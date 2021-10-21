Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market to Reach USD 46.75 billion by 2027

Companies Profiled in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Report: ECOVACS (Suzhou, China), Dyson Ltd. (Malmesbury, United Kingdom), LG Electronics (Seoul, South Korea), iRobot Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S), Proscenic (Zhengzhou, China), Samsung Corporation (Seoul, South Korea), Neato Robotics (Newark, California), Matsutek Enterprises Co. Ltd. (Taipei, Taiwan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Pune, India, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market size is expected to reach USD 46.75 billion by 2027 on account of the increasing adoption of automated products. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Window Vacuum Cleaner, Pool Vacuum Cleaner), By Application (Household and Commercial), By Operation Mode (Self-Drive & Remote Control), By Distribution Channel (Online & Offline), By Price (Below USD 150, USD 150 – 300, USD 300 – 500, Above USD 500) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market stood at USD 8.19 billion in 2019. The market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 24.4% CAGR during the forecast period set between 2020 and 2027.

The whole world is facing an unprecedented crisis in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the businesses are temporarily unable to operate due to the imposition of lockdown by the governments of various nations. However, we hope to come out of this situation as soon as an antidote is invented for fighting the novel coronavirus.

Fortune Business Insights is offering analytical reports on various markets that showcase fluctuating growth graphs in the coming years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These reports will help interested candidates and financers accordingly strategize and prepare for the future.

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/robotic-vacuum-cleaners-market-100645

Story continues

List of Companies Profiled in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Report:

ECOVACS (Suzhou, China)

Dyson Ltd. (Malmesbury, United Kingdom)

LG Electronics (Seoul, South Korea)

iRobot Corporation (Massachusetts‎, U.S)

Proscenic (Zhengzhou, China)

Samsung Corporation (Seoul, South Korea)

Neato Robotics (Newark, California)

Matsutek Enterprises Co. Ltd. (Taipei, Taiwan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Bissell Inc. (Grand Rapids, Michigan)

Panasonic Corporation (Osaka‎, Japan)

Sharp Corporation (Osaka‎, Japan)

Miele & Cie. KG (Gütersloh, Germany)

Others

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 24.4% 2027 Value Projection USD 46.75 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2019 USD 8.19 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Type; application; Operation Mode; Distribution Channel; and Regional; Growth Drivers Asia Pacific Earned Dominance Owing to Launch of Latest Innovations Advent of Intelligent Software Programming in Vacuum Cleaners to Augment Growth



Pitfalls & Challenges High Maintenance Cost Hampers the Market

Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/robotic-vacuum-cleaners-market-100645

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific Earned Dominance Owing to Launch of Latest Innovations

Among all regions, Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 2.60 billion in 2019 and earned the largest Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market share. This is accountable to the continuous launch of innovative technologies especially from Japan and the addition of new players into the regional Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market. On the other side, the market in North America will showcase notable growth in the forecast years on account of the increasing adoption of technologically advanced vacuum cleaners by the residential sector. Furthermore, the market in Europe will also generate significant revenue in the coming years on account of the increasing popularity of cordless vacuum cleaners and their light-weight nature.

Highlights of the Report:

The report on the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market offers a comprehensive overview, primarily focusing on growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. It also discusses the key industry developments, current trends, and other interesting insights into the market. The report also highlights the market competition and lists the names of the leading players. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Get Your Customized Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/robotic-vacuum-cleaners-market-100645

Segmentation-

Floor Vacuum Cleaner Segment to Earn Dominance owing to its Time Saving Feature

Among all robotic vacuum cleaner types, the floor vacuum cleaner segment earned dominance in 2019. This is because of the time saving and less operational complications associated with floor vacuum cleaners. However, the pool vacuum cleaner segment earned 21.3% share in 2019 and is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing demand from residential and commercial applications.

Drivers & Restraints

Advent of Intelligent Software Programming in Vacuum Cleaners to Augment Growth

Various factors are responsible for contributing to the global robotics vacuum cleaners market growth. These include the introduction of industrial robots, increasing popularity of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, and rising demand from industries such as healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, and others. Additionally, introduction of latest technology into vacuum cleaners such as adjustable suction power, smart navigation system, intelligent software programming, and others will also add boost to the growth of the market.

On the flipside, the high cost of installation and maintenance may cause major hindrance to the growth of the market. Moreover, rough usage of these machines minimizes its productivity and lifespan of the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, thereby hampering the growth of the market.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/robotic-vacuum-cleaners-market-100645

Competitive Landscape-

Introducing Latest Products with Artificial Intelligence Technology – Key Focus of Players

Currently, iRobots is holding a lion’s share in the market competition. In 2018, this company accounted for the sale of 20 million units or more all over the world. Factors responsible for this successful revenue generation include additional categories such as lawn mowers, security systems, and others in the domestic robotic cleaner’s section. The other players are also investing massively in order to stand out in the crowd and gain a significant position in the competition.

Industry Development

December 2019 – A new floor and wall robot vacuum cleaner called DEEBOT Ozmo 920 was launched by Ecovacs.

January 2019 – DEEBOT Ozmo 960, integrated with Artificial Intelligence was launched by Ecovacs at the Consumer Electronics Show held in Las Vegas.

Quick Buy - Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100645

Table OF Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Type (Value and Volume) Floor Vacuum Cleaner Window Vacuum Cleaner Pool Vacuum Cleaner By Application (Value) Household Commercial Hospital Offices Airports Others (Entertainment Places, etc.) By Operation Mode (Value) Self-Drive Remote Control By Distribution Channel (Value) Online Offline By Price (Value) Below USD 150 USD 150 - 300 USD 300 - 500 Above USD 500 By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America

North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Type (Value and Volume) Floor Vacuum Cleaner Window Vacuum Cleaner Pool Vacuum Cleaner By Application (Value) Household Commercial Hospital Offices Airports Others (Entertainment Places, etc.) By Operation Mode (Value) Self-Drive Remote Control By Distribution Channel (Value) Online Offline By Price (Value) Below USD 150 USD 150 - 300 USD 300 - 500 Above USD 500 By Country (Value) U.S. Canada



TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Ultra-low Temperature Freezer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Chest and Upright), By Capacity (Less than 300 Liters, 301-500 Liters, 501-700 Liters, 701-900 Liters and More than 900 Liters), By Application (Bio Banks & Hospitals, Academic & Research Laboratories and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Dairy Processing Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Pasteurizers, Homogenizers, Separators, Evaporators & Drying Equipment, Membrane Filtration Equipment & Others), By Application (Processed Milk, Cream, Milk Powders, Cheese, Protein Ingredient & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Robotic Welding Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Arc, Spot, MIG/TIG, Laser, Others (Plasma etc.)), By Payload Capacity (Low (6-22 kg), Medium (30-60 kg), High (80-300kg)) By Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Mining, Railway & Shipbuilding, Electrical & Electronics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Europe Room Cell Module Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Wood, Cross Laminated Timber, Steel Frame, Concrete & Others), By Application (Residential & Non-Residential), and Country Forecast, 2020-2027

Europe Ball Bearings Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Self Aligning Ball Bearings, Deep Groove Ball Bearings, Angular Contact Ball Bearings & Others), By Application (Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Mining & Construction, Medical & Others), and Country Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd





Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/robotic-vacuum-cleaners-market-9260



