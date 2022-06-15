Robotics and Automation Actuators Market by Actuation, Application, Type, Vertical, Design Characteristics & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

ReportLinker

The robotics and automation actuators market includes various players, such as product manufacturers and solution providers. The market size of robotics and automation actuators market is estimated to be valued at USD 18.

7 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. The development of advanced and cost-effective robotics and automation actuators and increasing demand for industrial robots and process automation in various industry verticals are some of the opportunities impacting the growth of the robotics and automation actuators market.



Based on type, the rotary actuator segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR in the Robotics and Automation Actuators market during the forecasted period.

Based on type, the rotary actuator is expected to lead the robotics and automation actuators market from 2022 to 2027. Growth in rotary actuators can be attributed to the increasing installations of industrial robots and growing demand for service robots..



By vertical, the electronics & electricals segment is estimated to lead the robotics and automation actuators market.

The electronics & electricals segment is expected to lead the market for robotics and automation actuators market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for batteries, chips, and displays leading to growth of robotics and automation actuators market for electronics & electrical.



Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the robotics and automation actuators market in 2022.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the robotics and automation actuators market in 2022.The robotics and automation actuators market in this region has been studied for Japan, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.



Countries in the Asia Pacific region are upgrading various capabilities by undertaking developments in the field of actuators.China and Japan are primarily investing in robotics and automation to enhance and gain a tactical edge in robotics and process automation.



This provides an excellent opportunity for robotics and automation actuators manufacturers to strengthen their businesses in the Asia Pacific region.



Break-up of profiles of primary participants for this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Directior Level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, and Rest of the World -5%



Key players operating in the robotics and automation actuators market include ABB (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation (US), Altra Industrial Motion (US). Moog (US), SMC (Japan), Curtis Wright (Exlar) (US), and MISUMI (Japan).



Research Coverage

This research study covers the segmentation of the robotics and automation actuators market on the by Actuation (hydraulic, pneumatic, electric, and Others), type (Linear and Rotary), Application(Process Automation and Robotics), Application (Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Metals, Mining & Machineryu, Chemicals, Paper & palstics, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace & defense, Marine, electronics & Electricals, Logistics, Inspection, Maintenance & Cleaning, Agriculture & forestry, and Others), and Characteristics( Load and Torque) These segments and subsegments are mapped across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding key factors such as the drivers, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges influencing the growth of the robotics and automation actuators market. It also offers an analysis of micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the robotics and automation actuators market.



Reasons to buy the report:

The robotics and automation actuators market report focuses on various levels of analyses—industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape; high-growth regions and countries, and their respective regulatory policies; and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The robotics and automation actuators market report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Information regarding the competitive landscape of the robotics and automation actuators market

• Market Sizing: The estimated market size in 2021 and projection of the market from 2021 to 2030

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the robotics and automation actuators market

• Market Overview: Market dynamics and subsequent analysis of associated trends as well as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges prevailing in the robotics and automation actuators market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the market for robotics and automation actuators across various regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the robotics and automation actuators market

• Regional Analysis: Factors influencing the market share of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Rest of the World

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading market players

