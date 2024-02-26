Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad's (KLSE:KTC) Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad's (KLSE:KTC) stock increased significantly by 9.3% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad is:

12% = RM24m ÷ RM198m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 6.2% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad's significant 31% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 4.5% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad.

