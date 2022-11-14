Robotics System Integration Market Size to Grow by USD 4.38 Billion, Material Handling to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotics system integration market size is expected to grow by USD 4.38 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotics System Integration Market 2022-2026

Robotics System Integration Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Geography

Robotics System Integration Market 2022-2026: Scope

The robotics system integration market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies an increase in demand for application-specific industrial robots as one of the key trends driving the robotics system integration market growth during the next few years. The increase in demand for cobots has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of services might hamper the market growth.

Robotics System Integration Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the robotics system integration market, including Amtec Solutions Group Inc., Burke Porter Group, CNC Robotics Ltd., Concept Systems Inc., FH Automation, Geku Automation, Hitachi Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., JH Robotics Inc., MESH Automation Inc., Midwest Engineered Systems Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Motion Controls Robotics Inc., Peak Analysis and Automation Ltd., Phoenix Control Systems Ltd., R U Robotics Ltd., RNA Automation Ltd., RobotWorx, TASI Group, and TW Automation are some of the major market participants.

Robotics System Integration Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist robotics system integration market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the robotics system integration market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the robotics system integration market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotics system integration market vendors

Robotics System Integration Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.4 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amtec Solutions Group Inc., Burke Porter Group, CNC Robotics Ltd., Concept Systems Inc., FH Automation, Geku Automation, Hitachi Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., JH Robotics Inc., MESH Automation Inc., Midwest Engineered Systems Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Motion Controls Robotics Inc., Peak Analysis and Automation Ltd., Phoenix Control Systems Ltd., R U Robotics Ltd., RNA Automation Ltd., RobotWorx, TASI Group, and TW Automation Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Material handling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Welding and soldering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Assembly line - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Burke Porter Group

10.4 Concept Systems Inc.

10.5 FH Automation

10.6 Geku Automation

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

10.8 IPG Photonics Corp.

10.9 Midwest Engineered Systems Inc.

10.10 Phoenix Control Systems Ltd.

10.11 RobotWorx

10.12 TASI Group

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

