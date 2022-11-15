U.S. markets open in 5 hours 15 minutes

Roboyo ramps up global expansion with strategic acquisition of Procensol

·3 min read

NUREMBERG, Germany, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roboyo Group, the world's largest hyperautomation professional services company announces its acquisition of Procensol – a global powerhouse in low-code app development.

Roboyo Next Level Now
Roboyo Next Level Now

By bringing in Procensol, Roboyo gains a 160-strong team with a wealth of low-code experience, further securing its position as a global hyperautomation leader. This acquisition significantly strengthens Roboyo's UK presence, expands its footprint in India, and extends reach into APAC, whilst growing its existing US entity. This boosts Roboyo's global presence to over 600 employees at locations in 24 cities, across 15 countries and 4 continents.

Procensol's experience in low-code application development and managed services is a huge win for Roboyo and will serve to reinforce its vision of being the world's go-to end-to-end hyperautomation solutions provider.

"Procensol have built an enviable reputation for low-code application development, and we see this being a crucial part of the hyperautomation agenda. We look forward to combining our complementary skills and expertise to create next level impact for clients. From performance and efficiency gains to digital transformation and optimization, this is an incredibly exciting leap forward for us all."

Nicolas Hess – Co-founder and CEO, Roboyo

With Procensol's focus on Appian and Mendix, as best-in-class vendors for low-code development, the experience and expertise of the Procensol team is a powerful addition to the Roboyo Group, expanding its hyperautomation services for a growing portfolio of clients.

Tim Clarke and Dan Cooke, Managing Directors of Procensol add "Over the past 15 years, our goal has been to consistently drive innovation and deliver industry-leading solutions as a provider of low-code platforms and consulting services. We're thrilled to join the Roboyo Group and together we'll expand our digital transformation and automation capabilities. This new chapter promises exciting opportunities for our partners and customers around the world."

This strategic move will offer Roboyo clients a new level of digital transformation, impact and hyperautomation opportunities – opening the door to endless new possibilities.

About Roboyo

Roboyo helps clients operationalize a full spectrum of AI-powered automation technologies, creating hybrid Human+digital workforces elevating enterprise performance gains from increments to multiples.

This holistic approach to process automation helps businesses re-engineer enterprise operations, performing processes at many times the speed, a fraction of the cost and with zero errors, significantly improving both employee and customer experience.

About Procensol

Founded in 2008, Procensol is a global hyperautomation services and solutions provider, specializing in high-performance commercial outcomes using low-code applications. Serving both SMEs and major enterprises, their service portfolio includes digital transformation and business change, process automation, low-code solutions, and managed services.

With over 12 years outstanding service and collaboration with Appian, Procensol have been awarded numerous accolades including the 2020 Value Award for Outstanding Achievement in Delivery Excellence and Time to Value, 2021 EMEA Reseller of the year and in 2022 the Value award for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) for delivery of exceptional customer experience.

 

SOURCE Roboyo Group

