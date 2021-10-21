U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,517.00
    -11.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,393.00
    -84.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,334.25
    -43.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,279.10
    -8.40 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +0.38 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.50
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1655
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.49
    -0.21 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3804
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9280
    -0.4010 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,264.37
    +463.32 (+0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,518.51
    +37.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market to Reach USD 46.75 billion by 2027

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Companies Profiled in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Report: ECOVACS (Suzhou, China), Dyson Ltd. (Malmesbury, United Kingdom), LG Electronics (Seoul, South Korea), iRobot Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S), Proscenic (Zhengzhou, China), Samsung Corporation (Seoul, South Korea), Neato Robotics (Newark, California), Matsutek Enterprises Co. Ltd. (Taipei, Taiwan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Pune, India, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market size is expected to reach USD 46.75 billion by 2027 on account of the increasing adoption of automated products. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Window Vacuum Cleaner, Pool Vacuum Cleaner), By Application (Household and Commercial), By Operation Mode (Self-Drive & Remote Control), By Distribution Channel (Online & Offline), By Price (Below USD 150, USD 150 – 300, USD 300 – 500, Above USD 500) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market stood at USD 8.19 billion in 2019. The market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 24.4% CAGR during the forecast period set between 2020 and 2027.

The whole world is facing an unprecedented crisis in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the businesses are temporarily unable to operate due to the imposition of lockdown by the governments of various nations. However, we hope to come out of this situation as soon as an antidote is invented for fighting the novel coronavirus.

Fortune Business Insights is offering analytical reports on various markets that showcase fluctuating growth graphs in the coming years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These reports will help interested candidates and financers accordingly strategize and prepare for the future.

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/robotic-vacuum-cleaners-market-100645

List of Companies Profiled in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Report:

  • ECOVACS (Suzhou, China)

  • Dyson Ltd. (Malmesbury, United Kingdom)

  • LG Electronics (Seoul, South Korea)

  • iRobot Corporation (Massachusetts‎, U.S)

  • Proscenic (Zhengzhou, China)

  • Samsung Corporation (Seoul, South Korea)

  • Neato Robotics (Newark, California)

  • Matsutek Enterprises Co. Ltd. (Taipei, Taiwan)

  • Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

  • Bissell Inc. (Grand Rapids, Michigan)

  • Panasonic Corporation (Osaka‎, Japan)

  • Sharp Corporation (Osaka‎, Japan)

  • Miele & Cie. KG (Gütersloh, Germany)

  • Others

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Share Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

24.4%

2027 Value Projection

USD 46.75 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2019

USD 8.19 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

Type; application; Operation Mode; Distribution Channel; and Regional;

Growth Drivers

Asia Pacific Earned Dominance Owing to Launch of Latest Innovations

Advent of Intelligent Software Programming in Vacuum Cleaners to Augment Growth



Pitfalls & Challenges

High Maintenance Cost Hampers the Market

Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/robotic-vacuum-cleaners-market-100645

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific Earned Dominance Owing to Launch of Latest Innovations

Among all regions, Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 2.60 billion in 2019 and earned the largest Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market share. This is accountable to the continuous launch of innovative technologies especially from Japan and the addition of new players into the regional Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market. On the other side, the market in North America will showcase notable growth in the forecast years on account of the increasing adoption of technologically advanced vacuum cleaners by the residential sector. Furthermore, the market in Europe will also generate significant revenue in the coming years on account of the increasing popularity of cordless vacuum cleaners and their light-weight nature.

Highlights of the Report:

The report on the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market offers a comprehensive overview, primarily focusing on growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. It also discusses the key industry developments, current trends, and other interesting insights into the market. The report also highlights the market competition and lists the names of the leading players. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Get Your Customized Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/robotic-vacuum-cleaners-market-100645

Segmentation-
Floor Vacuum Cleaner Segment to Earn Dominance owing to its Time Saving Feature

Among all robotic vacuum cleaner types, the floor vacuum cleaner segment earned dominance in 2019. This is because of the time saving and less operational complications associated with floor vacuum cleaners. However, the pool vacuum cleaner segment earned 21.3% share in 2019 and is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing demand from residential and commercial applications.

