to provide an in-depth view of the market. The use of top-down and bottom-up approaches furthers the authenticity of the upcoming research report.


Pre Book - Robotic Surgical Systems Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100276


Competitive Landscape-

Industry Participants Focus on Approvals and Acquisitions to Expand Footprint

The competitive scenario of the robotic surgical systems industry suggests key industry players could emphasize organic and inorganic strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts, technological advancements and innovations.

Segments-

Urology Segment to Hold Prominence with Rising Need for Successful Outcomes

Based on product, the market is segregated into systems and accessories. In terms of application, the market is segmented into urology, gynecology, general surgeries, and orthopedics. With respect to region, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are elucidated in the report. Among these segments, the urology segment will account for a considerable share owing to possible successful outcomes and reduced limitations linked with traditional neurosurgery methods. Moreover, the demand for the equipment to treat patients suffering from brain conditions will boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

List of Key Industry Players in the Global Market:

  • Olympus Corporation

  • Auris Health, Inc.

  • CMR Surgical Ltd.

  • Stryker

  • Johnson & Johnson Services

  • Google Inc.’s joint venture

  • TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.

  • Verb Surgical Inc.

  • Intuitive Surgical

  • Avatera Medical GmbH


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/robotic-surgical-systems-market-100276


