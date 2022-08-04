U.S. markets closed

Robotics System Integration Market: 46% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Evolving Opportunities with Borke Porter Group & Hitachi Ltd -Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robotics System Integration Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. The robotics system integration market value is anticipated to grow by USD 4.38 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9.8% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for robotics system integration in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Growth in the F&B, pharmaceutical, electrical and electronics, semiconductor, and cosmetics industries will facilitate the robotics system integration market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotics System Integration Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotics System Integration Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more highlights on the regional segment- Grab a FREE sample now!

Robotics System Integration Market - Vendor Analysis

The robotics system integration market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing more on innovation and technological advancements to compete in the market. The robotics system integration market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Amtec Solutions Group Inc., Burke Porter Group, CNC Robotics Ltd., Concept Systems Inc., FH Automation, Geku Automation, Hitachi Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., JH Robotics Inc., MESH Automation Inc., Midwest Engineered Systems Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Motion Controls Robotics Inc., Peak Analysis and Automation Ltd., Phoenix Control Systems Ltd., R U Robotics Ltd., RNA Automation Ltd., RobotWorx, TASI Group, and TW Automation.

  • Burke Porter Group - The company offers robotic system integration solutions under its brand Van Hoecke Automation

  • Concept Systems Inc. - The company offers robotic system integration solutions such as OnGuard Collision Avoidance, OnRobotics, and LengthScan Pro.

  • FH Automation - The company offers robotic system integration solutions for vision inspection and traceability.

  • Geku Automation - The company offers robotic system integration namely the Robot Automation system for material handling, molding process, and assembly process.

  • Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers robotic system integration solutions through its subsidiary JR Automation.

  • IPG Photonics Corp. - The company offers robotic system integration solutions through its subsidiary Genesis System Corp.

  • To know about the offerings of each vendor - Click Now!

Robotics System Integration Market - Market Dynamics

  • Drivers -The market is driven by factors such as the increase in demand for cobots, a surge in the industrial robotics industry, and technological innovations in robot system integration.

  • Challenges - The high cost of services is hindering market growth.

  • Trends - The increase in demand for application-specific industrial robots is a major trend that will open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market.

For elaborated information on the market dynamics - Request a FREE sample now!

Segmentation Analysis

  • By Application, the market is classified into material handling, welding and soldering, assembly line, and others.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Request a FREE sample!

The competitive scenario provided in the Robotics System Integration Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Robotics System Integration Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports -

  • The elevator and escalator market share is expected to increase to 275.28 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.37%.

  • The laser cutting machine market share is expected to increase to USD 1.25 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.91%.

Robotics System Integration Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.8%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.38 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.4

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America,  the Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amtec Solutions Group Inc., Burke Porter Group, CNC Robotics Ltd., Concept Systems Inc., FH Automation, Geku Automation, Hitachi Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., JH Robotics Inc., MESH Automation Inc., Midwest Engineered Systems Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Motion Controls Robotics Inc., Peak Analysis and Automation Ltd., Phoenix Control Systems Ltd., R U Robotics Ltd., RNA Automation Ltd., RobotWorx, TASI Group, and TW Automation

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials Market" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Material handling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Welding and soldering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Assembly line - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Burke Porter Group

  • 10.4 Concept Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 FH Automation

  • 10.6 Geku Automation

  • 10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.8 IPG Photonics Corp.

  • 10.9 Midwest Engineered Systems Inc.

  • 10.10 Phoenix Control Systems Ltd.

  • 10.11 RobotWorx

  • 10.12 TASI Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robotics-system-integration-market-46-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-evolving-opportunities-with-borke-porter-group--hitachi-ltd--technavio-301598896.html

SOURCE Technavio

