Robotics Market in Personal and Homecare Sector: Growth, Regions, Demand & Key Players to 2024 | Exclusive Market Forecast Report By Technavio
NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robotics Market In Personal And Homecare Sector report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, the pre-and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions. The robotics market in the personal and home care sector value is anticipated to grow by USD 1.93 billion from 2019 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 76.38% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. 71% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for the robotics market in the personal and home care sector in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Growing awareness of personal service robots and the expanding aging population base in countries like Japan, China, South Korea, and Australia will facilitate the robotics market in personal and homecare sector growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Robotics Market In Personal and Homecare Sector: Vendor Analysis
The robotics market in the personal and home care sector is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Blue Frog Robotics SAS, F&P Robotics AG, Jibo Inc., LG Electronics Inc., PARO Robots US Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Robot Care Systems BV, SoftBank Group Corp., Sony Corp., and UBTECH Robotics Inc., etc.
Few vendors with key offerings
Blue Frog Robotics SAS - The company offers a smart advanced personal robot, featuring personal assistant, security, touch control, mobility assistance, remote ready, edutainment, emotional, and multimedia features.
F&P Robotics AG - The company offers a personal robot, Lio designed to provide relief care to personnel from repetitive tasks. Other personal robot offerings are P-Rob and Barney.
Jibo Inc. - The product is a social robot for personal and homecare purposes. The robot using Natural Language Understanding interacts and communicates with the people around it.
LG Electronics Inc. - The product is an intelligent robotic vacuum equipped with wi-fi capabilities, and it can be controlled with a smartphone. It is also integrated with Hom-Bot's cleaning technology to absorb vibrations and reduce noise.
PARO Robots US Inc. - The product is an advanced interactive robot developed by AIST, a Japanese industrial automation pioneer. The product provides benefits of animal therapy to be administered to patients in environments such as hospitals and extended care facilities where live animals present treatment or logistical difficulties.
Robotics Market In Personal and Homecare Sector: Market Dynamics
Drivers: Factors such as the development of smart cities and the emergence of low-price robotic solutions will drive the growth of the Robotics Market In the Personal And Homecare Sector.
Challenges: The risk of malfunctioning and hacking in companion robots might hamper the market growth.
Trends: The advances in robots will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors & will be a major trend to fuel the market.
Robotics Market In Personal And Homecare Sector: Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Robotics Market In Personal And Homecare Sector: Market Segmentation
By Product, the market is classified into companion robots and emotional therapy robots.
By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
Related Reports:
The commercial robotics market share is expected to increase by USD 36.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 29.58%.
The robotics market share is expected to increase by USD 385.74 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%.
Robotics Market In Personal And Homecare Sector Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 76.38%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 1.93 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
57.20
Performing market contribution
APAC at 71%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Blue Frog Robotics SAS, F&P Robotics AG, Jibo Inc., LG Electronics Inc., PARO Robots US Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Robot Care Systems BV, SoftBank Group Corp., Sony Corp., and UBTECH Robotics Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
