U.S. markets open in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,712.00
    +42.00 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,617.00
    +274.00 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,462.00
    +145.75 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,686.10
    +23.60 (+1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.09
    +1.38 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,642.90
    +9.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    18.62
    +0.15 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9626
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.04
    +1.12 (+3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0807
    +0.0124 (+1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3840
    -0.2960 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,167.34
    +940.07 (+4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.41
    +27.31 (+6.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,012.39
    -8.56 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

ROBOYO ANNOUNCES PLATINUM PARTNERSHIP WITH CELONIS, THE GLOBAL LEADER IN PROCESS MINING AND EXECUTION MANAGEMENT

·3 min read

 

NUREMBERG, Germany, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roboyo Group, the world's largest hyperautomation professional services company, today announced that it has joined forces with Celonis, the global leader in execution management through a strategic Platinum Partnership Program.

Roboyo Next Level Now (PRNewsfoto/Roboyo)
Roboyo Next Level Now (PRNewsfoto/Roboyo)

Together, they will accelerate and strengthen opportunities for digital transformation by combining Roboyo's existing suite of hyperautomation services with the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS).

"The opportunity for process mining and execution management to create impactful transformation across a huge range of industries is tremendous. We are excited to work with Celonis to help organizations optimize their processes for improved performance. Roboyo's full toolkit of hyperautomation expertise combined with the power of the Celonis EMS enables our customers to operate at heightened levels of efficiency they previously never thought possible." – Nicolas Hess, Co-Founder and CEO, Roboyo

This collaboration between Roboyo and Celonis will enable next-level process execution for Roboyo's clients, providing a 360-degree view of processes, subsequently unlocking significant business value, and greater ROI at speed.

"At Celonis, we pride ourselves on partnering with global leaders in enterprise efficiency and Roboyo is the biggest pure play hyperautomation consulting company in the world. Through our Platinum Partnership, Roboyo clients have gold standard access to Celonis' market-leading process mining and execution management technology. We are thrilled that this collaboration, which fuses our global ecosystems, lets us deepen technical expertise and reach more clients with Roboyo and Celonis services and technologies." –  Bastian Nominacher, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis.

Upcoming partnership events

Celonis' co-CEO and co-founder, Bastian Nominacher, will be giving a keynote speech at Roboyo's All Eyes on Automation on October 5 and 6, in Nuremberg, Germany.

Roboyo, will be a tier-1 sponsor of Celosphere, on November 9 and 10 in Munich, Germany.

About Roboyo

Roboyo helps clients operationalize a full spectrum of AI-powered automation technologies, creating hybrid Human+digital workforces that elevate enterprise performance gains from increments to multiples.

This holistic approach to process automation helps businesses re-engineer enterprise operations, performing processes at many times the speed, a fraction of the cost and with zero errors, significantly improving employee and customer experience.

This has earned Roboyo a reputation for successfully empowering companies to adapt to a rapidly changing operating environment and deliver next level business performance.

About Celonis

Celonis reveals and fixes inefficiencies businesses can't see, enabling them to perform at levels they never thought possible. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis EMS provides a full set of platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies, provide better customer experience and reduce carbon emissions.

© 2021 Celonis SE. All rights reserved. Celonis and the Celonis "droplet" logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Celonis SE in Germany and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896256/Roboyo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roboyo-announces-platinum-partnership-with-celonis-the-global-leader-in-process-mining-and-execution-management-301633867.html

SOURCE Roboyo

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • Stock market: Here's one veteran strategist's guess at a bear market bottom

    The selling in stock markets looks poised to continues, warns veteran strategist Sam Stovall.

  • Vanguard Is Liquidating a US-Listed ETF for the First Time Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset-management giant Vanguard Group is shutting down one of its US exchange-traded funds for the first time. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysThe $39.7 million Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Fac

  • Down 85%, Is There Any Hope for This Struggling Vaccine Stock?

    In the early days of the pandemic, if there was one coronavirus vaccine stock investors were betting on, it was Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 as it developed its vaccine candidate. In the same timeframe, Pfizer shares hardly budged.

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. As he sizes up yet another frothy housing market some 15 years later, the founder of Paulson & Co. says another downturn in US home prices may be in the cards -- but the banking system is in a much better condition to handle it. Paulson sat down with Bloomberg for a wide-ranging interview at the Union League of Philadel

  • Cathie Wood Says US Dollar Strength Could Yet Prompt Fed Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- US dollar strength has been “devastating to the rest of the world and should come back to bite” the country’s competitiveness and economic activity, eventually “forcing the Fed to pivot” away from its restrictive monetary policy, Ark Investment Management CEO and Founder Cathie Wood said in a series of tweets on Monday. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapEverything-

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Jumped Today

    Investors are trying to decide if Volkswagen's new joint venture is good or bad news for QuantumScape.

  • Pound will be worth less than one euro, warns former US Treasury chief - live updates

    Banks pull mortgages from sale amid interest rate chaos Britain should have a nuclear reactor fleet to rival France FTSE 100 opens 0.4pc higher Ben Wright: Doomster Rishi Sunak was right about Trussonomics Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Goldman and BlackRock Sour on Stocks as Recession Risk Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc. are turning more bearish on equities for the short term, warning that markets are yet to price in the risk of a global recession.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China

  • The stock market could be on the verge of a ‘tradeable’ rebound, according to a key technical indicator

    Wall Street's “fear gauge” may not have topped 40, but there's still reason to suspect that a rebound for stocks may soon begin.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • Dow Jones Hits Bear Market After Today's Sell-Off; What To Do Now

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished in a bear market Monday.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Alibaba (BABA) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Buy US Treasuries to Prepare for 2023 Downturn, Citi Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s Steven Wieting says buying US Treasuries is the way to prepare for 2023, when an economic downturn will cut earnings and employment.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanOnce-Hot Fake Meat Sees Sales Slide on Price and Being Too ‘Woke’

  • U.S. dollar ‘very much overvalued,’ strategist says

    Citi head of European FX strategy Vasileios Gkionakis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss currency moves in the pound sterling and U.S. dollar.

  • Stocks Mixed, Pound Gains as Global Selloff Pauses: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets remained on edge Tuesday as investors braced for a heightened risk of global recession, even as dip buyers emerged.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanStocks were mixed as

  • How Much Does the S&P 500 Return Annually?

    How many times have you read or heard that the S&P 500 returns 10% per year? The actual average return -- after adjusting for inflation, reinvesting dividends, and assuming you pay no taxes-- is almost half that. How is the oft-quoted figure promising 10% average annual returns so far off?

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the 'relentless appreciation of the dollar' is terrible news

    The dollar's sustained rise is increasing the risk of global stagflation and recession, according to Mohamed El-Erian, the president of Queens' College at Cambridge University.

  • Why Snowflake Fell Hard Today

    Shares of enterprise software star Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) fell today, down 4.1% as of the end of trading -- much more than the broader markets. Snowflake is perhaps one of the best-performing businesses in the enterprise software space. The Federal Reserve held its September meeting last week, whereby Fed governors gave their projections for interest rates hikes in the near and medium term.