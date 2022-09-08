U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

Service Robotics Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 173.17 Billion in 2030, Globally, at 21.25% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research
·4 min read
Verified Market Research
Verified Market Research

The market for service robotics is being driven by the increasing adoption of robots for new applications that provide high returns on investment and increased funding for robot research. Furthermore, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a growing need to reduce hospital-acquired infections regularly, which has fueled the demand for robots for disinfection and sanitation.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Service Robotics Market” By Service Type (Professional, Personal), By Application (Domestic, Industrial/Commercial), By Environment (Aerial, Ground), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Service Robotics Market size was valued at USD 30.57 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 173.17 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.25% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=4745

Browse in-depth TOC onService Robotics Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Service Robotics Market Overview

Because of the rapid technological advancements in automation, engineering, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, the robotics industry is rapidly stimulating the service robotics market trends. The consequences of the introduction of robots have resulted in a shift in human task-performing capacity. Furthermore, the implications of robotics’ growth will boost developing countries’ productivity and economic expansion. Additionally, because underdeveloped economies lack skilled labor, service robots can open up significant opportunities in various industries.

Data ownership raises ethical concerns, particularly with the rise of robotics software services. There is always a significant difference between the data collected by ground drones and by sky drones. Third parties, such as marketing and database agencies, frequently purchase this data, putting individuals’ privacy at risk. Because most equipment manufacturers use their in-house interface protocols for communications, the lack of standardization in robotics technologies such as AI and machine vision complicates system integration. In healthcare and military & defense industries, the consequences of a data breach are significant, necessitating regulations that do not suffocate robotics-related technologies.

Key Developments

  • In September 2020, SoftBank Robotics Group and Bear Robotics collaborated to form a service robot for the food and hospitality industry. The service robot was named SERVI.

  • In February 2020, Intuitive Surgical completed the acquisition of Orpheus Medical.

Key Players

The major players in the market are iRobot, Intuitive Surgical, Honda Motor, Panasonic Holdings, Aethon, Yujin Robot, Samsung Electronics, DeLaval, Robert Bosch, Electrolux, and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Service Robotics Market On the basis of Service Type, Application, Environment, and Geography.

  • Service Robotics Market, By Service Type

    • Professional

    • Personal

  • Service Robotics Market, By Application

    • Domestic

    • Industrial/Commercial

  • Service Robotics Market, By Environment

    • Aerial

    • Ground

    • Marine

  • Service Robotics Market, by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Soft Robotics Market By Type (Soft Grippers, Co-Robots, Inflated Robots), By Application (Medical And Healthcare, Food And Beverages, Logistics), By Geography, And Forecast

Healthcare Robotics-Surgical Robots Market By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), By Application (Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Neurosurgery), By Geography, And Forecast

Warehouse Robotics Market By Product (Mobile Robots, Articulated Robots), By Payload Capacity (Below 10 kg, 11 kg to 80 kg), By Software (Warehouse Management System, Warehouse Control System), By Application (E-commerce, Automotive), By Function (Transportation, Packaging), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Telepresence Robot Market By Component (Head, Body), By Type (Stationary, Mobile), By Application (Education, Healthcare, Enterprise, Homecare) By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top Warehouse Robotics Companies accelerating the efficiency of stockroom operations

Visualize Service Robotics Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a bright future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance and use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


