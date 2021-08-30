U.S. markets close in 3 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,534.09
    +24.72 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,474.86
    +19.06 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,266.05
    +136.55 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,272.89
    -4.26 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.99
    +0.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.70
    -6.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1805
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2890
    -0.0230 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3752
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9030
    +0.0930 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,173.77
    -486.14 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,215.27
    +9.41 (+0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

The service robotics market is projected to grow from USD 36.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 103.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2021 to 2026

ReportLinker
·6 min read

The factors such as growing adoption of robots for new applications providing high returns on investment and increased funding for research on robots coupled with rising insurance coverage for medical exoskeletons and robotic surgeries as well as an increasing need to reduce hospital-acquired infections to regularly, by means of adoption of robots are driving the growth of the service robotics market.

New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Service Robotics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Environment, Type, Component, Application And Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03858922/?utm_source=GNW
However, concerns associated with data privacy and regulations is the key factor limiting the growth of the service robotics market.

Market for Research and Space Exploration application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The market for research & space exploration is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.The adoption of robots for the space exploration application is driven by several factors, including the growing need for servicing existing geostationary satellites and debris removal, increasing number of technological advancements in autonomous systems, and the rising demand for on-orbit manufacturing and assembly in the International Space Station (ISS) from government agencies and commercial entities.

The demand for resupply and refueling missions for the International Space Station (ISS) and on-orbit satellite manufacturing is also driving the market.The growth of this application is accelerated by government funding.

For instance, in 2020, the US government provided USD 22.6 billion to NASA. In 2019, the European Space Agency received funding of USD 15.9 billion from its 22 member states. North America is expected to witness significant demand for space exploration robots. This can be attributed to the high demand for robotic space activities from prominent organizations, such as NASA and the Department of Defense, due to the increasing reliance on space assets and for enabling safety in space operations. Robots are also used to aid astronauts in lifting and handling heavy and large objects in space.

Market for professional robots to hold a larger share than that of Personal and Domestic robots during the forecast period
The professional service robots are expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period.Professional service robots are high-tech, sophisticated, and expensive service robots that are increasingly being deployed in factories, hospitals, public buildings, and hazardous environments.

The service robots used for professional applications include drones, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), agricultural robots, inspection robots, humanoid robots, exoskeletons, construction robots, robotic kitchens, laundry robots, unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), inspection robots, telepresence robots, surgical robots, and cleaning robots.AGVs are generally used in warehouses for handling and transporting materials.

Due to wide-scale adaptability there is a growing demand for them.

Propulsion systems to hold a significant share of the market for hardware during the forecast period
The propulsion systems are expected to hold a significant chunk of market for hardware during the forecast period.For any type of service robot – whether it be ground-, aerial-, or marine-based, propulsion systems are often the most expensive components, as they need to be robust and require a greater degree of precision and quality control during manufacturing.

This includes all the different motors and actuators that drive these vehicles. Hence, propulsion systems are expected to contribute the largest to the hardware market compared to the rest of the components.

Europe to hold a significant share of the service robotics market during the forecast period
Europe is expected to hold a significantly large share for service robotics market during the forecast period.In Europe, the growth of the automotive, healthcare and electronics industries in Europe will lead to the growth of the service robotics market in the region.

Most of the countries in Europe are developed, have a high per capita income, and can afford the high cost of certain service robots.France and the UK have a strong research base supporting the service robotics market.

Due to the aging population in Germany, France, and the UK, the governments are focusing on the development of assistive robots for elderly care.The shortage of labor in Europe is the driving factor for domestic robots.

Additionally, European countries have been actively adopting robots to fight COVID-19. The European Commission has launched the AI-ROBOTICS vs. COVID-19 initiative to develop ideas for the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics solutions, as well as information on other initiatives that could help face the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the service robotics market space. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 40%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 20%
• By Region: North America –40%, APAC– 30%, Europe – 20%, and RoW – 10%
The report profiles key players in the service robotics market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are iRobot (US), SoftBank Robotics Group (Japan), Intuitive Surgical (US), DeLaval (US), Daifuku (Japan), CYBERDYNE (Japan), DJI (China), Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), Northrop Grumman (US), Exyn Technologies (US), XAG (China), AMP Robotics (US), UVD Robots (Denmark), Diligent(US), HARVEST CROO (US), Starship Technologies (US).

Research Coverage:
This research report categorizes the service robotics market on the basis of type, component, environment, application, and geography.The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the service robotics market and forecasts the same till 2026 (including analysis of COVID-19 impact on the market).

Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the service robotics ecosystem.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. This report segments the service robotics market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.
2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.
3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product developments and launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.
4. The analysis of the top 25 companies, based on the strength of the market rank as well as the product footprint will help stakeholders visualize the market positioning of these key players.
5. Patent analysis, trade data, and technological trends that will shape the market in the coming years has also been covered in this report.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03858922/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Globalstar stock rockets after report says Apple could add satellite communications to next iPhone

    Shares of Globalstar Inc. are up 49% in Monday morning trading after a report indicated that Apple Inc.

  • iPhone 13 leaks claim satellite feature will allow calls and texts – even with no cell signal

    Low-Earth orbit satellite communication technology could also feature on Apple AR headset

  • Despite A Weaker U.S Dollar, Ethereum Bulls Lose Steam

    Despite a weakening dollar, the top altcoin was unable to clear above the $3,300 resistance. The price of ether needs to remain above $3,140 in the near future to prevent further downsides.

