Robotic Weeding Machines Market to grow at a CAGR of 19%|Growing Popularity of DIY Gardening Activities to Boost Market Growth| 17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robotic Weeding Machines Market is set to grow by USD 85.96 million from 2019 to 2024, and register a CAGR of almost 19%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CARRE SAS, Deere & Co., ecoRobotix Ltd., Energreen srl, F. Poulsen Engineering ApS, FarmWise Labs Inc., LEMKEN GmbH & Co. KG, Naio Technologies SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Small Robot Co. are some of the major market participants. The need for weed control and the growing popularity of DIY gardening activities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as high initial investment may threaten the growth of the market.
Robotic Weeding Machines Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Product
Geography
The report also covers the following areas:
Geographical Market Analysis
During the forecast period, Europe will account for 57 percent of market growth. In Europe, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the most important markets for robotic weeding equipment. The market in this region will increase faster than the markets in South America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Over the projected period, the growing demand for specialty crops would aid the expansion of the robotic weeding machines market in Europe.
Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, Germany, Canada, and Australia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Robotic Weeding Machines during the forecast period.
Robotic Weeding Machines Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic weeding machines market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the robotic weeding machines market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the robotic weeding machines market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic weeding machines market vendors
Robotic Weeding Machines Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 85.96 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.56
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 57%
Key consumer countries
Germany, US, France, Australia, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
CARRE SAS, Deere & Co., ecoRobotix Ltd., Energreen srl, F. Poulsen Engineering ApS, FarmWise Labs Inc., LEMKEN GmbH & Co. KG, Naio Technologies SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Small Robot Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
