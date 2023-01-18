Robson One offers Canadian small and medium-sized medical practices a secure and cost-efficient per-user solution to safeguard their patients' data privacy and security

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Robson Communications Inc. and PrivacyWorks are thrilled to announce the launch of Robson One, a comprehensive IT solution for small to medium medical sized practices of 1 - 50 employees. This innovative solution is the result of a partnership between industry-leading technology providers and the largest privacy consulting firm in Canada.

Robson One offers a per-user monthly subscription model, a seamless transition from existing systems to our cloud solution using Microsoft 365, secure email, and a 30-day money-back guarantee. What separates Robson One from the pack is that this solution includes a privacy health check, privacy-on-call service, incident response, staff training, access management, and a customized policy solution.

"We partnered with Robson because we saw first-hand how they are able to work with clinics to not only modernize their office IT solution, but to also provide the type of ongoing support needed specific to the healthcare environment. We know there are so many clinics in desperate need of such an overhaul, and at a time when privacy and security requirements are changing rapidly," said Adam Stinson, CEO of PrivacyWorks. "Robson One, then, logically addresses all of those IT and compliance needs – and all as part of one solution."

"We are excited to announce our partnership with PrivacyWorks to create Robson One - a comprehensive and robust solution for our clients' business requirements. Combining our teams' expertise and latest technology, we offer a complete solution for personal data protection, compliance and peace of mind for our clients, particularly for Small to Medium medical practices. Our solution includes live reporting, daily backups, Canadian-controlled storage and training for privacy officers. We are confident that this partnership will bring great success for our clients and our companies," said Martin Robson, CEO of Robson "Together, we are able to offer an inclusive solution that helps organizations protect their data and meet their compliance requirements."

The Robson One solution is a unique approach to data protection and compliance, with live auditable reporting, cloud-based storage, and daily backups and control from within Canada. Plus, traceability and permission controls are emphasized to ensure clinics are equipped with the necessary tools to stay ahead of the privacy curve. With the partnership between Robson and PrivacyWorks, medical practices will have access to a one-of-a-kind, best-in-class IT and privacy solution.

About Robson

Robson specializes in assisting businesses with their technology needs in order to ensure data security, business applications and key business operations. The company is Canadian-owned, operated and employs some of the industry's most talented and dedicated individuals. The team at Robson combines their expertise with that of world-leading technology providers in order to provide robust, reliable and protected multi-cloud solutions to their clients. Robson is a proven Canadian managed cloud solution provider and is known for delivering innovative solutions to a diverse range of businesses in order to provide efficient and incredible experiences. The company is proud of its Canadian heritage and is dedicated to delivering the best possible service to its clients.

About PrivacyWorks

PrivacyWorks specializes in providing its clients with information privacy solutions that meet their specific business requirements. They offer a wide range of solutions across various industries such as Healthcare, Government, Technology, and small businesses. They have a reputation for providing high-quality deliverables that are on-time and on-budget, which has helped them grow as a consulting firm. The company was launched in 2013 with the goal of helping organizations use privacy as a way to help clients build scalable business models, to meet their legal requirements, and to gain a competitive advantage in the market. The PrivacyWorks team includes associates with diverse backgrounds and are known for maintaining high standards for the quality of the work they deliver.