Drivers & Restraints
Advent of Intelligent Software Programming in Vacuum Cleaners to Augment Growth

Various factors are responsible for contributing to the global robotics vacuum cleaners market growth. These include the introduction of industrial robots, increasing popularity of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, and rising demand from industries such as healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, and others. Additionally, introduction of latest technology into vacuum cleaners such as adjustable suction power, smart navigation system, intelligent software programming, and others will also add boost to the growth of the market.

On the flipside, the high cost of installation and maintenance may cause major hindrance to the growth of the market. Moreover, rough usage of these machines minimizes its productivity and lifespan of the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, thereby hampering the growth of the market.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/robotic-vacuum-cleaners-market-100645

Competitive Landscape-
Introducing Latest Products with Artificial Intelligence Technology – Key Focus of Players

Currently, iRobots is holding a lion’s share in the market competition. In 2018, this company accounted for the sale of 20 million units or more all over the world. Factors responsible for this successful revenue generation include additional categories such as lawn mowers, security systems, and others in the domestic robotic cleaner’s section. The other players are also investing massively in order to stand out in the crowd and gain a significant position in the competition.

Industry Development

December 2019 – A new floor and wall robot vacuum cleaner called DEEBOT Ozmo 920 was launched by Ecovacs.

January 2019 – DEEBOT Ozmo 960, integrated with Artificial Intelligence was launched by Ecovacs at the Consumer Electronics Show held in Las Vegas.

Quick Buy - Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100645

Table OF Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

    • Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

  • Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

  • Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

    • By Type (Value and Volume)

      • Floor Vacuum Cleaner

      • Window Vacuum Cleaner

      • Pool Vacuum Cleaner

    • By Application (Value)

      • Household

      • Commercial

        • Hospital

        • Offices

        • Airports

        • Others (Entertainment Places, etc.)

    • By Operation Mode (Value)

      • Self-Drive

      • Remote Control

    • By Distribution Channel (Value)

      • Online

      • Offline

    • By Price (Value)

      • Below USD 150

      • USD 150 - 300

      • USD 300 - 500

      • Above USD 500

    • By Region (Value)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

  • North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

    • By Type (Value and Volume)

      • Floor Vacuum Cleaner

      • Window Vacuum Cleaner

      • Pool Vacuum Cleaner

    • By Application (Value)

      • Household

      • Commercial

        • Hospital

        • Offices

        • Airports

        • Others (Entertainment Places, etc.)

    • By Operation Mode (Value)

      • Self-Drive

      • Remote Control

    • By Distribution Channel (Value)

      • Online

      • Offline

    • By Price (Value)

      • Below USD 150

      • USD 150 - 300

      • USD 300 - 500

      • Above USD 500

    • By Country (Value)

      • U.S.

      • Canada

TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Ultra-low Temperature Freezer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Chest and Upright), By Capacity (Less than 300 Liters, 301-500 Liters, 501-700 Liters, 701-900 Liters and More than 900 Liters), By Application (Bio Banks & Hospitals, Academic & Research Laboratories and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Dairy Processing Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Pasteurizers, Homogenizers, Separators, Evaporators & Drying Equipment, Membrane Filtration Equipment & Others), By Application (Processed Milk, Cream, Milk Powders, Cheese, Protein Ingredient & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Robotic Welding Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Arc, Spot, MIG/TIG, Laser, Others (Plasma etc.)), By Payload Capacity (Low (6-22 kg), Medium (30-60 kg), High (80-300kg)) By Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Mining, Railway & Shipbuilding, Electrical & Electronics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Europe Room Cell Module Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Wood, Cross Laminated Timber, Steel Frame, Concrete & Others), By Application (Residential & Non-Residential), and Country Forecast, 2020-2027

Europe Ball Bearings Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Self Aligning Ball Bearings, Deep Groove Ball Bearings, Angular Contact Ball Bearings & Others), By Application (Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Mining & Construction, Medical & Others), and Country Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd

Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/robotic-vacuum-cleaners-market-9260


Recommended Stories

  • Why Uranium Energy Stock Just Jumped 11%

    Shares of uranium mining company Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) jumped 11% as of 2:50 p.m. EDT Wednesday after The Wall Street Journal reported this morning on how "day traders are driving uranium prices higher." The cost of yellowcake has risen 46% since early August, reported the Journal, hitting $47.10 per pound -- and according to data from TradingMarkets.com, it's up another 3.7% today.

