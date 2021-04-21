Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 18% During 2021-2025|Technavio
NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the robotic vacuum cleaner market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.42 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the robotic vacuum cleaner market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
The residential segment is the leading segment in the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 18%.
Who are the top players in the market?
AB Electrolux, Dyson Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., iRobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp. are the top players in the market.
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the inclusion of air filters in robotic vacuum cleaners. However, the threat from counterfeit products may impede the market growth.
How big is the APAC market?
40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Electrolux, Dyson Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., iRobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the inclusion of air filters in robotic vacuum cleaners will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat from counterfeit products is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this robotic vacuum cleaner market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is segmented as below:
End-user
o Residential
o Commercial
Geography
o APAC
o North America
o Europe
o The Middle East and Africa
o South America
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The robotic vacuum cleaner market report covers the following areas:
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Trends
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies low maintenance cost and high productivity of robotic vacuum cleaners as one of the prime reasons driving the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic vacuum cleaner market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the robotic vacuum cleaner market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic vacuum cleaner market vendors
