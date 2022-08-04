Robotics System Integration Market: 46% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Evolving Opportunities with Borke Porter Group & Hitachi Ltd -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robotics System Integration Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. The robotics system integration market value is anticipated to grow by USD 4.38 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9.8% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for robotics system integration in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Growth in the F&B, pharmaceutical, electrical and electronics, semiconductor, and cosmetics industries will facilitate the robotics system integration market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotics System Integration Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Robotics System Integration Market - Vendor Analysis

The robotics system integration market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing more on innovation and technological advancements to compete in the market. The robotics system integration market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Amtec Solutions Group Inc., Burke Porter Group, CNC Robotics Ltd., Concept Systems Inc., FH Automation, Geku Automation, Hitachi Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., JH Robotics Inc., MESH Automation Inc., Midwest Engineered Systems Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Motion Controls Robotics Inc., Peak Analysis and Automation Ltd., Phoenix Control Systems Ltd., R U Robotics Ltd., RNA Automation Ltd., RobotWorx, TASI Group, and TW Automation.

Burke Porter Group - The company offers robotic system integration solutions under its brand Van Hoecke Automation

Concept Systems Inc. - The company offers robotic system integration solutions such as OnGuard Collision Avoidance, OnRobotics, and LengthScan Pro.

FH Automation - The company offers robotic system integration solutions for vision inspection and traceability.

Geku Automation - The company offers robotic system integration namely the Robot Automation system for material handling, molding process, and assembly process.

Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers robotic system integration solutions through its subsidiary JR Automation.

IPG Photonics Corp. - The company offers robotic system integration solutions through its subsidiary Genesis System Corp.

Robotics System Integration Market - Market Dynamics

Drivers - The market is driven by factors such as the increase in demand for cobots, a surge in the industrial robotics industry, and technological innovations in robot system integration.

Challenges - The high cost of services is hindering market growth.

Trends - The increase in demand for application-specific industrial robots is a major trend that will open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market.

Segmentation Analysis

By Application, the market is classified into material handling, welding and soldering, assembly line, and others.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The competitive scenario provided in the Robotics System Integration Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Robotics System Integration Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.4 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amtec Solutions Group Inc., Burke Porter Group, CNC Robotics Ltd., Concept Systems Inc., FH Automation, Geku Automation, Hitachi Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., JH Robotics Inc., MESH Automation Inc., Midwest Engineered Systems Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Motion Controls Robotics Inc., Peak Analysis and Automation Ltd., Phoenix Control Systems Ltd., R U Robotics Ltd., RNA Automation Ltd., RobotWorx, TASI Group, and TW Automation Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio " Industrials Market " Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Material handling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Welding and soldering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Assembly line - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Burke Porter Group

10.4 Concept Systems Inc.

10.5 FH Automation

10.6 Geku Automation

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

10.8 IPG Photonics Corp.

10.9 Midwest Engineered Systems Inc.

10.10 Phoenix Control Systems Ltd.

10.11 RobotWorx

10.12 TASI Group

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

