Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's (KLSE:FPI) Stock?

Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad (KLSE:FPI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad is:

19% = RM88m ÷ RM465m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.19 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To begin with, Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 8.8% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad was able to see an impressive net income growth of 26% over the last five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 11% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 51%, meaning the company only retains 49% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. You can do your own research on Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

