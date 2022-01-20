U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,530.25
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,950.00
    +40.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,063.50
    +30.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,060.20
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.55
    -0.41 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.40
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    -0.0380 (-2.04%)
     

  • Vix

    23.85
    +1.06 (+4.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2710
    -0.0820 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,042.31
    -258.22 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.02
    +2.27 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.29
    +127.06 (+0.46%)
     

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market size to grow by USD 4.42 billion | Market Research Insights highlight the Key Drivers, Challenges and Key Vendors | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - Forecast and Analysis Report 2021-2025", the market will witness growth at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-users (residential and commercial) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Attractive Opportunities in Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

APAC is the largest market for robotic vacuum cleaner market. Factors such as an increase in the adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners has grown substantially in this region during the past decade. Especially, Singapore and Australia, where the population above the age of 65 is growing rapidly resulting in the shortage of workforce also contribute to the growing adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners in the region.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The robotic vacuum cleaner market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as developing new generation robots that are technologically advanced than older versions to improve the visibility of their services. In addition, vendors such as LG Electronics are developing large robotic vacuum cleaners with high suction power for use at commercial places.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AB Electrolux

  • Dyson Ltd.

  • Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

  • ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.

  • iRobot Corp.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sharp Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in robotic vacuum cleaners industry during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 40% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. APAC will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025. The year-on-year growth of the market will be 17.45% in 2021.

Japan and South Korea are the major countries that use robotic vacuum cleaners due to high awareness about robotic solutions and an increase in aging population. It is anticipated that the percentage of elderly individuals living alone will increase sharply from around 9% of all Japanese households in 2010 to more than 15% by 2035. In addition, the incorporation of integrated air purifiers in robotic vacuum cleaners increases the adoption of vacuuming robots among the health-conscious populations in Japan and South Korea.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for robotic vacuum cleaners market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The global robotic vacuum cleaners market share growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. Households are the primary end-users of robotic vacuum cleaners in the residential sector. The vendors in the residential sector have penetrated only one-tenth of the total addressable market which still leaves a significant growth potential in this sector for robotic vacuum cleaners. This has encouraged many new players into the market especially those manufacturing specialized consumer electronics products. In addition, smart buildings are gaining popularity with increased investments being made in smart cities across both developed and developing countries.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market-industry-analysis

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The changing lifestyles and growth in the tech-savvy population is the key drivers for the global robotic vacuum cleaners market growth during the forecast period. Smart homes and smart appliances have simplified the lives of people. Citizens are willing to purchase products that are technical in their operation and helpful in easing their work. In addition, developed countries are demonstrating a high affinity for hi-tech gadgets that are effective and can be controlled easily. Moreover, evolving lifestyles and busy schedules leave consumers hard-pressed for time for performing cleaning and mopping tasks.

Availability of counterfeit products poses a threat and is a key challenge for the robotic vacuum cleaners market growth during the forecast period. These counterfeit products developed in the robotic vacuum cleaner product segment are priced significantly low and pose a serious challenge to established brands. Manufacturers of such counterfeit products pay special attention to packaging for showcasing a similarity to the original brand. Moreover, the growing trend of online shopping often compromises the assurance of product quality and originality causing the market to hamper.

View free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the robotic vacuum cleaner market.

Robotic Vacuum cleaner Market Value Chain Analysis

Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the robotic vacuum cleaners market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Product, Type of Charging, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 4.42 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

17.45

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

China, Japan, US, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AB Electrolux, Dyson Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., iRobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-42-billion--market-research-insights-highlight-the-key-drivers-challenges-and-key-vendors--technavio-301462893.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Jobless claims preview: Another 225,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

    Weekly new jobless claims likely held steady near 230,000 last week, with some renewed virus-related disruptions at least temporarily impeding the labor market's recovery.

  • European Gas Slumps as China Readies to Flood Market With LNG

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas slumped as a top LNG importer in China prepares to flood the market with fuel that could further ease supply concerns in the continent. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Extend Declines as Nasdaq Turns Lower Again: Markets WrapEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israe

  • Cannabis: Tilray CEO explains why the company isn't waiting for U.S. legalization 'lottery ticket'

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the cannabis industry, why the company is pivoting to food and beverage brands, weed legalization in the U.S., and the end of a partnership with Budweiser.

