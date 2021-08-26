U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

Robotic Welding Market Share, Size Report: Product Launches by Panasonic Corporation and FANUC Corporation to Lead to Expansion, states Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE MARKET: Kemppi Oy (Finland),ABB (Switzerland), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), OTC DAIHEN Inc (U.S.), FANUC Corporation (Japan), Kuka AG (Germany), Yaskawa America (United States), Fanuc (Japan), DENSO CORPORATION (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), The Lincoln Electric Company (U.S.), Miller Electric Mfg. LLC (U.S.), IGM ROBOTERSYSTEME AG (Austria), Acieta LLC (U.S.), SIASUN CO., LTD. (China),SMENCO (Australia)

Pune, India, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotic welding market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 8.31 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of automation in the manufacturing process that propels the demand for advanced robotic welding machines across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Robotic Welding Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Arc, Spot, MIG/TIG, Laser, Others (Plasma etc.)), By Payload Capacity (Low (6-22 kg), Medium (30-60 kg), High (80-300kg)) By Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Mining, Railway & Shipbuilding, Electrical & Electronics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 4.66 billion in 2019 and is likely to experience significant growth in the forthcoming years.

What does the Report Include?

The global Robotic Welding Market Share for ophthalmic devices report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market that would affect its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Robotic Welding Market Report.
Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/robotic-welding-market-104288

COVID-19 Surges Adoption of Automation Services across Manufacturing Industries

The lockdown imposed by several government agencies has led to the shutdown of manufacturing units owing to reduced workforce across the globe. This has led to unprecedented economic loss across several industrial applications such as automotive, electronic, construction, and others. However, to bring back the economy on track, the companies are focusing on adopting automation services that have several advantages over manual labor. This is expected to boost the demand for automated robotic solutions in the forthcoming years.

he growing focus on reducing manual intervention in challenging manufacturing operations is driving the demand for advanced robotic welding machines globally. The major companies are either developing or adopting advanced industrial robots to significantly increase productivity, while reducing costs.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption of Automation in Manufacturing to Promote Growth

The emergence of modern technology has positively affected the manufacturing sector across the globe. Several major industrial sectors are experiencing a paradigm shift by adopting advanced automated welding services. The adoption of automation has brought upon several advantages such as improved efficiency and accuracy, reduced uptake time, and high level of productivity. This is expected to favor the demand for advanced robotic welding systems across the manufacturing processes. Additionally, the rising automotive sector is expected to contribute to the growth of the global robotic welding market Growth during the forecast period.

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/robotic-welding-market-104288

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific to Remain Dominant; Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0 to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the global welding robots market during the forecast period. This dominance is attributable to the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 robotic welding techniques by the manufacturers to speed up industrial operations and improve efficiency in the region. Asia-Pacific generated USD 1.64 billion in terms of revenue in 2019.

North America, on the other hand, is expected to hold the second position in the Robotic Welding Market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as presence of prominent players in countries such as the U.S. that are adopting automation services rather than manual welding processes in the region between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Launches by Major Companies to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The global welding robotic market is consolidated by the presence of major companies that are focusing on introducing advanced robotic welding machines to cater to the growing demand for automation services in manufacturing operations. Other key players positioned in the market are striving to maintain their presence by adopting strategies such as collaboration, partnership, and facility expansion that will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

  • July 2019 – Yaskawa Motoman announced the launch of three new products across the robotic welding systems space. The company introduced an advanced extended-reach industrial robot, an updated work cell for production environment, and a new application for arc welding.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/robotic-welding-market-104288

Robotic Welding Market Share Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

7.6%

2027 Value Projection

USD 8.31 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 4.66 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

Type, Payload Capacity, Industry, Geography

Growth Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Automation in Manufacturing to Promote Growth

Asia-Pacific to Remain Dominant; Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0 to Aid Growth



Pitfalls & Challenges

High Initial Investment and Major Safety Issues to Hinder Market Growth


List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Robotic Welding Market:

  • Kemppi Oy (Finland)ABB (Switzerland)

  • Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

  • OTC DAIHEN Inc (U.S.)

  • FANUC Corporation (Japan)

  • Kuka AG (Germany)

  • Yaskawa America (United States)

  • Fanuc (Japan)

  • DENSO CORPORATION (Japan)

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

  • The Lincoln Electric Company (U.S.)

  • Miller Electric Mfg. LLC (U.S.)

  • IGM ROBOTERSYSTEME AG (Austria)

  • Acieta LLC (U.S.)

Quick Buy – Robotic Welding Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104288

Table Of Content Robotic Welding Market:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • PESTLE Analysis

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

    • Global Robotic Welding Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Gross Margin

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Primary Interview Responses

TOC Continued…!

Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/robotic-welding-market-104288

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Ultra-low Temperature Freezer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Chest and Upright), By Capacity (Less than 300 Liters, 301-500 Liters, 501-700 Liters, 701-900 Liters and More than 900 Liters), By Application (Bio Banks & Hospitals, Academic & Research Laboratories and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Dairy Processing Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Pasteurizers, Homogenizers, Separators, Evaporators & Drying Equipment, Membrane Filtration Equipment & Others), By Application (Processed Milk, Cream, Milk Powders, Cheese, Protein Ingredient & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Standalone, Benchtop, Multistage), By Application (Automotive, Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Meteorological Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Cold Cloud, Warm Cloud and Mixed Phenomenon), By Application (Detection of Meteorological Conditions, Field Operation, Process Monitoring, and Others), By Industry (Aviation, Agriculture, Energy & Utilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-robotic-welding-market-10383


    Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results that certified Joe Biden as the winner.