  • Hurricane Ida Shut Oil Production. Why Oil Prices Aren’t Rising.

    Hurricane Ida knocked nearly all of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico region. Oil prices, however, are little changed and natural gas prices are falling. There’s no doubt Ida was bad for oil production.

  • US vaccination wars are a headache business owners could do without

    Nobody wants to play vaccine cop but the aggressive attitude of some unvaccinated patrons is making a tough situation worse Across the country, such as here in San Francisco, businesses such as restaurants are requiring proof of Covid vaccination from customers. Photograph: John G Mabanglo/EPA There are plenty of vaccines available but, as it turns out, not everyone wants to get vaccinated. And those that choose not to – for whatever reason – are creating headaches for countless small business o

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • T-Mobile stock gets a downgrade amid competitive concerns

    T-Mobile US Inc. faces stiff competition in the wireless market that could further slow its share gains, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel. He downgraded T-Mobile's stock to sector weight from overweight Sunday, in a note titled "Just Another Carrier." In Nispel's view, the cable industry could be the biggest share gainer in the wireless market, and he expects cable operators to continue winning share. As for T-Mobile, he worries that "the postpaid to prepaid migration

  • Theranos founder claims abuse by ex-boyfriend in fraud trial -court filings

    In court filings submitted more than 18 months ago, Holmes' lawyers said they planned to present evidence that Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani abused her emotionally and psychologically in a relationship that spanned more than a decade. Theranos, which Holmes founded in 2003 at the age of 19, collapsed in March 2018 when she, Balwani and the $9 billion company were charged with fraud by U.S. regulators. Theranos had made Holmes, a Stanford University dropout, a Silicon Valley star.

  • Researchers, cybersecurity agency urge action by Microsoft cloud database users

    Researchers who discovered a massive flaw in the main databases stored in Microsoft Corp's Azure cloud platform on Saturday urged all users to change their digital access keys, not just the 3,300 it notified this week. As first reported by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-microsoft-warns-thousands-cloud-customers-exposed-databases-emails-2021-08-26, researchers at a cloud security company called Wiz discovered this month they could have gained access to the primary digital keys for most users of the Cosmos DB database system, allowing them to steal, change or delete millions of records. Alerted by Wiz, Microsoft rapidly fixed the configuration mistake that would have made it easy for any Cosmos user to get into other customers' databases, then notified some users Thursday to change their keys.

  • Oil, Gasoline Prices Whipsawed By Hurricane Ida, OPEC

    Oil prices fell after Hurricane Ida ripped through the Gulf Coast, while a key OPEC producer suggested holding off on a production increase.

  • High Pay for Covid-19 Nurses Leads to Shortages at Some Hospitals

    Covid-19 has altered the labor market for nurses. Thousands quit staff jobs for stints as travel nurses making two or three times their previous pay, leaving many small and not-for-profit hospitals struggling to compete.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – August 30th, 2021

    Following 2 consecutive days in the red, Dogecoin would need to move back through to $0.29 levels to avoid making it a third…

  • Billionaire Warren Buffett turns 91, but isn’t slowing down anytime soon

    Yahoo Finance editor-in-chief Andy Serwer joins Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to discuss Warren Buffett’s 91st Birthday, his possible replacement as CEO for Berkshire after he decides to step down, and some of Buffett’s most notable achievements in his life that have helped to differentiate his legacy from other CEOs.

  • How to Become a 401(k) Millionaire

    Fidelity Investments reported that the number of 401(k) millionaires—investors with 401(k) account balances of $1 million or more—reached 233,000 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, a 16% increase from the third quarter's count of 200,000 and up over 1000% from 2009's count of 21,000. Target-date funds are often offered as a default option by plan sponsors when employees don't make an investment choice on their own.

  • 3 Food and Beverage Companies for Dividend Stock Fans

    Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to build long-term wealth. While the broader S&P 500 has returned close to 10% annually over time, there are certain individual stocks that provide even more benefit to shareholders in the form of steady and growing dividends. In addition to the potential for stock price appreciation, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are three popular food and beverage stocks that dividend fans should seriously consider.

  • Bombshell Lawsuit Has ‘GMA’ Co-Hosts at Each Other’s Throats, Sources Say

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard & Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/Photos GettyA bombshell lawsuit against the former top producer of Good Morning America has ignited a firestorm behind the scenes, with co-hosts George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts allegedly at each other’s throats over the handling of claims that their former boss sexually assaulted multiple women at the network, four people with knowledge of situation told The Daily Beast.The fallout from the lawsuit has engulfed ABC News

  • Rolls-Royce investor Causeway Capital calls for board refresh - Financial Times

    The California-based investment group is Rolls-Royce's second-largest shareholder with an about 7% stake, behind Capital Research Global Investors which owns about 9%, as per Refinitiv data. Causeway Capital could not be immediately reached by Reuters for a comment. "We regularly review the effectiveness, composition and skillset of our Board, using independent advice and benchmarking," a spokesperson for Rolls-Royce told Reuters.

  • Tread carefully: Peloton rolls out a redesigned $2,500 treadmill with new safety features

    The Tread makes a comeback on Monday after it and the Tread+ were recalled following more than 70 safety incidents, including a child's death.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 30th, 2021

    Following a mixed week for Bitcoin and the broader market last week, a Bitcoin return to $50,000 would support a breakout start to the week.

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.