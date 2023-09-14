Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Breville Group Limited's (ASX:BRG) Stock?

Breville Group's (ASX:BRG) stock is up by a considerable 16% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Breville Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Breville Group is:

14% = AU$110m ÷ AU$770m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.14 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Breville Group's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Breville Group seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 5.8% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Breville Group's moderate 14% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Breville Group compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 4.6% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is BRG fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Breville Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Breville Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 39%, which implies that it retains the remaining 61% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Breville Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 40%. As a result, Breville Group's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 16% for future ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Breville Group's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

