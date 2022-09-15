Robotic Weeding Machines Market: A Deep Dive Into Factors that will Help Vendors Stay Ahead of Competitors - Technavio

Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product features, price, customized solutions, and services offered to compete in the market

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key vendors operating in the robotic weeding machines market is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The company offers robotic weeding machines such as European Warehouse Devvis Robot Weed Cutter E1600T. The market also has the presence of a few other major players, such as appengine.ai Inc, Carbon Robotics, CARRE SAS, Dahlia Robotics GmbH, Deere and Co., and ecoRobotix SA.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Weeding Machines Market 2022-2026

Challenges Faced by Robotic Weeding Machines Market Vendors

The robotic weeding machines market is fragmented. The competition among vendors is intense in terms of product features, price, customized solutions, and services offered. Moreover, high initial investments are hampering the growth of the robotic weeding machines market.

Key Vendor Strategies to Overcome Market Challenges

Key strategies used by vendors to overcome the above challenges have been identified by Technavio. To attain an advantage over competitors in the market, vendors are taking initiatives to innovate their customer services, support, and training. Major players are expected to strengthen their strategies to retain their current market share during the forecast period.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Market Growth Potential

The robotic weeding machines market size is expected to grow by USD 269.75 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.41% during the forecast period.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Factors that will Drive the Market

Vendors in the robotic weeding machines market can take advantage of a few factors that will work in their favor. The need for weed control is one of these factors. Robotic weeding machines ensure that soil microbiome and various other species do not die due to agrochemicals. There has been an increase in the adoption of techniques that can reduce the dependence on agrichemicals. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN), the demand for food will rise by around 50% between 2012 and 2050 globally. Farm owners and operators are expected to invest significantly in sustainable, inclusive, and organic farming methods. This will propel the market for equipment and machines such as robotic weeding machines.

Story continues

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Telehandler Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Factors such as rising demand for rentals may impede the market growth

Rotavator Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Factors such as the growing threat from substitute products may impede the market growth

Robotic Weeding Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 269.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.84 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 50% Key consumer countries US, Australia, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adigo AS, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., appengine.ai Inc, Carbon Robotics, CARRE SAS, Dahlia Robotics GmbH, Deere and Co., ecoRobotix SA, Energreen Spa, F. Poulsen Engineering ApS, FarmWise Labs Inc., Garford Farm Machinery Ltd., LEMKEN GmbH and Co. KG, Naio Technologies SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, Small Robot Co., SwarmFarm Robotics, Teradyne Inc., and VitiBot Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

10.4 CARRE SAS

10.5 Deere and Co.

10.6 ecoRobotix SA

10.7 Energreen Spa

10.8 F. Poulsen Engineering ApS

10.9 FarmWise Labs Inc.

10.10 LEMKEN GmbH and Co. KG

10.11 Naio Technologies SAS

10.12 Small Robot Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Robotic Weeding Machines Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robotic-weeding-machines-market-a-deep-dive-into-factors-that-will-help-vendors-stay-ahead-of-competitors--technavio-301624417.html

SOURCE Technavio