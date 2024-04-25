Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Ibraco Berhad's (KLSE:IBRACO) Stock?

Ibraco Berhad (KLSE:IBRACO) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 17% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Ibraco Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ibraco Berhad is:

9.3% = RM45m ÷ RM488m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.09.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Ibraco Berhad's Earnings Growth And 9.3% ROE

At first glance, Ibraco Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 4.1% doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably goes some way in explaining Ibraco Berhad's moderate 5.4% growth over the past five years amongst other factors. That being said, the company does have a slightly low ROE to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Hence there might be some other aspects that are causing earnings to grow. E.g the company has a low payout ratio or could belong to a high growth industry.

As a next step, we compared Ibraco Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 6.5% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Ibraco Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Ibraco Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Ibraco Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 36%, which implies that it retains the remaining 64% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Ibraco Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 30%. Still, forecasts suggest that Ibraco Berhad's future ROE will rise to 12% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Ibraco Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

