U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.00
    -11.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,108.00
    -63.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,070.25
    -64.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.00
    -8.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.29
    +1.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.30
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1582
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0270 (+1.74%)
     

  • Vix

    16.30
    -2.34 (-12.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3360
    +0.6590 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,315.55
    +1,619.05 (+2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,458.24
    +83.02 (+6.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Service Robotics Market worth USD 41.49 billion at 15.9% CAGR; Government Investments in AI to Spur Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Companies Profiled in the Market : Lely International, Aethon Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., KUKA AG, Northrop Grumman Corporation, iRobot Corporation, Kongsberg Maritime AS, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Parrot SA, DJI

Pune, India, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global service robotics market is set to gain traction from the increasing adoption of these robots in a wide range of sectors, such as agriculture, defense, logistics, and healthcare worldwide.This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Service Robotics Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Professional, Personal), By Application (Domestic, Industrial/Commercial), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 12.88 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 41.49 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/service-robotics-market-101805

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the renowned service robotics manufacturers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

  • Lely International (Headquarters: - South Holland, Netherlands)

  • Aethon Inc. (Headquarters: - Pennsylvania, United States)

  • Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Headquarters: - Shizuoka, Japan)

  • KUKA AG (Headquarters: - Bavaria, Germany)

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (Headquarters: - Virginia, United States)

  • iRobot Corporation (Headquarters: - Massachusetts, United States)

  • Kongsberg Maritime AS (Headquarters: - Kongsberg, Norway

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (Headquarters: - California, United States)

  • Parrot SA (Headquarters: - Paris, Ile-de-France)

  • DJI (Headquarters: - Shenzhen, China)

Report Scope & Segmentation –

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

15.9 %

2027 Value Projection

USD 41.49 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 12.88 Billion

Historical Data for

2016-2018

No. of Pages

120

Segments covered

Type; Application; Regional

Growth Drivers

Ongoing Advancements in Robotic Technology to Propel Growth.



Pitfalls & Challenges

Massive Investments at Initial Stage and High Maintenance Cost May Hinder Growth.


COVID-19 Pandemic to Boost Demand for Medical Robots to Prevent Transmission

Many industries are shutting down their manufacturing facilities owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. But, the demand for service robotics is surging from the healthcare sector rapidly. Several companies are developing medical robots to help prevent transmission of the coronavirus and to check body temperatures. Our elaborate reports would help you find the right strategy to gain business confidence.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/service-robotics-market-101805

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

  • Which segment is expected to dominate the market?

  • How will service robotics providers intensifycompetition?

  • Will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the market severely?

  • What are the ongoing innovations and developments in the market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Integration of AI & Machine Learning to Bolster Growth

Service robotsare experiencing high demand across the globe on account of the rising technological developments. This is further resulting in the integration of machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, and automation. It is aiding in the transformation of the task-performing capacity of humans. The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) declared that since the past two decades, the number of robots have surged three-folds. However, service robots require high initial investment for programming, procurement, accessories, and integration processes. This factor may hamper the service robotics market growth in the near future.

Segment-

Defense Sub-segment to Grow Rapidly Backed by Rising Usage of UAVs

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into industrial/commercial and domestic. The defense sub-segment under the industrial/commercial segment held 17.4% in terms of service robotics market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the industry because of their ability to protect soldiers from harm.

Regional Analysis-

Rapid Industrialization&Globalization to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, Europe procured USD 4.21 billion in terms of revenue in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for personal and professional robots in the region. Also, the urgent need of service robots from retail, medical, defense, and logistics sectors in this region would accelerate growth.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR throughout the forthcoming years because of the rising government investments in AI, robotics, and automation. Besides, the increasing standards of living of people in China and India would surge the demand for automation. Rapid industrialization and globalization would also contribute to growth in this region.

Ask for Customization : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/service-robotics-market-101805

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Developing Novel Service Robots to Intensify Competition

Numerous service robotics vendors present in the market are mainly focusing on developing state-of-the-art robots by integrating them with innovative technologies. Currently, the COVID-19 pandemic is compelling healthcare agencies to deploy unique robots to help patients with their medical requirements. Below are two latest industry developments:

  • September 2020:Yatharth Hospital, Noida, deployed Mitra, a customer-service robot to patrol the ward and help COVID-19 patients contact their loved ones. It also counsels patients to keep their anxieties away.

  • April 2020:Avidbots unveiled a novel sweeper option for its best-selling autonomous floor-scrubbing robot named Neo. The new product is called Side Sweeper. It will allow Neo to clean up to 33% more floor space. It can also clean hard-to-reach places, such as corners and baseboards.

Quick Buy - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101805

Table Of Content

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints,Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

    • Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

  • Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

  • Global Service Robotics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

    • By Type (Value)

      • Professional

      • Personal

    • By Application(Value)

      • Domestic

      • Industrial/Commercial

        • Transportation & Logistics

        • Medical

        • Defense

        • Construction & Demolition

        • Unmanned Vehicles

        • Agriculture & Forestry

        • Others (Retail, Public Relations etc.)

