U.S. markets close in 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,827.52
    +9.86 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,886.04
    +128.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,561.55
    +15.52 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.34
    +10.76 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    +0.83 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.40
    +29.70 (+1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    +1.18 (+5.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0624
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1030 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2166
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6270
    -5.2370 (-3.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,909.11
    +318.66 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.98
    +2.79 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

RoboTire Continues to Expand by Deploying at Creamery Tire

·3 min read

RoboTire's Automated Tire Changing System to Serve Customers in Pennsylvania

DETROIT, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboTire, a Michigan-based robotics and automation startup that designs and deploys systems to change vehicles' tires, today announced a partnership with Creamery Tire, Inc., a locally owned and operated tire service center founded in Pennsylvania in 1988. Creamery Tire is deploying RoboTire's fourth-generation tire changing system at its location in a north Philadelphia suburb at 4123 Creamery Rd, Creamery, PA 19430.

RoboTire Logo (PRNewsfoto/RoboTire)
RoboTire Logo (PRNewsfoto/RoboTire)

The partnership between Creamery Tire, which offers customers a unique tire-buying experience, and RoboTire's state-of-the-art systems using robotics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence will aim to improve the overall tire changing experience for customers in Pennsylvania. RoboTire's systems can help reduce the current hour-long tire changing experience to less than 25 minutes, allowing shops to serve more cars in a safe and efficient environment.

Victor Darolfi, RoboTire Co-Founder and CEO, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Creamery Tire as we deploy our tire changing technology into more brick-and-mortar locations. We see a growing demand for safer and more efficient tire changing practices that benefit automotive shop owners and customers. RoboTire and Creamery Tire working together to integrate our robots with their expert staff will provide the best possible customer experience."

"RoboTire's systems are truly revolutionizing the way tires are changed, and we are excited to be one of the first shops in North America to offer this innovative service model to our customers," said Joseph Franklin, CEO of Creamery Tire, Inc. "We are dedicated to bringing the best technology and experience to our employees and customers alike in Pennsylvania."

RoboTire's first tire-changing system at Creamery Tire began serving customers on December 16, 2022. Creamery has signed on to install additional RoboTire systems at two other locations in Pennsylvania.

About RoboTire

RoboTire is a robotics and automation solution that is revolutionizing the way tires are changed. Founded by CEO Victor Darolfi in October 2018, RoboTire has designed a system that enables robots to change tires in a fraction of the time human operators can—reducing an hour-long experience to under 24 minutes. By bringing innovation to the traditional, RoboTire is transforming the way fleet operators, dealers, and independent service providers look at tire and wheel services. For more information about RoboTire, visit robotire.com.

About Creamery Tire, Inc.

Locally owned and operated, Creamery Tire Inc. has been providing tire sales, tire repair, and tire maintenance services to the Creamery, PA area for more than 35 years. As a professional tire dealer, Creamery Tire offers a complete line of competitively priced tires from the industry's best tire brands like Michelin, Goodyear, and Continental. We also offer tire repair and tire maintenance services for you and your vehicle. At Creamery Tire, we treat our customers like family, and our goal is to always exceed expectations.

Media Contact: Darian D. Taylor, 832-265-8446, darian@genuinearticlecomms.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robotire-continues-to-expand-by-deploying-at-creamery-tire-301707611.html

SOURCE RoboTire

Recommended Stories

  • This 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    How she job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • Russia's Oil Exports Collapsed Since G-7 Sanctions Began

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude shipments collapsed in the first full week of Group of Seven sanctions targeting Moscow’s petroleum revenues, a potential source of alarm for governments around the world seeking to avoid disruption to the nation’s giant export program.Some of the plunge was exaggerated by work at a port in the Baltic that’s now finished, but there also appeared to be a shortage of ship owners willing to carry key cargoes from an export facility in Asia. Several other ports

  • Wells Fargo settles with CFPB for $3.7 billion, stock down premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Wells Fargo has reached a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

  • Raw Lithium Exports Banned in Zimbabwe as Demand and Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe has banned the export of unprocessed raw lithium with immediate effect as part of efforts to have the key raw material in electric-vehicle batteries processed locally. Most Read from BloombergMusk Is Looking for a New Twitter CEO After Losing PollAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsRussian Gas Flows to Europe Una

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett purchased Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) and became its CEO in 1965, he paid approximately $18 per share in the buyout. At the time, Berkshire was actually a struggling textiles company, but it would go on to become the foundation and namesake for one of history's most successful investment conglomerates. Today, the company's Class A stock trades at roughly $454,600 per share -- good for an increase of more than 2,525,400% over Buffett's initial purchase price.

  • Joe Biden made the oil trade of the year

    Gas prices were a major story in 2022: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled energy markets and some predicted the US dollar might be subsumed by a new, commodity-backed trade currency.

  • 12 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 oil stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more oil stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside. The petroleum industry, also known as the oil industry, includes the global processes of exploration, extraction, refining, transportation, and […]

  • Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Comcast Raises Prices and T-Mobile Takes Advantage

    If its customers have a choice when it comes to internet service, it's usually an inferior one. Comcast has a good product -- one that for decades was a legally mandated monopoly in many markets -- and it has a huge edge over competitors. Now, even where it has rivals, Comcast holds the incumbent's edge.

  • 401(k) auto-enrollment, retirement plan lost and found, among Secure 2.0 retirement measures

    Provisions include higher RMD age, higher catch-up contribution limits, and a student-loan matching program.

  • Can I Convert an IRA to Roth After I Turn 60?

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • 3M to end use of ‘forever chemicals’ by end of 2025

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that 3M will end the use of ‘forever chemicals’ in its products by the end of 2025.

  • U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023

    The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd), with exports of about 3 million bpd of refined products like gasoline and diesel fuel. The United States is also the leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, where growth is expected to soar in coming years.

  • American Airlines ends partnership with Mesa Air over financial and operational concerns

    Mesa announced Monday it would cease flying American flights, but the company also said it was currently finalizing a new five-year deal with United Airlines. Here are the details.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do?

    I turn 58 this year and am at a loss for what to do or how to plan for my retirement. I only have a small amount of money invested through previous employers, and I'm not sure how to save … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • EU cuts gas consumption by 20% over past four months

    EU countries have cut the amount of natural gas they consume by 20 percent over the past four months as they adapt to an energy crunch, the bloc's statistics agency said Tuesday.

  • What is Mazars? Meet the accounting firm rocking the crypto world that previously ditched Trump

    Mazars finds itself in the headlines again this year after confirming it’s pausing its work for crypto clients, including Crypto.com, KuCoin, and Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange in terms of daily trading volume.

  • Netflix stock will 'suffer' if ad rollout struggles continue, analyst warns

    Netflix's new ad-supported offering is already facing multiple headwinds.