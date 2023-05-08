Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Sonic Healthcare Limited's (ASX:SHL) Stock?

Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 19% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Sonic Healthcare's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sonic Healthcare is:

14% = AU$1.1b ÷ AU$7.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.14 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Sonic Healthcare's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, Sonic Healthcare seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 5.9% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Sonic Healthcare's significant 27% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Story continues

We then compared Sonic Healthcare's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 8.6% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is SHL worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SHL is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Sonic Healthcare Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Sonic Healthcare has a three-year median payout ratio of 39% (where it is retaining 61% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that Sonic Healthcare is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Sonic Healthcare has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 69% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 9.9% over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Sonic Healthcare's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