  • Novavax Shares Plunge on Report of Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Problems

    A report in Politico said the pharmaceutical company was having difficulties manufacturing a Covid-19 vaccine that met regulators’ quality standards.

  • Oil Slips After Hitting 7-Year High on Surprise Stockpiles Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped after hitting a seven-year high following a surprise draw in U.S. crude stockpiles and a robust decline in fuel supplies. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New York edged to

  • Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China scrutiny

    Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma was on the Spanish island of Mallorca where his luxury yacht is anchored, two Spanish newspapers said on Wednesday, on his first trip abroad since he fell out with China's regulators in 2020. The Chinese billionaire has largely been out of public view since he publicly criticised China's regulatory system in a speech last year. The Diario de Mallorca newspaper said Ma was seen on Tuesday in the port of Andratx buying home decor at a local store.

  • Russia Is Worried Surging Gas Prices Risk Destroying Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is becoming increasingly concerned that surging gas prices risk demand-destruction in its biggest export market.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace Racism“Such a situation, at the end of the day, i

  • Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers

    Can I retire at 55? It’s a question you might be asking yourself if you’re hoping to make an early exit from the workforce. While normal retirement age for most people usually means 65 or older, early retirement could give … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Break Out but Prices are Overbought

    The dollar dropped sharply

  • Want 119% to 145% Returns? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    The stock market might be near all-time highs, but some Wall Street firms are still finding major growth opportunities.

  •  Facebook plans to change its name to help the company rebrand: rpt

    Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is expected to discuss Facebook's name change as part of the company's rebrand, according to Verge. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley weighs in.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • The hottest new crypto trend: What is the Tungsten Cube?

    Yahoo Finance chats to the makers of Tungsten Cubes and why the crypto community is fascinated by them.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Product Manager Details Shortcuts as Devices Failed

    Testimony from a former Theranos product manager has shed light on the startup’s race to court investors and business partners and shortcuts it took when its blood-testing devices failed.

  • How One Australian Coal Giant Turned China’s Ban Into a Win

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s ban on Australian coal imports has proved a boon for Sydney-listed Coronado Global Resources Inc., one of the world’s top producers of the metallurgical variety that’s key to steelmaking.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces J

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in September

    Oil stocks have stunned the markets this year, surging alongside oil prices. No one predicted oil prices to rebound as dramatically the way they cratered last year: The West Texas intermediate (WTI) crude price, for example, is hovering over $83 per barrel right now after going negative in April 2020. Despite surging oil prices, the largest oil producers have still capped production and capital spending and are using all the cash instead to repay debt, repurchase shares, and pay big dividends to shareholders.

  • Elliott Management Has Large Position in Canadian National Railway

    Activist investor Elliott Management has a big stake in Canadian National Railway, adding to pressure on the railroad after its CEO resigned following a failed bid for rival Kansas City Southern.

  • Shiba Inu Stays Close To Resistance At $0.00002950

    Shiba Inu is trading in the $0.000028 – $0.000029 range.

  • Oil Reaches Seven-Year High After Surprise Drop in U.S. Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil hit a fresh high after a U.S. government report showed an unexpected drop in crude stockpiles, allaying concerns that higher prices would blunt demand. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFuture

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • After FedEx's Warning, What Can Investors Expect From UPS?

    FedEx's (NYSE: FDX) earnings shocked the market in late September, and there's a real fear that UPS (NYSE: UPS) will follow suit when it reports results on Oct. 26. A lot is going on, so here's a brief summation of what investors need to look out for when UPS shares its third-quarter earnings. The key number to focus on is the U.S. domestic package segment profit margin.

  • Oil mixed, but solid U.S. demand underpins sentiment

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices were mixed on Thursday, paring earlier gains, as some investors scooped up profits from the recent rally while solid demand in the United States and a switch to fuel oil from coal and gas amid surging prices underpinned market sentiment. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December rose 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $83.47 a barrel. "We saw some correction with Brent, but overall sentiment remained bullish as there have been no large increases in output by the United States or OPEC," said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.