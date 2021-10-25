U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

Robotic Weeding Machines Market to grow at a CAGR of 19%|Growing Popularity of DIY Gardening Activities to Boost Market Growth| 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotic weeding machines market is set to grow by USD 85.96 million between 2020 and 2024, and register a CAGR of almost 19%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Robotic Weeding Machines Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Robotic Weeding Machines Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

To know more about the trends, drivers & challenges - Download a Free Sample Report!

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CARRE SAS, Deere & Co., ecoRobotix Ltd., Energreen srl, F. Poulsen Engineering ApS, FarmWise Labs Inc., LEMKEN GmbH & Co. KG, Naio Technologies SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Small Robot Co. are some of the major market participants. The need for weed control and the growing popularity of DIY gardening activities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as high initial investment may threaten the growth of the market.

Robotic Weeding Machines Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Robotic Weeding Machines Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Also, To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Robotic Weeding Machines Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic weeding machines market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the robotic weeding machines market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the robotic weeding machines market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic weeding machines market vendors

Robotic Weeding Machines Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 85.96 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.56

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 57%

Key consumer countries

Germany, US, France, Australia, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

CARRE SAS, Deere & Co., ecoRobotix Ltd., Energreen srl, F. Poulsen Engineering ApS, FarmWise Labs Inc., LEMKEN GmbH & Co. KG, Naio Technologies SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Small Robot Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download a free sample now to uncover highlights deployed by Companies in the robotic weeding machines market.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robotic-weeding-machines-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-19growing-popularity-of-diy-gardening-activities-to-boost-market-growth-17000-technavio-reports-301406512.html

SOURCE Technavio

