Robotics: Technologies and Global Markets

ReportLinker
·5 min read

(ENG001G) provides both a review of recent key developments in robotics and a forecast that examines the industry from the perspective of robot makers and their traditional and prospective end users.

New York, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Robotics: Technologies and Global Markets"

Forecasts have been generated by region, by type of robot, by robot user, by robot-performed task, and by type of robotic product and market region.

Five types of robots are discussed and forecast in this report: industrial robots, professional service robots, military robots, domestic service robots, and security robots.

Seventeen types of robot end users are covered: aerospace manufacturing, agricultural, automotive manufacturing, building maintenance, chemical and fuel processing, construction, consumer products manufacturing, education and research, electrical and electronics manufacturing, food processing, government (defense), government (non-defense), healthcare, households, metals, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and textile and clothing manufacturing.

Nineteen robot-performed tasks are examined: assembly; assisted transport; building security; construction and demolition; couriers and guides; dispensing; entertainment; floor maintenance; exterior maintenance; hazardous materials disposal; inspection and sample collection; laboratory bench assistance; material handling; painting, coating and gluing; palletizing and packaging; part cutting and forming; surgery; surveillance; and welding and soldering.

Four robotic products groups are reviewed: whole robots, robot parts, robot software, and robot safety materials.

All market values are provided in millions of U.S. dollars, and all are calculated as nominal value; 2020 is considered as the base year, and 2021 as the projected year, and the values are forecast from 2022 to 2026. The CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) in percentage terms represents the cumulative five-year growth.

Report Includes:
- 34 data tables and 36 additional tables
- An updated review of the global markets for robotics technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the global robotics market size, and corresponding market share analysis by type of robot, robot-performed task, product group, technology, end-use industry, and geographic region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, restraints and other forces affecting the progress of this market
- Assessment of major market drivers and opportunities estimating current and future demand for robotic products, and key enabling technologies, and COVID-19 impact on the robotics industry
- Discussion of key technology developments, latest trends, and other influential factors such as research-and-development capability, installed base, branding, and ecosystem influence and partnerships
- Information on upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, and regulatory and legislative issues currently focused on robotics industry ecosystem
- Review of robotics-related patent activity, recent re-issued U.S. patents, and a look into the technologically significant robotic patents
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global manufacturers of robotic parts and technologies. Major players in the market, include ABB Group, FANUC Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Summary:
This report covers the market for robotics technologies used in various end-use applications such as aerospace manufacturing, agriculture, automotive manufacturing, building maintenance, chemical and fuel processing, construction, consumer products manufacturing, education and research, electrical and electronics manufacturing, food processing, government (defense), government (non-defense), healthcare, household, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and textile and clothing manufacturing.It also covers various types of robots such as industrial robots, professional service robots, military robots, domestic service robots, and security robots as well as products such as whole robots, robot parts, robot software, and safety materials.

It also examines the market from the point of view of robot-performed tasks such as assembly; assisted transport; building security; construction and demolition; couriers and guides; dispensing; entertainment; floor maintenance; exterior maintenance; hazardous materials disposal; inspection and sample collection; laboratory bench assistance; material handling; painting, coating and gluing; palletizing and packaging; part cutting and forming; surgery; surveillance; and welding and soldering.

The market growth outlook for robotics is strongly positive with significant growth potential for robotics in the automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, healthcare, and defense segments.There is mounting pressure from end-user industries globally, however, to further reduce prices; improve the features, efficiency and operability of robotics; and maximize the return on investment.

At the same time, increasing investment in the modernization of production facilities in emerging markets is contributing toward the market growth.

Major players in the market are ABB Group, FANUC Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp., among others. The automotive manufacturing segment accounts for the largest share of the global robotics technologies market. The highest growth is projected to come from the construction segment, which is forecast to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors for this growth include rapidly increasing greenfield infrastructure projects. Asia-Pacific is the largest region in the robotics technologies market, accounting for REDACTED of the global total. It is followed by Europe and North America. The market is challenged by restraints such as high investment costs, rising raw material prices due to higher import tariffs, and safety concerns.

The global market for robotics was valued at nearly REDACTED in 2020 and is expected to reach REDACTED by 2026.The industrial robots segment will account for the largest share of the robotics technologies market throughout the forecast period.

The market for industrial robotics was valued at REDACTED in 2020 and is expected to reach nearly REDACTED by 2026; this segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of REDACTED.The industrial robots market will be driven by increasing demand from the electrical/electronic manufacturing industry across the globe.

The market for professional service robots is expected to reach nearly REDACTED by 2026; this segment will see the highest CAGR of REDACTED. The major factor supporting this growth will be the deployment of professional service robots in various sectors such as healthcare and construction.


