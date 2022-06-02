Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - 40% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Driven by Inclusion of Air Filters in Robotic Vacuum Cleaners | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotic vacuum cleaner market is expected to grow by USD 4.42 billion from 2020 to 2025 to grow at a CAGR of 18% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for robotic vacuum cleaners in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The high awareness about robotic solutions and an increase in the aging population will facilitate the robotic vacuum cleaner market growth in APAC over the forecast period

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis Report by End-user (Residential and Commercial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Drivers & Challenges

There is an increased inclination of people towards automation, owing to the growing popularity of smart homes and smart appliances. With the increase in the tech-savvy population, the preference for products that are technical in their operation and helpful in easing the work has increased. The evolving lifestyles and busy schedules leave consumers hard-pressed for times to perform cleaning and mopping activities. This will influence the robotic vacuum cleaner market growth over the forecast period.

However, the regulatory challenges in Europe will be a major challenge for the robotic vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period. The European Union is determined to lower energy consumption to tackle the issue of climate change. It has effectively reduced its energy consumption from 1,133 Mtoe in 2000 to 1,061 Mtoe in 2014 and is implementing new regulations related to the energy efficiency of appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators, and vacuum cleaners. As part of the new directives, the new rules will reduce the energy capacity from 1600 W to 900 W and limit the operating noise to 80 dB. Ecodesign directives may affect the performance of robotic vacuum cleaners and will drive many manufacturers of robotic vacuum cleaners out of the European Union. Technavio expects that the manufacturers will face a few issues in developing effective robotic vacuum cleaners.

Some of the key Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Players:

The robotic vacuum cleaner market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing new generation robots that are more technologically advanced than older versions to compete in the market.

AB Electrolux

Dyson Ltd.

Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.

iRobot Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Segmentation Analysis

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Residential - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.45 Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Dyson Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., iRobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