    • By Region (Value)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

  • North America Service Robotics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

    • By Type (Value)

      • Professional

      • Personal

TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/service-robotics-market-101805

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Welding Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Welding Equipment and Consumables), By Welding Type (Arc, Resistance, Oxy-Acetylene Gas, Solid State and Others), By Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Heavy Engineering, Railway & Shipbuilding, Oil & Gas and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Concrete Pump Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Truck Mounted, Stationary, and Specialized), By Industry (Commercial, Industrial, and Domestic), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Electric Taps Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Instant Heating, Touchless), By Mounting Type (Deck-mounted, Wall-mounted), By Application (Commercial, Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Ventilation System Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Axial & Centrifugal Fans, Recovery Ventilation Systems, and Others), By Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology Type (Powered and Passive), By Application (Healthcare, Industrial, Defense & Aerospace and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

About Us :

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/service-robotics-market-9452


Recommended Stories

  • This Chinese Tech Giant Just Got a Big-Time Fine, So Why Is Its Stock Skyrocketing?

    Chinese stocks have sold off en masse since the Spring, but is now the time for aggressive investors to go bargain-hunting in the Middle Kingdom? One indication could be the recent case of Meituan (OTC: MPNGF), the largest food delivery company in China, with businesses in daily deals, hotel bookings, community e-commerce, restaurant software, and grocery and drugstore delivery. On Oct. 8, China's State Administration for Market Regulation imposed a $534 million fine on Meituan -- a penalty for abusing its dominant market share in food delivery to force restaurants into exclusivity arrangements.

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Fall as Inflation Fears Mount: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks and U.S. futures slid Monday as surging energy prices cemented worries about inflation and Chinese growth slowed. Bond yields rose. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Iranian supertanker departing from Venezuela to transport heavy oil

    HOUSTON/CARACAS (Reuters) -An Iran-flagged supertanker on Saturday was about to set sail from Venezuelan waters carrying 2 million barrels of heavy crude provided by state-run oil firm PDVSA, according to documents seen by Reuters and vessel tracking services. The shipment is part of a deal agreed by PDVSA and its counterpart National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) that exchanges Iranian condensate for Venezuela's Merey crude. The swaps aim to ease an acute shortage of diluents that has cut Venezuela's oil output and exports, Reuters reported last month https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-under-us-sanctions-iran-venezuela-strike-oil-export-deal-sources-2021-09-25.

  • Is Ocugen Stock Heading for a Crash?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares took center stage earlier this year when the biotech joined the coronavirus vaccine race. The company partnered with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop and co-commercialize Bharat's vaccine candidate -- Covaxin -- in the U.S. As a result, Ocugen shares soared as much as 763% in about six weeks. Now, some investors might be wondering if Ocugen will hang onto this positive momentum -- or whether the stock is heading for a crash.

  • Electric vehicle battery startup ONE backed by BMW, Gates-led firm

    Michigan-based Our Next Energy, which is developing an advanced battery for electric vehicles, has raised $25 million from investors ranging from German automaker BMW to a clean technology venture firm headed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the young company said on Monday. Investors in ONE’s Series A round include BMW iVentures, Detroit-based Assembly Ventures and Chicago-based Volta Energy Technologies, which is partnered with Argonne National Laboratories. Another investor is Singapore-based electronics manufacturer Flex Ltd, which is also a strategic partner with ONE.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • First U.S. bitcoin ETF looks set to debut Monday or Tuesday from ProShares Trust

    ProShares looked set to be the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to sources and fund specialists.

  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger hopes to win back Apple by outcompeting it

    Intel Corp. Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger still hopes to win back Apple Inc. as a customer, but says Intel will have to outcompete the tech giant to do so.

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of our time. As a result of his long-term success, when he takes a position in a publicly traded stock, investors take notice. Read on to find out about a handful of stocks that Warren Buffett owns and determine for yourself whether they're also right for you to own.

  • Want $5,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $57,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    With yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.4%, these dividend stocks can help maximize income-investors' returns.

  • My girlfriend says I should tip in restaurants. I say waitstaff are just like construction and fast-food workers. Who’s right?

    ‘As long as all service staff are doing their job and getting paid an hourly wage, there is no reason to tip anyone.’

  • Jamie Dimon keeps blasting Bitcoin as 'worthless' — try these 3 safe havens instead

    Dimon isn't a fan of Bitcoin. Protect your portfolio from inflation this way.

  • AT&T and Verizon set to deliver earnings as wireless competition builds

    Even with minimal impact from the latest iPhone launch, the growing competitiveness of the wireless industry will be on full display when telecommunications companies start reporting quarterly results in the week ahead.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Want to invest in tech, but not a trillion-dollar mega-cap? Consider this motley trio of top tech stocks instead.

  • Oil Extends Gain After Eighth Weekly Advance on Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced in Asian trading after an eighth weekly gain with the market facing a global energy crunch ahead of winter.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirFutures in New York climbed

  • What You Need To Know About QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investor Composition

    A look at the shareholders of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows...

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • UK crypto deals surge to $170bn as it steals a march on Europe

    Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, made up 27% of the UK’s transaction value, while ethereum and wrapped ethereum made up 40%.

  • A Big Fund Slashed Its Stake in GameStop Stock. It Bought Moderna and Palantir.

    The Alaska Department of Revenue sold most of its GameStop stock in the third quarter. It initiated positions in Moderna and Palantir stock, and bulked up its holdings in Analog Devices stock.