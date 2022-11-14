U.S. markets open in 2 hours 37 minutes

Robotics System Integration Market Size to Grow by USD 4.38 Billion, Material Handling to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotics system integration market size is expected to grow by USD 4.38 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotics System Integration Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotics System Integration Market 2022-2026

Robotics System Integration Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Robotics System Integration Market 2022-2026: Scope

The robotics system integration market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies an increase in demand for application-specific industrial robots as one of the key trends driving the robotics system integration market growth during the next few years. The increase in demand for cobots has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of services might hamper the market growth.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Robotics System Integration Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the robotics system integration market, including Amtec Solutions Group Inc., Burke Porter Group, CNC Robotics Ltd., Concept Systems Inc., FH Automation, Geku Automation, Hitachi Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., JH Robotics Inc., MESH Automation Inc., Midwest Engineered Systems Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Motion Controls Robotics Inc., Peak Analysis and Automation Ltd., Phoenix Control Systems Ltd., R U Robotics Ltd., RNA Automation Ltd., RobotWorx, TASI Group, and TW Automation are some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Robotics System Integration Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist robotics system integration market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the robotics system integration market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the robotics system integration market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotics system integration market vendors

Related Reports

Warehouse Robotics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The warehouse robotics market is projected to grow by USD 4.1 billion with a CAGR of 13.31% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (e-commerce, automotive, electrical and electronics, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Commercial Robotics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The commercial robotics market share is expected to increase by USD 36.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 29.58%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (medical and healthcare, defense and security, agriculture and forestry, marine, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Robotics System Integration Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.8%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.38 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.4

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amtec Solutions Group Inc., Burke Porter Group, CNC Robotics Ltd., Concept Systems Inc., FH Automation, Geku Automation, Hitachi Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., JH Robotics Inc., MESH Automation Inc., Midwest Engineered Systems Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Motion Controls Robotics Inc., Peak Analysis and Automation Ltd., Phoenix Control Systems Ltd., R U Robotics Ltd., RNA Automation Ltd., RobotWorx, TASI Group, and TW Automation

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Material handling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Welding and soldering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Assembly line - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Burke Porter Group

  • 10.4 Concept Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 FH Automation

  • 10.6 Geku Automation

  • 10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.8 IPG Photonics Corp.

  • 10.9 Midwest Engineered Systems Inc.

  • 10.10 Phoenix Control Systems Ltd.

  • 10.11 RobotWorx

  • 10.12 TASI Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Robotics System Integration Market 2022-2026
Global Robotics System Integration Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robotics-system-integration-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-38-billion-material-handling-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-application-segment---technavio-301675325.html

SOURCE Technavio