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • U.S. Corn Saves Hungry Canadian Cows After Drought Scorches Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada is now one of the top buyers of U.S. corn as cattle ranchers scour for grain to feed their animals.Dry conditions zapped as much as 40% of western Canada’s grain output last year, sending prices for barley and other crops to all-time highs and leaving a dearth of feed for the nation’s cattle industry. The squeeze has prompted Canada to make a rare commitment to bring in about 3.2 million metric of tons of corn from its southern neighbor, according to U.S. Department of Agri

  • Fink’s Annual Letter Draws Fresh Backlash, This Time From Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas is taking issue with BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink’s latest annual letter, in which he sought to clarify the firm’s stance on fossil-fuel consumption and climate goals. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tCovid-19 Infected Lions Pro

  • Oil Slips From 7-Year High With Biden Pledging to Tackle Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated from the highest close since 2014 after President Joe Biden pledged to continue trying to lower prices and an industry report pointed to a modest increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tCovid-19 Infected Lions Prom

  • Future of work: Zoom CFO describes the future of hybrid jobs at the company

    Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Zoom hosting the Work Transformation Summit, the introduction of a new hybrid work model for the company's employees, and the importance of socialization and collaboration.

  • PG&E Probation Ends As Judge Calls It a ‘Continuing Menace’

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is ending a five-year felony probation as a “continuing menace to California,” a judge supervising the company said in his parting observations, noting the company went on a “crime spree” even as he tried to rehabilitate it.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and

  • Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021

    Stanford has released its 2021 MBA employment report, the last top school to do so As we’ve seen in the release of employment reports from top-25 programs throughout fall and winter, the pandemic whirlwind ... The post Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021 appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • Can Intel Dominate the Bitcoin Mining Industry With the Bonanza Mine?

    Given the significant competition in the mining industry from pre-established companies, there is a high chance Intel might fail to do so.

  • KPMG fined $5.8 million over "Bargain Booze" audits in Britain

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's accounting watchdog on Wednesday fined KPMG 4.3 million pounds ($5.85 million) for audits of drinks store chain Conviviality, whose brands included Bargain Booze and Wine Rack, before it went into administration in 2018. The Financial Reporting Council said KPMG, one of the world's "Big Four" accounting firms, will also have to report to the watchdog identifying the causes of the deficiencies in the 2017 audit, and the steps and remedial action which the firm has taken. In the latest in a string of sanctions from the FRC, the KPMG's fine was reduced to 3 million pounds for admissions and early settlement of the case, the FRC said.

  • ‘We Were Wrong’ About Exxon’s Prospects, Analyst Says

    It turns out Exxon Mobil has a lot better prospects than an RBC analyst first envisioned. Analyst Biraj Borkhataria upgraded the stock on Wednesday pointing to higher oil prices and improved investor enthusiasm for the sector. A former bear on Exxon Mobil has changed his tune, and acknowledged that he underestimated the company’s comeback last year.

  • Why employees are leaving—and the culture that makes them stay

    Employees want to work for and will stay at companies where there’s a culture of flexibility and well-being, writes LinkedIn's chief people officer.

  • Gasoline Prices at Multiyear High; Biden Scrambles to Lower Cost

    Gasoline prices have consistently risen since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the price in dollars per gallon reaching pre-Great Recession levels in recent weeks. In the U.S., gasoline prices ended December at $3.41 a gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. What Can President Biden Do About Gas Prices?

  • Too Early to Tell if Pfizer Job Cuts Tied to More Virtual Meetings Will Be a Trend

    Pfizer’s long-term virtual meetings push has not come as a shock to the corporate travel sector — experts have said it could be unique to the pharmaceutical sector, rather signaling a major shift in the way organizations conduct business. The vaccine maker said it was “evolving the way we engage with healthcare professionals in an […]

  • In Battle for Workers, the Humble 401(k) Gets Richer in 2022

    Facebook and KPMG are among the companies sweetening retirement plan contributions this year in a tight job market.

  • ASML still has no licence to ship newest machines to China - CEO

    The chief executive of ASML Holding NV on Wednesday said the company still has not received permission to ship any of its most cutting edge lithography systems, which are necessary to make advanced computer chips, to China. Under pressure from the U.S. government, the Dutch government has withheld granting a licence for ASML to export the machines, which are considered "dual use" goods with possible military applications. CEO Peter Wennink said he thought it unlikely that China would be able to replicate top lithography technology independently because ASML relies on "relentless innovation" and integrating components that are only available from non-Chinese suppliers.