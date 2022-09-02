U.S. markets open in 45 minutes

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022: 6.9% Annual Growth Driven by Key Players Dyson, LG, Panasonic & Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market
Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022, By Type, By End-Users, By Type Of Charging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robotic vacuum cleaners market is expected grow from $5.59 billion in 2021 to $5.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The market is expected to reach $7.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the robotic vacuum cleaners market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the robotic vacuum cleaners market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Rising investments for developing new technologies in robotic vacuum cleaners is contributing to the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaners market. The rising investments for innovations in hardware and software technologies, such as sensors and decision-making capabilities helps robotic vacuum cleaners in doing household tasks and also helps consumers to save time thereby attracting the customers to purchase robotic vacuum cleaners for household chores.

For instance, in 2019, in the UK, the government invested £12 million ($16 million) for developing new technologies in robots that performs household tasks. It led to partnership between Imperial College and Dyson, a robotic vacuum cleaner manufacturer for creating nextgen household products to complete household chores.

Also, for instance, in 2020, in the USA, private companies such as Yidu Cloud, Tsinghua AI Fund and Matrix Partners invested $15 million in Trifo, into its AI-home robots' vacuum in the hardware and software development for expanding in the U.S. and European markets. Rising investments and support from government thereby contributes to the growth of the market.

The high cost of robotic vacuum cleaners is expected to limit the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaners market. Robotic vacuum cleaners are costly and causes potential consumers to think twice before they invest in them.

For instance, in 2019, in the USA, iRobot's newly launched robotic vacuum cleaner Roombas are extremely expensive such as Roomba i7 priced at $1,099 and Roomba S9+ priced at $1,299. These factors are expected to have a negative impact on the robotic vacuum cleaners' market as high-cost causes consumers to think twice, affecting the market's growth.

Companies are launching new products in order to increase their revenue and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, in 2019, in the USA, iRobot Corporation, a leading advanced robotic vacuum technology company, launched its advanced robotic vacuum cleaner, Roomba s9+ and also launched its advanced robotic mop Braava jet m6 mopping robot that complements cleaning with mopping. These robots can talk to each other with in-built imprint link technology for vacuuming and mopping autonomously without any human effort. Likewise, in 2021, in the USA, iRobot Corporation, a leading advanced robotic vacuum technology company, launched Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum to give customers more control over their cleaning with 3.0 home intelligence.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Robotic Floor Vacuum Cleaner ; Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner
2) By End-Users: Residential; Commercial
3) By Type Of Charging: Automatic Charging; Manual Charging

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Characteristics

3. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

5. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Size And Growth

6. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Segmentation

7. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

9. China Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

10. India Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

11. Japan Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

12. Australia Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

13. Indonesia Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

14. South Korea Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

15. Western Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

16. UK Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

17. Germany Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

18. France Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

19. Eastern Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

20. Russia Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

21. North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

22. USA Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

23. South America Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

24. Brazil Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

25. Middle East Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

26. Africa Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

27. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market

29. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Dyson Ltd.

  • ECOVACS Robotics Co. Ltd.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sharp Corp.

  • Neato Robotics

  • Miele & Cie. KG

  • iRobot Corporation

  • Proscenic

  • Matsutek Enterprises Co. Ltd.

  • Maytronics Ltd.

  • Metapo Inc.

  • Hayward Industries Inc.

  • ILIFE Robotics Technology

  • Vorwerk & Co. KG

  • Proscenic

  • Kevac SRL

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Bissell Inc.

  • Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd.

  • Taurus Group

  • Groupe Seb Deutschland Gmbh

  • Pentair plc.

  • bObsweep Inc.

  • Yujin Robots Co. Ltd.

  • AB Electrolux

  • Mamibot

  • FunrobotMSI)

  • YujinRobot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xpcog

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


