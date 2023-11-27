Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Steadfast Group Limited's (ASX:SDF) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Steadfast Group's (ASX:SDF) stock increased significantly by 5.2% over the past week. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Steadfast Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

View our latest analysis for Steadfast Group

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Steadfast Group is:

10% = AU$228m ÷ AU$2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Steadfast Group's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

To start with, Steadfast Group's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.4%. This certainly adds some context to Steadfast Group's exceptional 28% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Steadfast Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 4.5%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is SDF fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Steadfast Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 81% (implying that it keeps only 19% of profits) for Steadfast Group suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Besides, Steadfast Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 64% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 12% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Steadfast Group's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

