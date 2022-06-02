U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,103.25
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,815.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,566.25
    +15.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,855.40
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.98
    -2.28 (-1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.60
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • Vix

    25.69
    -0.50 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2474
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0900
    -0.0440 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,800.72
    -2,001.59 (-6.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.07
    -34.13 (-4.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,400.76
    -57.13 (-0.21%)
     

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - 40% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Driven by Inclusion of Air Filters in Robotic Vacuum Cleaners | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotic vacuum cleaner market is expected to grow by USD 4.42 billion from 2020 to 2025 to grow at a CAGR of 18% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for robotic vacuum cleaners in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The high awareness about robotic solutions and an increase in the aging population will facilitate the robotic vacuum cleaner market growth in APAC over the forecast period

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis Report by End-user (Residential and Commercial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market-industry-analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Drivers & Challenges
There is an increased inclination of people towards automation, owing to the growing popularity of smart homes and smart appliances. With the increase in the tech-savvy population, the preference for products that are technical in their operation and helpful in easing the work has increased. The evolving lifestyles and busy schedules leave consumers hard-pressed for times to perform cleaning and mopping activities. This will influence the robotic vacuum cleaner market growth over the forecast period.

However, the regulatory challenges in Europe will be a major challenge for the robotic vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period. The European Union is determined to lower energy consumption to tackle the issue of climate change. It has effectively reduced its energy consumption from 1,133 Mtoe in 2000 to 1,061 Mtoe in 2014 and is implementing new regulations related to the energy efficiency of appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators, and vacuum cleaners. As part of the new directives, the new rules will reduce the energy capacity from 1600 W to 900 W and limit the operating noise to 80 dB. Ecodesign directives may affect the performance of robotic vacuum cleaners and will drive many manufacturers of robotic vacuum cleaners out of the European Union. Technavio expects that the manufacturers will face a few issues in developing effective robotic vacuum cleaners.

To know more about drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Players:
The robotic vacuum cleaner market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing new generation robots that are more technologically advanced than older versions to compete in the market.

  • AB Electrolux

  • Dyson Ltd.

  • Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

  • ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.

  • iRobot Corp.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sharp Corp.

To know about the vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Segmentation Analysis

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Residential - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

To know about the market contribution - Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports:

  • The robotics market share in the mining industry is predicted to surge to USD 2.04 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 20.08%. Download a sample now!

  • The hospitality robots market share is expected to rise to USD 291.74 million by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 11.6%. Download a sample now!

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 4.42 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

17.45

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Electrolux, Dyson Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., iRobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Application (Qualitative)

  • Market segments

Market Segmentation by Type of charging (Qualitative)

  • Market segments

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AB Electrolux

  • Dyson Ltd.

  • Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

  • ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.

  • iRobot Corp.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sharp Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market---40-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--driven-by-inclusion-of-air-filters-in-robotic-vacuum-cleaners--technavio-301557898.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees and seen by Reuters. "Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," Musk wrote in the email sent on Tuesday night. "The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence,” Musk wrote.

  • ‘Pretend to work somewhere else.’ Elon Musk reportedly tells Tesla staff working remotely is no longer an option.

    A leaked email purportedly from the Tesla CEO, said employees need to return to Tesla's offices, and not just any old convenient one either.

  • Oil Slides on Report Saudi Arabia Prepared to Boost Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled below $113 a barrel following a report that Saudi Arabia is ready to pump more should Russian output decline substantially due to increasing sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksFed Starts

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk issues ultimatum to remote workers

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to detail Tesla CEO Elon Musk's demand that the company's workers and executives should be expected to return to the office.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • Saudi Arabia to raise oil production if Russian output falls under sanctions- FT

    Discussions had been held about an immediate increase in production from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which could be announced at Thursday's OPEC+ meeting, according to the report https://www.ft.com/content/cf18ce69-e46a-4802-9058-1340c5a2c94d, citing a diplomatic source. OPEC+ comprises of members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies led by Russia. Production increases that are scheduled for September would be brought forward to July and August, the source said.

  • Gas prices: 7 U.S. states top $5 per gallon as inflation bites

    Seven states are now at an average of $5 or higher per gallon, with Illinois becoming the latest to join California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, and Alaska.

  • Lithium Stock Investing Series: How Is Lithium Mined?

    This lithium mining stock investing series kicks off with coverage of the types of lithium mining operations.

  • Elon Musk’s remote-work policy at Tesla exposes one of the company’s biggest problems

    Elon Musk is calling Tesla executives back to the office—and using factory workers’ demanding schedules to justify his orders. The Tesla CEO sent out an email on May 31 entitled “Remote work is no longer acceptble (sic)” arguing for the company to succeed, executives needed to be back in Tesla’s main offices. “Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla,” the electric-vehicle magnate wrote in the internal email reported by Bloomberg.

  • GM to cut prices on EV Chevrolet Bolt up to 18 percent

    GM is cutting prices on the Bolt by around $6,000 and by as much as 18% for the lowest-price version, which will start at $26,595, down from $32,495. "This change reflects our ongoing desire to make sure Bolt EV/EUV are competitive in the marketplace," GM said in a statement, adding "affordability has always been a priority for these vehicles." GM said it plans to build more Bolt EVs and EUVs this year than in any other year since it launched in 2016.

  • Elon Musk says workers should return to the office or quit. It’s a big gamble: ‘Tesla is kick-starting its own local Great Resignation’

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently clarified his stance on remote work after employees proved resistant to returning to the office full time.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • CrowdStrike Reports Thursday: Let's Check the Charts

    CRWD failed and turned lower into May. In this daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we see an "interesting" picture. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been strong since December and its new highs are suggesting that we will see new price highs.

  • I want my 401(k) and IRA to go to my spouse when I die — should I name them or my trust as beneficiary?

    Then they can convert the retirement plans to their own IRA and take withdrawals on their own schedule. Trusts are also used in estate tax planning. If you live in one of those states, a trust may protect this amount from being taxed upon the death of the survivor of yourself and your spouse.

  • What Exempting Russia From OPEC+ Supply Quotas May Mean for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Exempting Russia from the OPEC+ alliance’s oil-production agreements is being discussed by some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the Wall Street Journal reported. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off gas supplies to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in the continent.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Biden’s New Weapons for Ukraine Are Called Escalation by MoscowSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGaz

  • HP Is Poised for an Upside Breakout

    For his second Executive Decision segment of Tuesday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Enrique Lores, president and CEO of HP Inc. , the PC, printer and peripheral maker that once again saw strong sales in its fiscal second quarter. Lores said commercial customers grew by 18% in the PC category last quarter and now account for 65% of HP's total PC sales. Lores also said he's proud that Warren Buffett has become a shareholder of HP.

  • Beijing Says US Supply Chain Curbs Sabotage China’s Development

    (Bloomberg) -- The United States is “over-stretching” the concept of national security by imposing supply chain sanctions on China to stymie its growth, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’One-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsBiden

  • Elon Musk wants Tesla staff to return to office, but 52% of global workforce would rather take a pay cut than come back

    And 64% of employees would look for a new job if their employer forced them to return to the office full-time, research shows.

  • Google’s Owner Paid $296,000 to a Typical Worker. Here’s What Other Firms Pay

    Nearly 150 companies in the S&P 500 said their median employee earned more than $100,000, and 44 companies reported a salary below $30,000.