Robotics Market in Personal and Homecare Sector: Growth, Regions, Demand & Key Players to 2024 | Exclusive Market Forecast Report By Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robotics Market In Personal And Homecare Sector report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, the pre-and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions. The robotics market in the personal and home care sector value is anticipated to grow by USD 1.93 billion from 2019 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 76.38% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. 71% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for the robotics market in the personal and home care sector in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Growing awareness of personal service robots and the expanding aging population base in countries like Japan, China, South Korea, and Australia will facilitate the robotics market in personal and homecare sector growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Robotics Market in Personal and Homecare Sector by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
For more highlights on the region - Request a sample now!

Robotics Market In Personal and Homecare Sector: Vendor Analysis

The robotics market in the personal and home care sector is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Blue Frog Robotics SAS, F&P Robotics AG, Jibo Inc., LG Electronics Inc., PARO Robots US Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Robot Care Systems BV, SoftBank Group Corp., Sony Corp., and UBTECH Robotics Inc., etc.

Few vendors with key offerings

  • Blue Frog Robotics SAS - The company offers a smart advanced personal robot, featuring personal assistant, security, touch control, mobility assistance, remote ready, edutainment, emotional, and multimedia features.

  • F&P Robotics AG - The company offers a personal robot, Lio designed to provide relief care to personnel from repetitive tasks. Other personal robot offerings are P-Rob and Barney.

  • Jibo Inc. - The product is a social robot for personal and homecare purposes. The robot using Natural Language Understanding interacts and communicates with the people around it.

  • LG Electronics Inc. - The product is an intelligent robotic vacuum equipped with wi-fi capabilities, and it can be controlled with a smartphone. It is also integrated with Hom-Bot's cleaning technology to absorb vibrations and reduce noise.

  • PARO Robots US Inc. - The product is an advanced interactive robot developed by AIST, a Japanese industrial automation pioneer. The product provides benefits of animal therapy to be administered to patients in environments such as hospitals and extended care facilities where live animals present treatment or logistical difficulties.

  • To know about all the vendor offerings - Grab a sample now!

Robotics Market In Personal and Homecare Sector: Market Dynamics

  • Drivers: Factors such as the development of smart cities and the emergence of low-price robotic solutions will drive the growth of the Robotics Market In the Personal And Homecare Sector.

  • Challenges: The risk of malfunctioning and hacking in companion robots might hamper the market growth.

  • Trends: The advances in robots will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors & will be a major trend to fuel the market.

  • For additional information on the market dynamics - Click Now!

Robotics Market In Personal And Homecare Sector: Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Robotics Market In Personal And Homecare Sector: Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market is classified into companion robots and emotional therapy robots.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

  • To know about the contribution of each segment -  Request a sample!

Related Reports:

  • The commercial robotics market  share is expected to increase by USD 36.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 29.58%.

  • The robotics market  share is expected to increase by USD 385.74 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%.

Robotics Market In Personal And Homecare Sector Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 76.38%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 1.93 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

57.20

Performing market contribution

APAC at 71%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Blue Frog Robotics SAS, F&P Robotics AG, Jibo Inc., LG Electronics Inc., PARO Robots US Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Robot Care Systems BV, SoftBank Group Corp., Sony Corp., and UBTECH Robotics Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Companion robots - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Emotional therapy robots - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS

  • 10.4 F&P Robotics AG

  • 10.5 GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.

  • 10.6 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 10.7 NTT Disruption Europe SL

  • 10.8 PARO Robots US Inc.

  • 10.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.10 SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.

  • 10.11 Sony Corp.

  • 10.12 Ubtech Robotics Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robotics-market-in-personal-and-homecare-sector-growth-regions-demand--key-players-to-2024--exclusive-market-forecast-report-by-technavio-301583830.html

SOURCE Technavio

