Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:HARISON) Stock?

Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:HARISON) stock is up by a considerable 43% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is:

16% = RM68m ÷ RM420m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.16.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 7.0% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's exceptional 23% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Story continues

We then performed a comparison between Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 22% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 46%, meaning the company retains 54% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here